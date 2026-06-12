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There are few spectacles more depressing than Western governments discovering a problem they do not understand and then enthusiastically throwing taxpayers’ money — by which I mean my money — at it.

This week, the irrelevant Anglosphere trio of Britain, Australia, and Canada gathered to demonstrate that no lesson is so obvious that they cannot ignore it, or misread it.

Their latest brainwave is to create an “International Peace Fund” for Israelis and Palestinians. The scheme will provide grants to civil society organizations to, in the words of the accompanying statement that I alone read in full, “support peacebuilding efforts to establish the conditions for a lasting peace.”

You may wish to sit down before reading the rest.

Each country will contribute the princely sum of £1 million over the next three years, with hopes that other governments will join this noble crusade, if that phrase is not too politically incorrect in this context.

The money will be directed toward initiatives that allegedly advance a two-state solution, reduce division, strengthen civil society, support dialogue, and build foundations for peace and other goals that are complete fantasy.

There is something almost touching about the innocence of it all.

Three governments looked at the smoking ruins of Gaza, the aftermath of October 7, the collapse of the Oslo fantasy, the rise of Iranian proxies, the total radicalization of Palestinian politics, and concluded that what was really missing was a few more workshops with baklava, halva, and endless cups of cay to break up the monotony.

The Middle East is apparently just one well-catered conference away from harmony.

Somewhere, a consultant is already designing the PowerPoint presentation.

The statement itself is an extraordinary document. It reads less like foreign policy and more like something generated by artificial intelligence trained exclusively on university diversity brochures and UN press releases.

Reality is stubbornly absent from the entire exercise.

The first problem is the infatuation with the idea of a two-state solution itself. The statement casually assumes that a two-state solution remains the obvious destination toward which all sensible people are marching.

This is diplomatic cargo cultism.

Officials continue repeating the phrase because officials have been repeating the phrase for 30 years. Yet reality has moved on.

Most Israelis no longer believe a Palestinian state would bring peace. Besides civilians, October 7 also killed whatever remained of Israeli confidence in the proposition that territorial concessions automatically create moderation. Such a strategy failed spectacularly in Gaza.

Most Palestinians also do not favor a two-state solution. Many oppose the existence of a Jewish state at all.

Yet here come Britain, Australia, and Canada clutching a diplomatic relic from the 1990s as if it were a sacred scroll.

The two-state solution today functions less as a policy proposal than as a ritual incantation: say the words, light the candles, repeat the mantra, and then watch as nothing happens.

The next problem is the endlessly amusing and meaningless phrase “strengthening civil society.”

Palestinian civil society, such as it is, exists within a political culture where terrorist organizations enjoy significant support, terrorists are celebrated, schools and media glorify violence, and where generations have been raised on narratives that make peaceful coexistence nigh impossible.

The primary obstacle to Palestinian flourishing is not a shortage of dialogue or workshops. It is the systematic normalization of Islamist extremism among the Palestinian polity and wider culture.

A society cannot be strengthened while its political culture continues rewarding those who destroy it.

If Britain, Australia, and Canada genuinely wished to strengthen Palestinian civil society, they could demand an end to violence, terrorist financing, corruption, and the perpetual victimhood industry that has consumed billions of dollars and produced nothing but dependency and grievance.

Yet that would require awkward conversations that are much harder than holding seminars. Western diplomats possess an almost religious belief in dialogue, which they see as the answer to everything from terrorism, war, to genocidal ideology.

However, dialogue’s chance of resolving Israel-Palestinian relations is vanishingly small. It is a belief that is naïve and historically illiterate. Dialogue did not end World War Two with the Allies gathering around the campfire and asking Nazis to share their feelings under a canopy of European Silver Firs in the Black Forest.

Some conflicts persist because one side seeks accommodation and the other seeks victory. No quantity of trust-building exercises changes that.

The mandarins who wrote this report for the Commonwealth trio must have never asked themselves why previous dialogue initiatives failed. Fatuity is the most likely explanation given the answer is not complicated.

Dialogue works when both parties accept the others’ legitimacy. It fails when one party continually teaches its children that the other should not exist, as if that were a normal sentence to write.

The statement’s remarkable description of recent events also stood out for their inanity.

“We are doing so at a moment of acute crisis in Israel and Palestine,” the ministers said. “The last three years have exacted a devastating and dehumanizing toll on civilians.”

Indeed they have. I wonder if anything might have happened three years ago that might have contributed to such a crisis. The statement somehow manages to discuss the devastation while treating its causes as an afterthought.

October 7 was not a weather event. The war did not materialize spontaneously from atmospheric conditions. It began because Hamas, the deranged demented lunatic psychopathic jihadists who committed the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, launched a brigade-sized attack on Israel.

That detail remains just as inconvenient for those who prefer to discuss conflict in the passive voice.

Jews were slaughtered in the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust yet the political dialogue sounded like no one was responsible.

Canada, Australia, and he UK have developed a remarkable talent for discussing terrorism without discussing terrorists. Every effect receives attention; every cause is politely ignored.

This allows officials to maintain the comforting fiction that all parties are equally responsible for the conflict when that is as untrue as saying koalas swim in the ocean.

Then there is the money itself. Three million pounds over three years. One million from each government. This figure is so small relative that it feels satirical.

Iran spends vastly larger sums financing proxies dedicated to regional destabilization. Qatar has poured billions into Gaza. International aid to the Palestinians over the decades has reached astronomical levels and achieved nothing.

Yet British, Australian, and Canadian officials believe another few million pounds directed toward “peacebuilding initiatives” will somehow alter the trajectory of one of the world’s most enduring conflicts.

It is so detached from reality that it is like a bad acid trip. It is a symbolic gesture designed primarily to reassure the people making it. The intended audience is not Israelis or Palestinians; it is domestic Western voters who enjoy hearing vomitous phrases such as “peacebuilding” and “civil society.”

The fund exists because it sounds compassionate. Whether it accomplishes anything is a secondary consideration, maybe even a tertiary one.

The announcement’s sponsors is of its most revealing features. Britain, Australia, and Canada represent a particular form of Western political dysfunction.

These are countries governed by elites who mistake rhetoric for strategy and process for outcomes.

They remain convinced that every problem can be solved through committees, grants, consultations, stakeholder engagement, and carefully calibrated messaging that make me reach for the pail.