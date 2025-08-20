There are only two kinds of Islamists: deranged dangerous ones, and deranged very dangerous ones. One livestreams its barbarity on social media, while the other wears a tie, issues press releases about “unity” and “justice”, and then sends its men to slaughter minorities. Syria appears to be in the hands of the latter.

The difference is cosmetic, not ideological. It is about tactics, not beliefs. This is a truth that the overfed bureaucrats and state department types in Brussels and Washington keep denying because it burdens their fantasies of coexistence. The truth, however, has a bodycount, and in Syria, the bodies are piling up.

Eight months ago, Sunni extremist Ahmed al-Sharaa and his Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) regime topped the Bashar al-Assad’s vile dictatorship and hypnotized the international community with talks of reuniting Syria with a place for all its ethnic and religious minorities.

The fact that al-Sharaa was a former al‑Qaeda terrorist in Iraq who spent time in an American forces’ jail there did not faze the credulous international community. Syria’s new president was telling them what they wanted to hear and, despite its implausibility, that was enough to win them over. The fact that Sl-Sahraa has reduced Shia Iran’s malevolent influence in Syria has pleased Western powers such as the European Union and the US, which have lifted economic sanctions on Syria.

Nowhere is more pleased than Turkey. Ankara has seized its chance to gain influence at Iran’s expense. It is helping Syria rebuild its military, which Israel took the opportunity to destroy amid the chaos of Assad’s overthrow.

Yet, al-Sharaa is doing what Islamists always do, which is murder minorities. He is simply adding another chapter to Syria’s horrific record of sectarian bloodbaths.

In March, Sunni militia razed Alawi coastal villages, the Assad family’s former stronghold, slaughtering more than 1,000 people and abducting young women.

In April, Sunni Bedouin groups forged an insult to Muhammad to trigger a pogrom in Druze-majority Damascus suburbs. About 100 people were killed with hundreds more displaced.

In July, the attacks on Druze continued in the southern town of Sweida, where Sunni militiamen turned hospital wards into killing fields, including the murder of a paramedic, which CCTV captured. Within a week, 1,400 people, mostly Druze civilians, were dead. Israeli war planes launched bombing strikes to defend the Druze, who share close kinship ties with Israel’s own fiercely loyal Druze community.

Al-Sharaa did send troops, allegedly to stop the violence, but they soon joined their Sunni brethren in the slaughter. These militias, far from being rogue elements independent of Damascus, are being merged into the Syrian Armed Forces and their leaders given senior commands.

As terrible as this is, it is unsurprising. This is what Islamists do. It is a mystery why anyone would ever think otherwise, unless they are in denial about the Islamist threat, which could well be the case.

For thirty years, Western analysts and policymakers have clung to the mirage that some Islamists can be tamed and folded into the “democratic process,” that they can evolve, that they can govern responsibly if given a chance. This fantasy has been disproven everywhere it has been foolishly tried.

Hamas was supposed to moderate after winning elections in Gaza in 2006 and having its own statelet to govern. Instead, it built a terror fortress and launched the October 7 pogrom, the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, bringing ruin to Gaza.

The Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt was supposed to turn political Islam into a parliamentary movement. Rather, it drafted blasphemy laws, torched Coptic churches, and tried to drag Egypt into the Dark Ages before the nationalists and generals got back in control.

Iran’s “reformists,” as the international media stupidly calls them, were supposed to loosen theocracy’s grip. Instead, under both “hardliners” and “moderates,” the hangings, stonings, and executions continued unabated. The idea of a moderate Islamist is oxymoronic. Afghanistan’s Taliban, back in power having driven out the US and its allies, were supposed to mature. Today, they bar girls from schools, flog women in the streets, and harbor al-Qaeda again.

HTS in Damascus is the latest experiment in Western gullibility. Al-Sharaa and his movement trimmed their beards, donned expensive suits, spoke the language of “stability” and “tolerance” and struck tactical deals with Turkey. Western foreign policy “experts” and thinktanks applauded.

