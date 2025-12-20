Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
The Palestinians are the knife plunged into the Jewish back meant to represent the Arab, Soviet and now postmodern postliberal desire to prevent the Jews from ever feeling safe and settled in their own homeland.

The Arabs of course are fervent Jew haters and demand that any territory they've ever once held must remain Judenrein in perpetuity; the Soviets considered anyone who refused to abandon their own god and people for the holy cause of Communism to be an enemy needing liquidation; and the entire Western Left, with academia as its church and priesthood, has crafted a mythological "Palestinian" who exists for them as both Noble Savage and proxy Christ, the sacred suffering Other who must be worshipped and obeyed and whose crusade (destruction of the Zionist entity) they've devoted their lives to.

Much smarter men than Donald Trump have refused to understand and accept this, and even if they did, what's the solution? The Egyptians, Jordanians, Lebanese etc want nothing more to do with the Palestinians and the notion that they'll somehow be transformed into placid, tolerant liberals is something only someone as deluded as Peter Beinart would even consider (though in his case this might be more of a psychosexual masochistic fetish).

Is there any way Israel can just build a Chinese wall around Gaza and wash their hands of all this? (While letting them know that if so much as a Nerf lands in Israel territory, it will be met with a tenfold response.) I can't see any other way forward than a hard, tangible divorce backed up by walls, gates, sensors, soldiers etc—if they want to wallow in ignorance, bigotry and fantasies of delicious bloodshed, why should this be anyone else's problem?

The only people I can compare to the Palestinians are the North Koreans—a population kept separate from the world and brainwashed by its leaders to hate all their enemies and live lives devoted to the needs of the state (in their case, the crazy Kim family and their Marxist cult, in the Palestinian case, the eternal jihad against Jews). They will not be changing in any of our lifetimes. They need to be sequestered, essentially the political version of locking a dangerous maniac in a prison for life.

Mitzi Schwarz
I promise I will read your article, Nachum, after I make this one comment:

Is anyone surprised that Trump is all hot air and that’s it?

Ok, now I’ll read your post, and make an intelligent (hopefully!) comment.

Shabbat Shalom, v’Chag Ohrim Sameach!

