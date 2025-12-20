It has been two months since the Israel–Hamas ceasefire took hold, and it is now clear—by almost any honest assessment—that US President Donald Trump’s much-vaunted peace plan is nowhere. Not stalled or delayed. Nowhere. If it exists at all, it does so in the same metaphysical category as Atlantis or the Lost Tribes: often spoken of, never observed.

This is one of those odd stories where the news is not what is happening, but the rather long and expanding list of what is not. There is no announcement, no roadmap, no mechanism, no enforcement structure, no timeline, no hard commitments, and—most critically—no solution to the single prerequisite without which everything else collapses into farce.

That prerequisite is disarming Hamas.

Here lies the heart of the rot that will stop the “Gaza Riviera” ever being more than a fantasy.

For starters, no one has a plan—let alone the will—to disarm Hamas. Without this, there can be no lasting peace. There can be ceasefires, pauses, lulls, periods of calm, humanitarian windows and, most importantly, diplomatic conferences with artisanal catering, but peace? No.

Disarming Hamas is not a detail to be worked out later or a confidence-building measure. It is the entire ballgame. Yet, the international conversation makes it sound as though Hamas’ armed existence is an inconvenient footnote rather than the defining obstacle.

Take Egypt, for example, which is now attempting to move the goalposts with Olympic-level cynicism. Cairo has begun hinting that Trump’s plan never required Hamas to be disarmed, only that its weapons be consolidated under a single Palestinian governing authority.

In other words, Egypt is floating the idea that Hamas handing its weapons to other Palestinian factions constitutes disarmament. This is the pathetic level of intellectual seriousness on offer. It is semantic vandalism.

Hamas does not cease to exist because its weapons are “consolidated.” Hamas is its weapons. Guns, rockets, tunnels, explosives, command structures, and armed cadres are not accessories; they are Hamas’ reason for being.

Then come the interlocking questions that no one can answer without tripping over their own contradictions: Who will govern Gaza? Who will provide peacekeepers? What mandate will those peacekeepers actually have?

Share

Everyone wants a seat on the governing board—not because they believe they can govern Gaza responsibly, but because they want leverage. Influence. Veto power. A new arena in which to instrumentalize Palestinian misery against Israel. Every regional and international actor sees Gaza not as a place to stabilize, but as a tool to be wielded.

So far, Israel appears to have managed to keep Turkey out of the picture, which is no small achievement given Ankara’s appetite for neo-Ottoman theatrics. Yet this victory is largely moot, because excluding one spoiler does nothing to resolve the core problem: no one agrees on what governance would even mean, let alone who would enforce it.

The phrase “Gaza Transitional Authority” is now being bandied about with the kind of breezy confidence usually reserved for PowerPoint slides. Yet this “authority” is not a government in formation. It has no monopoly on force, no legitimacy, no enforcement capacity, and no protection from Hamas intimidation.

It is a ghost institution—invoked, never embodied.

Which brings us to peacekeepers.

International peacekeepers are envisaged, we are told, with troops from Europe and non-Arab Muslim states such as Indonesia and Azerbaijan being mooted. This sounds impressive until you ask the obvious question: peacekeeping what, exactly?

Peacekeeping requires peace to keep.

No country wants to deploy peacekeepers until Hamas is disarmed. Equally, no country is willing to disarm Hamas. This is the kind of circular logic that puts sane people off studying philosophy.

This is not a plan. It is a diplomatic ouroboros.

Let us assume—for argument’s sake—that peacekeepers do arrive. They will soon discover why peacekeeping does not rank high for job satisfaction. Any troops, Muslim or not, are going to have to deal with Hamas in some form, and the population Hamas has spent two decades radicalizing in the virtues of martyrdom.

Peacekeepers might initially be fêted, but they will soon be despised as always happens.

Locals will loathe them as foreign occupiers imposing order. Hamas will hate them as traitors to Islam and collaborators with Zionism. Other jihadist factions will view them as legitimate targets. Terrorists will probe, attack, abduct, and kill them. Every checkpoint and patrol will be a potential ambush and diplomatic crisis.

These problems do not even account for the reality that Gaza is divided into Israeli-controlled and Hamas-controlled zones along an unstable ceasefire line. This is not a unified territory awaiting benevolent governance. It is a battlefield temporarily paused. If Hamas remains armed, then any governing authority will govern only at Hamas’ pleasure.

Israel is the only country that could dismantle Hamas’ remaining military infrastructure. Yet that would mean the end of the ceasefire, renewed fighting, international outrage, and—worst of all—another round of sanctimonious editorials.

So the one actor able to resolve this problem and disarm Hamas is the one actor everyone insists must not act.

No serious person can call this a plan.

Meanwhile, Washington is flirting with the daft idea of commencing reconstruction in Israeli-held areas of Gaza while Hamas remains armed and entrenched on its side.

This is lunacy. Reconstruction without removing Hamas is just subsidizing the next war.

Then, of course, there is the United Nations (UN), whose very existence I take as a personal affront.

Most countries will provide peacekeepers only if they have a UN mandate, and the UN will not endorse any plan for Gaza that does not include a “pathway to a Palestinian state.” This demand has nothing to do with disarming Hamas, securing Gaza, or governing it responsibly. It is a fetish—a ritual incantation without which UN diplomats feel spiritually unclean.

A Palestinian state or statelet under current conditions would be a disaster. It is hard to argue that the world needs another failed Arab terrorist state.

So we return to our original question: where is Trump’s peace plan?

It is not on disarming Hamas.

It is not on governance.

It is not on peacekeepers.

It is not on reconstruction.

It is not on security.

It has not been anywhere tangible since Israel got its hostages back.

We cannot say the peace plan is dead because it is unclear that it was ever alive. It is Schrödinger’s peace plan—simultaneously proclaimed and absent, announced and undefined, praised and nonexistent.

In short, Trump’s peace plan is nowhere. As for the Israel-Palestinian conflict, it remains where it has always been, and will forever be, until the world confronts jihadism: mired, bloody, unresolved, and waiting patiently for the next round of self-deception to collapse.