Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trader Grudinin's avatar
Trader Grudinin
9h

The British school of eloquent appeasement should be dumped.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Martin Sinkoff's avatar
Martin Sinkoff
10h

Very interesting and eye opening.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nachum Kaplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture