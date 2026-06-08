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There are moments when nations discover whether they are sovereign or just tenants on someone else’s property. Israel faces one of those moments now.

After Iran launched ballistic missiles at northern Israel, after millions of Israelis were forced into shelters, after Hezbollah continued its assault from Lebanon and the Houthis joined the attack from Yemen, US President Donald Trump tried publicly ordering not to retaliate.

He told reporters he was calling Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu to stop any response. He declared that “Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike.” He insisted there was no need for another round. According to reports, he even boasted that Netanyahu would have no choice but to accept whatever deal Washington reaches with Tehran.

Netanyahu ignored him.

Outstanding.

There are some demands that no self respecting nation can accept.

A country that asks permission before defending itself is not an ally; it is a protectorate.

Israel is not a protectorate but a sovereign state in charge of its owns destiny, including its defense.

The most revealing part of this entire episode was not Iran’s missile attack. Iran has been attacking Israel through proxies for decades. Nobody should be surprised when the Islamic Republic behaves like the Islamic Republic.

The truly revealing moment came from Trump.

“I call the shots.”

That was the phrase.

Not “we are coordinating.”

Or “we are discussing options.”

Nor “we are working together.”

“I call the shots.”

The statement’s arrogance is breathtaking.

Trump believes that because American aircraft and ships participated in Israel’s campaign against Iran, Israel has surrendered its independence. He seems to believe that Jerusalem now requires Washington’s permission before responding to missile attacks on its own citizens.

That is not an alliance. That is vassalage.

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Netanyahu was absolutely right to reject it. Imagine any other country being told to absorb ballistic missile attacks and remain silent.

Imagine if China fired missiles at American territory and a foreign leader instructed Washington not to respond. Or if Russia attacked Poland and someone demanded that Warsaw simply accept it.

The suggestion would be laughed out of the room.

Yet somehow Israel is expected to tolerate standards that nobody else would ever accept.

Iran launched missiles at Israel. The regime openly threatened additional barrages. The Houthis joined the attack. Hezbollah continued its campaign in the north.

And Trump’s message was essentially: take the hit and move on.

No.

Absolutely not.

Trump can go and do something useful with his time, such as pretending Washington and Iran are on the brink of a peace agreement when even a baby cephalopod can see that it is not true.

Trump started off well with his Middle East policy when he resume his second term in office. Now, however, hardly a day passes in which he does talk complete gibberish and tell lies and show the world that the US is a shadow of it former self.

Deterrence is not maintained through passivity but through consequences.

Every enemy surrounding Israel studies Israeli reactions. Every terrorist organization, militia, and regime.

When missiles are fired and nothing happens in response, enemies learn a lesson. Israel hit Iranian rocket launchers, factories, command centers and infrastructure are destroyed, so the mullahs learned a different lesson.

Trump appears incapable of understanding this basic reality. His obsession is no longer defeating Iran. It is making a deal; any deal, it seems.

Every statement coming from Washington now reflects desperation. Trump keeps insisting that an agreement is days away. Monday. Tuesday. Wednesday. Next week. Soon.

The pattern is familiar.

For months Tehran has lied, delayed, manipulated and stalled. It has spent years mastering the art of diplomatic rope-a-dope. It promises flexibility tomorrow while refusing concessions today. It offers symbolic gestures while protecting the core of its power.

Yet Trump, who campaigned as the toughest president in modern history, increasingly resembles a supplicant. The irony is extraordinary.

Trump entered office condemning previous administration’s weakness toward Iran. He rightly mocked Barack Obama for his cowardly appeasement policy. He promised strength, pressure, and victory.

Now he is pressuring Israel instead. It is as if he does not know what side he is on. The regime that sponsors Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis is treated with patience and understanding. The democratic ally absorbing missile attacks is treated like the problem.

This inversion is foolish and dangerous. Iran understands one thing: force. It does not do resolutions, memoranda of understanding, carefully worded diplomatic frameworks.

Iran slowed aspects of its nuclear program in the past was pressure. Hezbollah retreated from some positions for the same reason. It is why terrorist organizations fear Israel and its military might.

Every major strategic success against Iran has come from strength, not accommodation.

Yet Trump appears determined to repeat one of Washington’s classic foreign policy follies, believing that a hostile regime desperately wants peace if only the right deal can be found.

The Islamic Republic does not want peace.

It wants survival, sanctions relief, international legitimacy, and the freedom to rebuild military capabilities damaged during the recent war.

Most of all, it wants time to recover, regroup, rearm, and prepare for the next round of fighting.

Israel understands this because Israel is a Middle Eastern state. Washington periodically forgets because Washington lives in Washington.

