Australian ISIS brides returning home.

In ancient Rome there existed a crime so serious that it transcended ordinary betrayal. Perduellio. Not ordinary criminality, but conscious alignment with the civilization’s enemies.

Rome understood that there are choices so morally clarifying that they permanently reveal character. Joining the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) is a pristine example.

Yet today, across the Western world, governments and media elites insist on treating the so-called ISIS brides — women who fled to join ISIS with their husbands or to undergo arranged marriages there — as misunderstood women caught in unfortunate circumstances. They are framed as naive girls, victims, trapped mothers, and young women who just made “bad decisions.”

Australia, under apologist Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his amoral Foreign Minister Penny Wong, has enthusiastically embraced this grotesque moral amnesia.

Women who willingly travelled to join ISIS are being quietly repatriated, allegedly rehabilitated, and reintegrated into Australian society. Their legal rights are carefully protected, especially if they hold Australian passports. Psychologists are deployed to assess and discuss these women’s trauma, social workers are mobilized, and journalists write sympathetically about these women’s “complex” journeys.

Particularly infuriating is the list of heinous crimes that Australia’s sanctimonious do-gooder class almost never discusses. These include Yazidi women trafficked into sexual slavery and raped repeatedly, gay men thrown off rooftops, journalists beheaded on camera, aid workers burned alive, Christians subjected to genocide, and children indoctrinated into death cults.

Most importantly, discussion almost never veers into the civilizational meaning of these women voluntarily joining ISIS in the first place. ISIS brides were not backpackers who accidentally wandered into Raqqa after taking a wrong turn in Bali. They made an explicit decision to leave Australia and join ISIS.

A strange feature of modern progressive culture is its obsession with stripping agency from certain categories of people. If a middle-aged white accountant from Perth joined a neo-Nazi jihadist death cult in Syria dedicated to mass murder and slavery, nobody would describe him as “vulnerable.” There would be no sympathetic think pieces or emotionally charged editorials. Nobody would explain that he was “searching for belonging.”

He would rightly be recognized as a deranged fanatic.

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Yet when female Islamists entered the equation, Western elites abruptly rediscovered determinism. These women must have been manipulated, groomed, marginalized, alienated from Australian society, and in search of identity.

The double standard reflects a deeper ideological pathology. Modern Western culture struggles to believe that evil exists as a conscious choice. Everything must be psychologized, sociologized, historicized, or pathologized and dissolved into abstraction until culpability itself evaporates.

Nobody is guilty anymore. Everyone is simply “responding to circumstances.”

This framework has disintegrated moral discrimination. Some ISIS brides were manipulated. Others were young, abused, and genuinely regretted their choices. That, however, makes them the same as almost all women in prison.

Many, however, were Islamist zealots, and no amount of casuistical apologetics can erase their fanaticism or their culpability.

They celebrated terrorist attacks online, enforced ISIS’ sick morality on other women, owned slaves, and raised their children inside an explicitly genocidal project. Many remained loyal to ISIS until the very end.

This matters because civilizations survive only insofar as they retain their capacity to distinguish victimhood from complicity. Without that distinction, a society loses its civilizational immune system.

The ISIS bride phenomenon also exposed one of modern feminism’s most absurd contradictions. For decades, Western feminism has insisted women possess complete moral agency equal to men in every sphere of life. Women are now leaders, CEOs, presidents, judges, warriors, decision-makers, and fully autonomous moral actors.

Except, apparently, when they join ISIS. Then suddenly they become delicate leaves blown helplessly through history. The ideological inconsistency is staggering.

A 19-year-old woman is supposedly regarded as cognitively sovereign enough to redefine sex, dismantle capitalism, denounce colonialism, launch political movements, and construct her own moral ontology. Yet if she joins the world’s most sadistic Islamist death cult, we are told she lacked meaningful agency.

The contradiction exists because progressive ideology contains a hierarchy of evil. It used to remain largely unspoken, yet institutional progressivism has grown so confident that contextualizing Far Left extremism is now done openly. Islamist extremism is endlessly explained away while Western nationalism is condemned in absolute moral terms.

ISIS brides are treated differently from virtually every other category of extremist. Western elites are deeply uncomfortable criticizing Islamist movements directly because they fear appearing intolerant and being accused of being Islamophobic — a moral panic category whose empirical foundations are roughly comparable to astrology.

So instead they redirect attention toward trauma, colonialism, social exclusion, foreign policy grievances, and everything except Islamist ideology itself.

