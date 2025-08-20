Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Rob Harris
10h

Al Azhar U in Cairo declared that there is nothing in ISIS practice that conflicts with Sunni Islam. Why do we deny the existential risk faced by the West?

British Badger 🎗️🇮🇱
4h

“The West keeps falling for the lie of the “moderate Islamist” because it wants to do so. It wants to believe its own fantasies about pluralism, tolerance, and the primacy of the political process, rather than face the reality that reasoning with Islamists is impossible.”

You seem to hesitate to draw a conclusion from your argument that islamists are members of a fanatical death cult intent on either the destruction or subjugation of the rest of the world who do not become moderate nor can be reasoned with. You only hope that The West “wakes up” to the threat in time. Suppose it does. What then?

https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/3220/jewish/The-Value-of-Life.htm

