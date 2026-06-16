Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Weisshorn Ent's avatar
Weisshorn Ent
8h

Be careful in your dealings with the ruling authorities for they do not befriend any person except for their own needs; they seem like friends when it is to their own interest, but they do not stand by a man in the hour of his need. Avot 2:3

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Donald's avatar
Donald
8h

Nachum, I appreciate these straight-forward comments and your clear commentary very much. You have a great knack for getting your messages through the clutter of most rhetoricians who practice " on the one hand" followed by " on the other hand," obfuscation.

I will just mention that many of your glorious screeds need to be shortened.

After making your points-- and re- enforcing them once and then again-- you arguments become less powerful as you continue the make a point again & then, again. Your clarity becomes cloudy by too many repetitive tropes.

I hope this is helpful and accepted in the good spirit and admiration for your work with which it is offered.

Sincerely,

DS

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