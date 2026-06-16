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US President Donald Trump has proven he cannot be trusted on Israel. Trump has some significant achievements on Israel, such as the Abraham Accords, but recent events have exposed a troubling reality: when Israel’s security collides with Donald Trump’s ego, Israel comes second.

Throughout both of his presidencies, many on the pro-Israel right treated US President Donald Trump as something between a geopolitical savant and a secular messiah. If a synagogue had been constructed on the moon, admirers would probably have credited him with laying the foundations personally.

To be fair, there were reasons for the enthusiasm. Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital after generations of American politicians promised they would do exactly that and then developed sudden constitutional allergies the moment they entered the White House.

He relocated the American embassy to West Jerusalem. He helped broker the Abraham Accords, one of the most consequential diplomatic achievements in the Middle East since Israel’s rebirth in 1948.

He discarded much of the stale foreign-policy catechism that had stifled Washington’s thinking for decades.

These were substantial achievements that deserve recognition. Yet they do not deserve perpetual immunity from criticism.

Political support is not a lifetime achievement award. It is not a loyalty card that entitles a politician to unlimited future indulgences. Statesmen are judged not merely by what they accomplished a decade ago, but by what they are doing today.

And what Trump is doing today should deeply concern anyone who cares about Israel’s long-term security.

Recent events have exposed a reality many of his supporters have been reluctant to confront.

Trump is not the steadfast ally they imagined. He is the large, helium-filled blimp of ego that critics warned us about all along. He is profoundly transactional, and his commitment appears strongest when supporting Israel is effortless and weakest when supporting Israel carries genuine geopolitical risk.

The distinction is not trivial. Everybody supports their friends when there is no cost involved. The real test comes when there is.

The problem is not that Trump occasionally disagrees with Israel. Every American president has disagreed with Israel on one issue or another. The problem is that Trump increasingly appears to view Israel, like everything else in the known universe, through the prism of Donald Trump.

That observation sounds obvious until one appreciates how dangerous it is.

Israel is not simply another American ally. It is not Belgium with superior intelligence services or Denmark carrying an assault rifle. It is the frontline state confronting the world’s most dangerous revolutionary regime.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is not some misunderstood regional actor yearning for dialogue and mutual understanding. It is a revolutionary theocracy that has spent nearly half a century exporting terrorism, financing proxy armies, arming jihadists, destabilizing governments, pursuing nuclear capability, and openly threatening genocide against the Jewish state.

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When Iranian leaders speak about destroying Israel, they are not engaging in rhetorical performance art.

They mean it.

The Middle East has developed the healthy habit of taking genocidal people at their word. The West prefers to commission another conference.

Israel does not enjoy that luxury.

A mistake in Washington produces a disappointing press conference. A mistake in Jerusalem produces funerals.

Trump’s defenders routinely describe his unpredictability as a strategic asset.

This is one of the more imaginative acts of political fiction produced in recent years.

Unpredictability is not synonymous with strength.

A tornado is unpredictable. A house fire is unpredictable. A chimpanzee armed with fireworks is unpredictable.

None of these are generally regarded as models of strategic reliability.

Foreign policy requires something far less exciting and more valuable: consistency.

Allies must know where the boundaries lie. Adversaries must know where the red lines are. When neither side understands the rules, uncertainty rushes into the vacuum.

History teaches a simple lesson. Confusion is rarely a deterrent. More often, it is an invitation.

Washington’s enemies spend little time admiring Trump’s spontaneity. They spend considerably more time probing its weaknesses.

The modern conservative movement once understood this.

It understood that peace is preserved through strength, deterrence, credibility, and clarity. It understood that ideological fanatics cannot always be negotiated into becoming responsible stakeholders. It understood that some regimes interpret restraint not as wisdom but as surrender.

Somewhere along the way, parts of the Right became infected with exactly the same fantasy that once afflicted large sections of the Left.

The fantasy is that every conflict can be resolved through dealmaking.

Every dictator has a price. Every revolutionary movement secretly wants normal relations. Every ideological fanatic merely requires better incentives.

This is nonsense.

The Iranian regime does not pursue nuclear capability because it wants improved trade arrangements.

It pursues nuclear capability because it wants power.

It funds Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and every other useful pyromaniac it can locate because it wants power.

The regime’s objectives are not hidden.

Western analysts often mistake clarity for complexity because complexity allows them to avoid uncomfortable conclusions.

The ayatollahs are considerably more straightforward. They tell the world exactly what they intend to do. The tragedy is that many refuse to believe them.

This is the uncomfortable reality many Trump supporters wish to avoid. Trump’s achievements do deserve recognition.

They do not deserve canonization.

Too many Israel supporters have drifted into a personality-cult approach to foreign policy, as though a politician who was useful yesterday must necessarily remain useful tomorrow.

That is not how international relations work. States have interests. Leaders have incentives. Circumstances change. Political friendships are not engraved onto stone tablets and delivered from mountaintops.

They are conditional, fluid, and subject to constant re-evaluation.

Trump has raised profound doubts about his reliability precisely when reliability matters most.

Indeed, his handling of Iran revealed the fundamental weakness that has always lurked beneath the mythology.

Trump began and ended the confrontation in almost exactly the same strategic position. The much-advertised triumph resembles less a military achievement than a geopolitical circle.

Iran’s military capabilities were degraded. Some of its leadership was eliminated.

Yet the regime remains intact.

The revolutionary ideology remains intact.

The nuclear ambition remains intact.

The threat remains intact.

Israel has already demonstrated that it understands this reality better than many of its supposed friends. Jerusalem ignored American pressure in Lebanon. It has repeatedly made clear that Israeli security will never be subcontracted to Washington, Brussels, the United Nations, or any other collection of well-dressed spectators.

Its long-term effort to reduce dependence upon American weapons is therefore not paranoia.

It is prudence.

It is the modern expression of a lesson Jewish history has taught repeatedly and often brutally.

Promises from powerful outsiders are useful until they are not.

Declarations of friendship are comforting until they are tested.

International support is valuable until it evaporates.

Ultimately, Israel survives because Israelis are prepared to defend Israel.

That was true before Trump entered politics.

It will remain true long after he finally exits it.

Trump may continue to command immense loyalty among many supporters of Israel. He may continue to receive credit for genuine achievements.

Yet credit and trust are not the same thing.

Credit is retrospective.

Trust concerns the future.

And when existential threats emerge, Israel requires allies whose commitment is unmistakable rather than conditional, strategic rather than emotional, and durable rather than dependent upon the moods of a single man.

That is why Trump has become a problem for those who once regarded him as Israel’s most dependable friend.

The greatest danger is not that Trump dislikes Israel.

It is that he likes Israel only when doing so serves Donald Trump.