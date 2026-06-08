Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
2h

One of the saddest spectacles is watching Trump supporters twist themselves into contortions attempting to not so much defend him as to assume his words and actions can be explained by anything other than someone who has genuinely lost his mind. Every single thing he attacked the Democrats for he is now doing except he is doing it AFTER going halfway towards bringing about with Israel a world altering result. It cannot be explained and I notice that Rubio has been very quiet. Israel had better become fully independent in terms of supplying its own weapons and Iron Dome as soon as possible.

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Paul B. Cohen's avatar
Paul B. Cohen
2h

The US and Israel were totally coordinated on the Israeli attack. All the yo-yoing by Trump is part of the deception game that Iran plays and is now getting beaten at badly by one who actually gets it.

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