America has no shortage of Middle East foreign policy blunders about which to be red-faced. These include the appeasement of Iran and the Second Gulf War. US President Donald Trump may be embarking on what will prove to be a gargantuan disaster to top them all.

Trump has just wrapped a Middle East tour in which he signed deals worth hundreds of billions of dollars with Saudi Arabia, and more than a trillion dollars with Qatar.

He thinks Iran's crazed mullahs are open to reason regarding their nuclear weapons ambitions, and he has lifted sanctions on Syria and recognized its new government.

While Trump boasts of these as achievements, especially Arab investments in the US and defense sales, Middle East leaders have played him like a maestro on a Stradivarius.

It was too easy. They figured him out in less time than it takes to litter train a dog.

All Arab leaders had to do was wave gold and other bright, shiny objects at him, and he could no longer recognize that the people standing before him were America's enemies.

Qatar is the world's leading Jihadist terror sponsor. Syria's new president is an Islamist and a terrorist.

Like most Western leaders, Trump does not understand Islamism or the threat it poses. Grasping just how differently Islamists see the world requires too much imagination for him.

Trump leaves the region having empowered America's enemies, set the stage for a nuclear arms race in the world's most combustible region, and left its ally Israel and others wondering what is going on.

Let us untangle this strand by strand.

A MIDDLE EAST NUCLEAR ARMS RACE

“Gee, I wish we had one of them doomsday machines,” - General “Buck” Turgidson in Dr. Strangelove (1964).