Three massacres in eight months should be muting the applause.

The difference between ISIS and HTS is a matter of tempo, not of song, and certainly not of genre. ISIS declared a caliphate in 2014, spread like wildfire, and collapsed in a storm of fire by 2019. It was too brutal, too open, and too fast.

HTS, by contrast, is patient. It negotiates with Western states for sanctions relief, and allies with Turkey when it suits. It builds ministries and issues decrees that make its governance seem normal, while eliminating rivals and minorities in the traditional, bloody way.

The West sees what it wants to see because its entire view of Islamism is based on moronic denialism. They see parliamentary chambers and mistake them for institutions of governance. They think a suit and tie is all that is needed to turn a terrorist into a statesman. They cannot accept that the charming leader who wows them on state visits is a psychopathic jihadist murderer. Most of all, they will never admit that they fell for an obvious con.

When HTS entered Damascus, it had about 45,000 fighters, enough to topple the government through alliances with various other armed groups, but nowhere near enough to rule a country of 15 million people. The answer has been to fold various militia into the Syrian Armed Forces. Al-Sharaa has framed this as Damascus cementing its control on the state’s monopoly on violence, but the real aim is to build a large army of jihadists with appalling records of violence.

Muhammad al-Jassem, infamous for massacring Kurds, now commands the 25th Division. Saif Abu Bakr, with a record of sectarian slaughter stretching back a decade, runs the 76th Division. Alma Research Center lists 22 senior figures in the Syrian military today with deep jihadi backgrounds, including the defense minister, air force chief, Republican Guard commander, 14 division leaders, brigade commanders, and deputies.

This is the cartelization of state and the normalization of sectarian killing. Hospitals, schools, and markets, are not safe zones. The entire country has been placed under the boot of armed men who define themselves by whom they kill in God’s name. I am talking about Syria, but I could just as easily be talking about Gaza under Hamas. Islamists are Islamists.

When Islamists rule, they follow a script. The Druze and Yazidis are marked as heretics, the Alawis are marked for revenge, and the Kurds are marked for slaughter in the usuasl Arabization efforts. Syria’s Christians know that it is a matter of when, not if, they will fall under the Islamists’ gunsights.

These groups know that their choices are submission, exile, or death. Some have already begun to form embryonic alliances, meeting in Hasakah under the Syrian Democratic Council. But without weapons, or protection, their fate will be sealed. Armed minorities are fighting back, though, so this could just be the next phase of Syria’s awful civil war.

The West keeps falling for the lie of the “moderate Islamist” because it wants to do so. It wants to believe its own fantasies about pluralism, tolerance, and the primacy of the political process, rather than face the reality that reasoning with Islamists is impossible.

Believing this fiction also makes Western diplomats’ jobs easier because their bosses and advisors in academia and the bureaucracy prefer complex post-modernist theories over difficult, simple truths.

The West is too politically correct and too scared admit the obvious fact that Islamism, in all its forms, is incompatible with liberty, diversity, peace, and modernity.

What is happening in Syria is not an anomaly. It is what Islamism always produces. In Afghanistan, girls are locked out of classrooms. In Iran, women are beaten in the streets for showing their hair. In Iraq, churches are bombed and Yazidis enslaved. In Nigeria, Christian schoolgirls are kidnapped and taken into slavery, while in Somalia, markets and schools are favorite bomb targets.

Different countries, different contexts, same pattern. Islamism is not a religion but a colonizing death cult. It divides the world into believers who submit, and everyone else who must be destroyed, dominated, and humiliated.

There are not “good” Islamists and “bad” Islamists, any more than there are political Islamists and terrorist Islamists, despite the West’s enduring fictional belief that groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah have political wings.

The sooner the West faces this, the sooner it can disabuse itself of the insane notion that forming alliances with Islamists can bring stability. They will bring only blood.

The question is how long will the West take to wake up; soon enough to respond, or too late to win the civilizational war between the West and Islamism.