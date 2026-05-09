Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Ruth 🟦's avatar
Ruth 🟦
1hEdited

The children are as much a threat as the brides. They are indoctrinated and radicalized young. Remember the video of groups of them making throat-cutting motions at camera crews?

I just heard that the U.S. is going to take some of them, too, which seems un-Trump-like, but there seems to be Muslim brotherhood influence in his administration, and plenty of moral rot.

This is academic and therapeutic bullshit bleeding out into our society. It’s endlessly frustrating and I don’t believe it’s what most of us want.

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Rose's avatar
Rose
2hEdited

This is a phenomenon India knows very well. See the the Kerala Story.

This is not just endangering the West but, every working democracy known to man.

As a global community, ordinary people must pressure their gov'ts to answer to this. This can not go on, especially if they are endangering ordinary civilians. It's one thing if the ISIS 'bride' genuinely wishes to be part of society and regrets her actions, as they can rehabilitated slowly over time; it's quite another to give a second chance to a woman complicit in ISIS terrorism and no longer cares about the ethical duties that uphold our world!

May God be with you!

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