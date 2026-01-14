Trump has turned the Middle East into an arms bazaar
Washington’s arms-driven foreign policy threatens Israel’s military edge and weakens America’s standing as a serious global power. The long-term risks are significant.
US President Donald Trump’s approach to the Middle East is more arms bazaar than foreign policy. It comprises selling high-tech weaponry to anyone wit…