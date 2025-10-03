There are bad ideas and then there are catastrophically bad ideas. The suggestion that former British Prime Minister Tony Blair should head a transitional authority in Gaza belongs firmly in the latter category. It is a tone-dead obscenity that he is involved at all.

Such an appointment would show that the world, especially the West, has learned nothing from the past 25 years of misbegotten wars and hollow liberal interventions. His legacy is synonymous with hubris, warmongering, lies, and failure.

Whenever a crisis erupts, Western policymakers reach reflexively for so-called big names. The logic runs like this: the situation is chaotic, the locals are untrustworthy, and someone with international gravitas is needed to steady the proverbial ship.

This is how you end up with Kofi Annan in Syria, Lakhdar Brahimi in Afghanistan, or Richard Holbrooke everywhere. Sometimes they are competent, sometimes not, but the underlying presumption is always that local people cannot be trusted with their own fate.

Blair fits the pattern perfectly. A former British prime minister, once lionized as the face of “Cool Britannia,” Blair is comfortable in Washington, Brussels, and Davos. A man who has made a lucrative second career running his modestly named Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, advising autocrats, oil monarchies, and the World Economic Forum set. The resume sparkles until you remember—as I do because I was living in the UK when he was in power— that he is a deceitful warmongering liar.

Lest anyone forget, Blair was America’s chief accomplice in the modern era’s greatest Western foreign policy debacles. The 2003 Iraq War was launched on the lie that then Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was developing weapons of mass destruction.

Blair did not stumble into it. He sold it. He pushed his intelligence agencies to “sex up” their reports. He stood before the House of Commons and solemnly declared that Saddam Hussein could deploy weapons of mass destruction “within 45 minutes”—a claim that was a sheer invention.

For this, Britain bled, Iraq descended into sectarian warfare, and the region convulsed. About a million Iraqis were killed, even more displaced, and terror was unleashed.

The Middle East is still reeling from the aftershocks. ISIS rose from the ashes of the occupation, while Iran extended its reach through the chaos. The clinically narcissistic Blair still insists, with his oily conviction , that he made the right decisions.

The Chilcot Inquiry, Britain’s exhaustive official investigation into the invasion of Iraq, was damning. It concluded that the case for war was overstated, that peaceful alternatives were not exhausted, and that planning for the aftermath of Hussein being toppled was “wholly inadequate.” Translation: Blair lied and blundered. He should not be put in charge of a Lego kingdom.

Iraq was the nadir, but not the exception, of Blair’s warmongering. He was unhealthily enthusiastic for military force. He pushed for intervention in Kosovo, Sierra Leone, and Afghanistan. Some of these interventions may have had some merit, but the pattern is unmistakable. He cast himself as the apostle of “liberal interventionism,” the idea that Western armies could spread democracy at bayonet point.

The results are self-damning for Blair. Afghanistan collapsed back into Taliban hands. Libya, which Blair supported bombing after he had once embraced former dictator Muammar Gaddafi, is a failed state. The Middle East, supposedly remade in freedom’s image, carries the unhealed wounds of the war that Blair cheered.

It should be obvious that Gaza needs a peacemaker, not a warmonger.

Blair’s pathological lying also makes him unfit for any role in Gaza. In politics, as in life, liars forfeit their legitimacy. Blair is remembered, above all, as a liar. He lied about Iraq. He dissembled about Europe. He spun every crisis into a fairytale narrative that flattered him.

The British media coined a phrase for his style—”spin.” His advisors became known as “spin doctors.” Spin is just a polite word for deceit. Blair blurred fact and fiction until truth became a political weapon.

Gaza is a low-trust society. Any transitional authority will be fragile. It will need to earn the confidence of Palestinians, Israelis, donors, and the wider Arab world. To appoint as its head a man universally distrusted, widely despised, and indelibly associated with lies is madness. It would doom the project before it began.

Then there is the colonial stink. Blair is not just a failed leader; he is a Western one and from a former imperial power. His entire career and patronizing demeanour scream paternalism. It is hard to imagine a more colonial gesture. Putting Blair in charge would amputate Gaza from the Arab world and turn it into a Western protectorate. That is doomed to fail.

Far from stabilizing Gaza, Blair’s appointment would validate Islamist claims about Western neo-colonialism and feed Hamas’ radicalization narrative.

Defenders will say Blair would not be a ruler but a manager, a “technocrat” overseeing reconstruction. Nonsense. Deciding how to allocate aid, where to rebuild and how to police are political questions. In Gaza, every decision is freighted with meaning.

Besides, Blair’s technocratic credentials are hardly stellar. His post-premiership career has been a carousel of lucrative consultancies with unsavory regimes. He has advised Kazakhstan’s dictator, cozied up to Gulf monarchs, and built a fortune while preaching virtue. His institute claims to promote good governance, yet he could not even bring that to Britain, let alone anywhere else.

Even if one sets aside morality and optics, the plan is doomed practically. Blair has no constituency in Gaza. Everyone would rightly despise him. Civil society would distrust him. Israel might tolerate him, but only so long as he served its purposes. Arab states would bristle.

What happens when protests erupt against his rule? Or when militants target the “occupying governor”? Blair would be a lightning rod for every grievance and failure. His very presence would be delegitimizing.

Gaza does need a high degree of technocratic rule, but its leaders must be credible with and accountable to local stakeholders, Arab and Israeli.

Most Middle East peace plans fail and this one probably will, too. However, if it is to be given its best chance of succeeding, it must not have Blair’s giant head at the top.