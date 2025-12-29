I am not easily frightened. I cut my teeth in old-school newsrooms. I have covered revolutions from the street when hundreds were being killed, been baton charged, shot at, tear-gassed, reported from inside a building as jihadists were trying to blow it up, been chased by a machete-wielding mob, and even had a dictatorship’s information ministry interrogate me. I still made my deadlines. The monster under the bed is scared of me.

Yet 2026 makes me want to curl up under a blanket, like a child’s fortress, that keeps the night-time bogeyman at bay. What frightens me about 2026 does not growl or go “boo” in the night. It smiles, submits grant applications, and tweets in pastel. It uses words like dialogue, complexity, and stakeholders to disguise a complete moral evacuation.

Here are 15 things that terrify me about the year ahead.

1. Antisemitism will become normalized as a personality trait

If 2025 was the year antisemitism became normalized, 2026 will be the year in which Jew-haters no longer need to pretend their bigotry is anti-Zionist political analysis. It will be worn openly, like a vintage jacket—edgy, ironic, and somehow always justified.

People will not say “I hate Jews.” They will say, “I just have questions,” while chanting for Jewish death in accents borrowed from TikTok. Employers will call it “bringing your authentic self to work.” Universities will call it “critical inquiry.” Editors will call it “context.”

Everyone will insist it is unprecedented, even as it follows a script older than Christianity.

2. The continued infantilization of Hamas (and other Palestinians)

Hamas will enter 2026 as the world’s most successful toddler: murderous, articulate when convenient, and forever declared “not fully responsible” for its actions.

Every lie will be believed. When the fighting with Israel resumes in earnest—and it will because Hamas must be disarmed—every rocket it fires at Israeli civilians will be contextualized and deemed “understandable.”

The truly terrifying thing is not that Hamas will survive, as it surely will in some sick form, but that Western governments and institutions will continue to treat it as a misunderstood social movement rather than a genocidal death cult.

3. The NGO industrial complex will grow even more self-righteous

By 2026, NGOs will no longer merely fail to stop atrocities. They will actively impede those who try to do so—armed with white papers, emergency funding, and a serial killer’s moral vacuity.

These organizations will issue stern condemnations of Israel written from safe foreign capitals, while carefully avoiding naming of terrorists, perpetrators, or jihadist ideologies. Their greatest fear will not be mass murder, but losing relevance.

They will demand to be taken seriously while being wrong about everything that matters, and probably about everything that does not, too.

4. Western governments will keep confusing process with morality

There will be envoys, summits, and armies of exhausted aides drafting joint statements drafted. All know they are lying but they are paid not to care.

In 2026, Western leaders will still believe that if they just get the process right—more talks, more frameworks, more acronyms—the moral outcome will magically appear.

Evil, unfortunately, does not RSVP.

5. The press will keep treating Jewish blood as an editorial challenge

The same sick ritual will follow every attack on Jews: softened headlines, motives obscured, perpetrators anonymized, and blame redistributed until it lands anywhere except where it belongs.

“Man dies after altercation,” they will write, when a Jew is beaten to death.

“Tensions flare,” when synagogues burn.

“Controversial response,” when Israel defends itself.

In 2026, the press will remain baffled as to why no one trusts it, why circulation is down and advertising revenue is in the doldums .

6. Moral cowardice will continue to masquerade as sophistication

Extremists will not be the most frightening people in 2026. They are, at least, honest about their wicked goals.

It will be the so-called or self-declared moderates who pride themselves on nuance while refusing to name evil. The ones who say, “It’s complicated,” not because it is—but because clarity would require fortitude and action.

They will congratulate themselves on being balanced while standing perfectly still as history runs them over like a freight train.

7. Jewish self-defense will still be treated as a provocation

In 2026, Jews will still be told that defending themselves is making things worse.

Security guards outside schools will be deemed “intimidating.” Armed soldiers will be framed as escalation. Survival itself will be interpreted as aggression.

History’s sickest demand—that Jews are uniquely obligated to die quietly—will remain strangely fashionable.

8. Social media will continue to function as a global pogrom accelerator

Algorithms do not hate Jews. They simply reward engagement. Jew-hatred happens to perform exceptionally well.

In 2026, lies will still travel faster than truth, outrage faster than facts, and genocidal slogans faster than moral reflection.

Platforms will promise reforms while profiting handsomely from the chaos. Responsibility will be outsourced to “community standards,” which will protect everyone except Jews.

9. The word “genocide” will keep being eroded

In 2026, genocide will finish its long journey of meaning everything and therefore nothing.

It will be used to describe military operations, border controls, zoning laws, and inconvenient elections—while actual calls for Jewish annihilation are waved through as metaphor.

When words are hollowed out, so is outrage. When outrage is exhausted, only corpses remain.

10. The fact that the West has learned nothing

Even scarier that what our enemies believe is that the fact that the West—after October 7, after the global explosion of antisemitism, after the collapse of every moral firewall—has learned nothing.

It is not one wit wiser about evil, deterrence, or Jews.

History does not repeat itself, but it does reintroduce itself when ignored. In 2026, it may not bother knocking.

11. Jewish memory will be criminalized

In 2026, Jewish remembrance will increasingly be treated as provocation.

Commemorations will be policed. Holocaust references will be deemed “weaponization.” Jewish grief will be tolerated only if it is brief, abstract, and politically neutral—which is to say, not Jewish at all.

The demand will be clear: remember quietly, and only on terms approved by those who resent the memory in the first place.

12. Hatred’s rebranding as the political ideology of anti-Zionism

Antisemitism will continue to enjoy its most successful rebrand since the Enlightenment.

In 2026, people will insist—often loudly, always smugly—that they do not hate Jews, only the one Jewish state, Jewish sovereignty, Jewish self-defense, Jewish history, and the Jewish refusal to disappear.

They will deny antisemitism with the confidence of people who have never had to define it.

13. Academic authority will collapse even further

Universities will enter 2026 not as guardians of knowledge, but as ideological daycare centers staffed by morally stunted fools who are terrified of their own students.

Scholars will self-censor. Administrators will appease mobs. Tenure will mean silence, not security.

It is frightening that such ignorance will flourish under a credentialed name badge.

14. Open calls for violence will be normalized

The violent horrors of 2025 will fade and the world will return to deeming calls for murder as unfortunate and contextual.

Chants advocating slaughter will be framed as “emotional expression.” Threats will be interpreted as “resistance.” Violence will be condemned only after it occurs—and even then, reluctantly.

The line between speech and action will remain blurred on purpose, because clarity would require action and consequences. Governments will make token efforts to address this issue but bury it in committees indefinitely.

15. Despair will become increasingly appealing

Finally, what terrifies me most is how tempting despair has become. Thinking Deuteronomy’s prophesies are upon us will feel reasonable, fashionable, and for many stressed and anxious people, comforting.

In 2026, many will increasingly feel that the fight is lost, that values are dead, that clarity and courage are naïve.

I write this not as a pessimist, but as a realist with functioning pattern recognition.

The antidote to fear is not optimism or despair, however, it is clarity. That is why neither I, nor you my treasured subscribers, will be giving up — ever, under any circumstances.