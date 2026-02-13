US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have just met to discuss talks with Iran about its nuclear program. Yet it is difficult to see what there is to discuss.

Forget the diplomatic theater. Listen instead to what Tehran is saying to its own people in Persian.

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, laid out the regime’s position plainly this week: Iran will not surrender to US demands regarding its nuclear program. There will be no capitulation, no attenuation, and no strategic retrenchment.

His words were not ambiguous:

“Zero enrichment can never be accepted by us.” Even if “a war is imposed on us … we will never give up uranium enrichment.” “Enrichment is our legitimate right and must continue.” On missiles, he was equally categorical: the missile program “is purely defensive … and cannot be negotiated, neither now nor in the future.”

He also warned that if the US attacked, Iran would target American bases in the region and fire missiles at Tel Aviv, turning it into a regional conflict.

Diplomatic bluster exists. Regimes posture for domestic audiences. And we do not know what is being said in negotiations.

Yet when the public position is so unequivocal—enrichment sacrosanct, missile development inviolable, and pressure synonymous with surrender—there does not seem to be much to talk about.

In plain language, Araghchi is not sketching the outer parameters of a potential compromise; he is drawing red lines exactly where they already are.

Iran’s Shahab, Sejjil, and Khorramshahr ballistic missiles are not merely delivery systems for future nuclear warheads. They are strategic threats in their own right. Israel boasts the world’s most sophisticated missile defense system, but even the best defenses can be saturated. Tens of thousands of missiles and rockets would test any shield. No serious state can accept that risk indefinitely.

Trump risks falling into a trap that has seduced many Western leaders for decades: the conflation of process with progress. Talks, subcommittees, and working groups can create the illusion of movement without anything substantive being achieved. The Iranians are masters of this.

Araghchi has been explicit that concession under duress constitutes surrender. The Islamic Republic’s identity is rooted in resistance. Its Islamist revolutionary narrative venerates steadfastness against external pressure as proof of divine vindication.

To yield under sanctions or military coercion would undermine the regime’s self-conception. That ideological foundation complicates traditional cost-benefit deterrence models. How does one mathematically quantify a worldview that sacralizes martyrdom in its struggle against perceived infidels?

So Tehran frames every American sanction and military deployment as aggression. In its interpretive universe, pressure is not leverage but perfidy. This hermeneutic inversion allows the regime to reject compromise as moral betrayal rather than strategic adjustment. It also pre-loads domestic blame allocation. If talks fail, the villain has already been identified.

Chillingly, Iran has declared itself ready for diplomacy or war. Western analysts, with their persistent inability to take adversaries at their word, hear that as flexibility.

It is no such thing. It is Iran signaling preparation for war.

Iran is acting as though talks will fail because it refuses to surrender the very programs that triggered them. Tehran remains at the negotiating table not as a penitent but as a tactician—buying time, hardening facilities, calibrating escalation, and wagering that it can outwit the Americans in negotiations, as it has done many times before.

In 2015, the mullahs ran rings around appeaser-in-chief President Barack Obama. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was presented as a freeze but amounted to a delay, complete with sunset clauses. Enrichment infrastructure remained, research continued, and missile development progressed.

Iran watched as sanction regimes ebbed and flowed, and the white noise of spinning centrifuges helped the mullahs sleep soundly at night.

That framework should not be revived in diluted form. Trump at least negotiates amid visible leverage, including a substantial American naval deployment in the Persian Gulf. Leverage, however, exerts influence only if it is credibly mobilized.

Another reason talks may be continuing despite the impasse is that Trump prides himself on his deal-making prowess, so walking away too soon would suggest failure.

For Israel, this is not an academic debate.

As a tiny state with limited strategic depth, its national security doctrine has long been built on preventing existential threats before they mature. After the October 7 massacre, that doctrine evolved further to include expeditionary campaigns against emerging threats when necessary.

When Tehran says nothing is negotiable, Israeli planners interpret that as a narrowing window. Jerusalem hears that it may need to confront Iran directly again and that Tehran is pricing in escalation.

This is why Israeli leaders across the political spectrum—not just Netanyahu—insist that Iran must never reach nuclear weapons capability. Jerusalem has said it may act alone, if necessary, to destroy Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities before the threat becomes unmanageable.

Strip away the rhetoric and the reality is blunt.

Washington must decide whether it is prepared to accept a regime that funds armed proxies across the region, represses its own population, calls for America’s and Israel’s destruction, and insists that both its nuclear fuel cycle and missile delivery systems are defensive and untouchable.

If those pillars are untouchable, then the regime’s strategic ambition is untouchable, and time favors Iran. Negotiation, in this context, becomes a holding pattern on the road to inevitability.

The hawkish answer is uncomfortable but clear: you do not negotiate away pillars the other side has canonized. You either deter decisively—through credible military threat and sustained economic strangulation—or you dismantle the capabilities that generate the threat.

What, precisely, is left to talk about?