Let us be clear. ISIS was not a poverty reduction initiative that got out of hand. It was a theological movement built around domination, conquest, slavery, antisemitism, misogyny, and apocalyptic violence carried out in Islam’s name. Its members believed those things, and beliefs matter because they inform actions.

The modern West has developed an almost liturgical faith in rehabilitation and deradicalization, as though every sadist, fanatic, or psychopath is simply an insufficiently hugged liberal awaiting therapeutic reintegration.

This sounds compassionate and enlightened, yet when it comes to ISIS we are talking about mass murderers, slave owners, serial killers, rapists, and ideologically consolidated, fully actualized psychopaths.

Jihadism is not a behavioural problem that can be treated by retraining someone in a Skinner box. Most Islamist terrorists are not decent people whose lives have gone astray. Nor is any ISIS thug going to complete a deradicalization workshop and win Australian of the Year for their redemption arc.

A dangerous assumption undergirding this madness is the belief that explanation equals absolution. Understanding why somebody embraced a destructive ideology does not remove their responsibility for embracing it.

Addicts can articulate their trauma while still imbibing mind-altering substances. Violent extremists can describe their alienation while still stomping on people’s heads. The same principle applies here.

ISIS brides are often discussed as though deradicalization were primarily an emotional process. Yet ideology is not an emotion. It is a volatile fusion of conviction, identity, theology, belonging, meaning, purpose, and plain madness.

Islamism provides these things with extraordinary psychological power, which is why so many Western deradicalization programs achieve only mixed results.

Officials desperately want redemption stories because they validate the therapeutic worldview that underpins modern liberalism. It reassures them that evil is curable through empathy, counselling, and support services. Yet some people are not confused. They are committed to terrible ideas. Civilizations that cannot distinguish between the two place themselves in danger.

Australia’s handling of returning ISIS brides reflects a broader Western pathology. The country’s elite is so terrified of appearing judgmental that it can no longer discriminate between good and evil.

The language surrounding repatriation is intensely irritating: “bringing them home,” “supporting reintegration,” “providing services,” “reducing stigma,” and other sentimental therapeutic banalities.

The Australian Government speaks about ISIS brides with greater tenderness than it speaks about ordinary law-abiding citizens, and certainly with more affection than it does about Australia’s embattled Jewish community.

Meanwhile, regular Australians struggling with housing costs, inflation, social fragmentation, and crime are lectured every other week about resilience and personal responsibility.

By contrast, women who joined the vile slave-owning Islamist death cult that is ISIS are provided sophisticated trauma-informed care plans. This reflects Australian elites’ moral priorities. Compassion is increasingly distributed according to ideological fashionability rather than ethical seriousness.

Beneath this lies another ugly truth: radicalism fascinates Western elites. Not conservative radicalism, which they despise, but revolutionary radicalism wrapped in anti-Western language. That still carries a strange glamour in intellectual circles despite Marxism being history’s worst form of government.

ISIS represented barbarism, yet it also provided certainty, purpose, totality, and meaning. It relieved adherents of the burden of thinking for themselves, thereby simplifying life and reducing existential anxiety.

In an exhausted secular culture that increasingly believes in nothing, even monstrous conviction can appear psychologically seductive.

A case can be made that ISIS children deserve compassion because they did not choose to be born in a Syrian refugee camp or participate in the sick project of building a caliphate. Yet protecting children does not require sanitizing their parents’ decisions. In fact, moral honesty is essential because children deserve better than ideological lies.

The adults chose. They crossed borders and travelled across continents to join a death cult, aligned themselves with genocidal theology, and supported an organization whose brutality horrified even the monsters of Al-Qaeda.

Now the managerial mediocrities running Australia are asking ordinary citizens to pretend this is just a difficult social work challenge rather than part of a civilizational struggle against jihadist barbarism.

For Australia, whose failure to tackle rampant antisemitism has made global headlines, this issue is a test of civilizational confidence.

A society incapable of condemning ISIS members without endless therapeutic caveats is a civilization in advanced moral decomposition.

The deepest danger here is not security. Most returning ISIS brides will probably never commit terrorism inside Australia. The larger threat is moral erosion. Civilizations survive not only through armies or economies, but through moral memory — specifically the ability to remember what must never be normalized.

Without judgment, civilizations cannot defend themselves morally for very long before they lose the ability to defend themselves physically. The Romans understood this, as did every serious civilization in history. Australia’s elites clearly do not.

That may ultimately prove more dangerous than the returning ISIS brides themselves.