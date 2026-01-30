Hello Tehran, meet the the US Navy.

If the US decides to strike Iran in a conflict Israel will surely be drawn into, the US must strike key Iranian targets hard and early, denying Tehran the time and space required to deploy its counter-maneuvers.

While the US will likely establish air superiority early—as Israel did in its 2025 war with Iran—and has Iran thoroughly outgunned, the Islamic Republic remains cunning, adaptive, and has had time to prepare its defenses and its response.

America’s initial strikes must therefore be overwhelming, aimed at crippling Iran’s three-pillared brain and nervous system: the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) command structure, its control architecture, and its drone and missile infrastructure. They must also anticipate and preempt Iran’s most likely avenues of retaliation.

Iran knows it cannot prevail in a conventional shootout with the US, so Tehran will operate according to its own measures of success, calibrated to that reality. Costs will be tallied in military hardware and political capital; benefits in regional hegemony, regime survival, and ideological victory.

For years, Tehran has externalized the costs of its aggression by outsourcing violence to its proxies—Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and a web of Iraqi and Syrian militia networks.

The price Iran has paid directly for the October 7 massacre, its proxies’ attacks on global shipping, and its assaults on Israel has been negligible. Put plainly, the Islamic Republic has been permitted to get away with murder for years. America must irrevocably alter that calculus by weakening Iran so severely that adventurism is revealed as ruinously unprofitable.

The IRGC—specifically its extraterritorial Quds Force—must be decapitated early, degrading its ability to coordinate and direct regional proxies. The US should strike senior Quds Force leadership compounds, particularly operational planning centers typically embedded in hardened facilities on the outskirts of major cities or adjacent to military bases.

America must also strike critical aerospace command nodes, including IRGC Aerospace Command headquarters, key communications relays, and data centers that choreograph satellite-guided drone and missile swarms. This would sharply degrade Iran’s ability to execute precise counterstrikes.

Production and storage sites for Iran’s most dangerous long-range offensive weapons—such as factories producing the Shahed-136 drone and its variants, and depots housing Emad and Sejjil medium-range ballistic missiles—must also be targeted. Facilities such as the Khojir missile production complex near Tehran or the underground storage site at Imam Ali Base are illustrative. It is impossible to destroy every Iranian missile, but eliminating a significant and symbolically potent portion of its most sophisticated inventory is achievable and could set Tehran’s operational stockpile back by years, not months.