The deeper issue here is not Iran. It is sovereignty. One of Zionism’s foundational principles was that Jews would never again outsource their security to others. Not to kings, empires, international institutions, and even friends.

The entire purpose of a Jewish state was to ensure that Jewish survival would depend on Jewish decisions.

That principle does not become less important because the person issuing orders happens to occupy the White House.

In fact, moments like this are precisely when the principle matters most.

America has interests, as does Israel. Often they overlap, but sometimes they do not.

When they diverge, Israeli leaders are obligated to prioritize Israel. Any Israeli prime minister who forgets this would be unfit for office.

Critics will argue that confronting Trump risks damaging the alliance.

Yawn.

There are things more dangerous than disagreement, such as dependency.

The relationship between Jerusalem and Washington works because it is an alliance between sovereign nations.

The moment one side begins dictating fundamental security decisions to the other, the relationship becomes distorted.

Friends advise, persuade, and coordinate but they do not demand that allies absorb missile attacks without response.

Trump’s supporters will insist he is trying to avoid escalation.

That sounds reasonable until one remembers who initiated the escalation.

Iran.

Not Israel.

Iran fired the missiles, threatened additional attacks, backed Hezbollah, supported the Houthis, and transformed the region into a network of proxy warfare.

Expecting Israel alone to exercise restraint is frankly a truly a daft expectation.

The Iranian targets Israel struck included military infrastructure, air defense systems and facilities connected to missile production.

These were not random attacks. They were strategic signals that firing missiles at Israel carries consequences and that Israel retains freedom of action. Signals that no foreign government can veto Israeli self defense.

Most importantly, they were signals directed toward Tehran.

Had Netanyahu followed Trump’s demand, the message would have been unmistakable. Iran can launch missiles at Israel and Israel will do nothing if Washington objects.

That would have been a catastrophic lesson.

Fortunately, that lesson was not taught. Instead, a different lesson emerged. Israel remains the maker of its own decisions. That should not be controversial. It should be obvious.

Yet in 2026 it apparently needs to be stated.

The most troubling aspect of Trump’s behavior is that it reflects a profound misunderstanding of allies.

An ally is not a subordinate, or an employee, a province, Israel is not the 51st state. It is a sovereign democracy fighting enemies that openly seek its destruction.

When Trump says “I call the shots,” he is not speaking as a partner. He is speaking as an imperial manager.

Israelis have spent far too much of their history having others manage them.

Never again was not merely a promise about physical survival.

It was a promise about political independence. The right to make mistakes and choices. The right to defend Jewish lives without waiting for foreign approval.

That right exists whether the pressure comes from the Oval Office or anywhere else.

The current crisis has exposed something uncomfortable.

Trump may still speak the language of toughness, but increasingly he behaves like a man desperate for an exit. He looks desperate for a deal, a headline, or a diplomatic achievement he can market as peace.

Iran knows it. Israel knows it. The entire Middle East knows it.

Netanyahu’s responsibility is not to rescue Trump from the consequences of that weakness.

His responsibility is to protect Israel, preserving deterrence, responding to attacks, refusing to let Tehran dictate the rules. And yes, when necessary, that means ignoring a misguided and inarticulate American president.

The US-Israel alliance remains enormously important. It should be preserved and strengthened wherever possible.

Yet alliances are strongest when both parties remember what they are.

Partners. Not masters and servants.

Trump can call the shots in Washington, or the White House, but not in Jerusalem.

Judging by Israel’s response this week, Benjamin Netanyahu understands that far better than Donald Trump does.

Judea and Samaria, or is it the West Bank? Either way, a full year’s membership is now just $35 a year for the next week.

If you are not a paid subscriber to Moral Clarity, here is a reason — many actually — to become one.

For paid subscribers only, I will be hosting an exclusive online presentation to untangle one of the most distorted narratives in modern geopolitics — the truth about what is happening Judea and Samaria (aka the West Bank).

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Ancient and modern history of Judea and Samaria

What indigeneity does and does not mean

The 1937 UN Partition Plan and the 1948 War of Independence

The 1967 Six-Day War, what UN Resolution 242 actually says about it, and the Palestinian and Israeli responses.

The Oslo Accords and how the Palestinians used them to change tactics.

Israel’s “controversial” settlements. Facts, fiction, lies, and propaganda.

Religious and political extremism — Palestinian and Jewish terror and violence.

Should Israel give up Judea and Samaria in a land-for-piece deal? The two-state solution.

Challenges for Israel

Why every Israeli territorial concession, including land in Judea and Samaria, has produced more violence, not peace.

Q&A — moderated

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Q&A session about the presentation

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