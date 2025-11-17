US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan is starting to wobble as Washington flirts with making the catastrophic error of beginning to rebuild Gaza before Hamas has been disarmed. Talk of putting a Palestinian state back on the agenda is also putting Trump’s plan on stilts.

There can be no chance of peace before Hamas is fully and irreversibly dismarmed. Any plan that does not deliver that will be less successful than my high-jumping career.

Yet the White House, unable to recruit countries willing to disarm Hamas in the parts of Gaza it still controls, is looking at interim solutions, such as commencing reconstruction in Israeli-controlled Gaza. This is a terrible idea; a half-demilitarized Gaza is not a demilitarized Gaza.

Worse still, the UN’s boffins have still not sought treatment for their fetish of wanting a Palestinian state. They are trying to smuggle language about a “pathway to Palestinian statehood” into the resolution.

Israel has rightly rejected this outright, because a Palestinian state is among the worst ideas proposed since humans walked off the African savannah.

Grafting statehood language onto ceasefire architecture is diplomatic malpractice. Rewarding Palestinian terror with a flag and a UN seat speaks to the moral apocalypse that has eaten the UN outwards from its putrescent core.

If Trump overrides Israel’s objections and allows Gaza’s reconstruction to proceed with Hamas still intact and Palestinian statehood fantasies ascendant, his entire plan will collapse under its own contradictions.

It is frustratingly simple: sovereignty cannot be subcontracted, terror cannot be appeased, and nothing must happen in Gaza until Hamas is demilitarized.

The original strength of Trump’s Gaza plan was that he got the fighting to stop, got Hamas to release the remaining Israeli hostages, and made Gaza’s reconstruction contingent on Hamas demilitarizing.

This made sense. You cannot rehabilitate a territory that a death cult controls, you cannot reform governance when a jihadist militia has no idea what governance is, and you cannot negotiate peace with heavily armed genocidal maniacs who are as crazy as a rabid bandicoot.

Trump seemed to understand this. Maybe he does not. Faced with the reality that many countries that promised to contribute to a Gaza stabilization force—peacekeepers—say they are happy to put boots in Gaza but not for them to confront Hamas terrorists to disarm them. In other words, they are not up for fighting, only promenading.

This has cornered Washington, which must either insist on serious demilitarization and watch the entire multinational coalition evaporate—or lower the bar for international peacekeepers being deployed. Lowering the bar would be an unforgivable error.

If reconstruction begins while Hamas remains armed, the Iran-backed jihadist group would entrench itself further on its side of a divided Gaza Strip, which would become a chrysalis for Hamas’ regeneration.

Jerusalem sees this with nightmarish clarity and rightly thinks the US has taken one too many head blows and is suffering pugilist dementia. It has forgotten what happened after 2005, 2008, 2012, and 2014. Hamas grew stronger, more resourceful, and more cunning.

If Trump deviates from his original sequencing, the plan will collapse under his own softened spine.

If the US’ tactical wobble were not enough, the UN has done what it does best, which is connive. It is trying to turn Trump’s plan—which the UN had no hand in because the UN does not deal in solutions, only corruption, blood libels, and antisemitism—into a Trojan horse for a Palestinian state that will never exist.

Beyond authorizing an International Stabilization Force for Gaza under Trump’s plan, the draft UN Security Council resolution wants to include the ideological tumor of “a pathway to a Palestinian state.”

It is a blatant attempt to hijack the stabilization architecture to impose a political outcome that has no chance of working. It ignores Israel’s security realities, circumvents Israel’s sovereign objections, and aims to achieve something that neither most Palestinians nor Israelis want—all while rewarding Hamas’ genocidal attack on October 7, 2023.

There really is no situation the UN cannot reliably make worse. It is the least impressive institution in the history of unimpressive institutions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did his best to bring things back to reality when he declared, without the mealy-mouthed hedging of which UN types are so fond, that “Our opposition to a Palestinian state on any territory west of the Jordan River exists, is firm, and has not changed in the slightest. I have been pushing back against these attempts for decades, doing so against external pressure as well as internal pressure. So I don’t need encouragement, tweets, or lectures from anyone.”

I do love a good dose of common sense and reality.

The case against a Palestinian state is as strong as Samson walking up to the deadlift bar.

A Palestinian state would sit atop Judea and Samaria’s strategically important highlands, dominant over Israel’s narrow waistline. It would leave Israel vulnerable to jihadist infiltration and even outright attack from groups such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. A Palestinian state would soon fall under the influence of, and enjoy resources from, Israeli foes Qatar, Iran, and Turkey. It would be like Hezbollah in Lebanon, only on Tel Aviv’s doorstep.

If Trump falls for this nonsense, the diplomatic vortex that sunk all his predecessors will consume him. too.

Western diplomats cannot help making a mess at the table because they know so little about the Middle East that it is astonishing.

They act as though Israel’s objection to a Palestinian state is just obstinance or that Jerusalem is using it as a bargaining chip. That is wrong. Israel does not reject a Palestinian state as a negotiating tool, or as an expression of ideology, but because it knows such a state would pose an existential threat. Israel has reached this conclusion from 80 years of warfare and its enemies’ stated aims.

Besides Israel facing the Iranian proxies of Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad are ensconced in Judea and Samaria and are effectively a fourth proxy—and another front much closer than the others. Israel allowing such a state would be insane.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz speaks sense when he says clearly that “Gaza will be demilitarized down to the last tunnel and the last rocket.” I would remove their shoelaces, too.

Arab and Muslim states, for their part, love this talk of a pathway to a Palestinian state; even those states that do not like the Palestinians or the jihadist lunatics who pass for their leaders.

Look closely at the US-arranged joint statement that Qatar, Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan, and Turkey signed. Every one of them endorsed a “pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood.”

Now note what they did not endorse: the enforced demilitarization of Hamas, confronting Hamas and other jihadists, dismantling Hamas infrastructure, and eliminating Iranian arms pipelines.

Demanding Palestinian statehood is the one element of this mess that requires nothing of them—and everything of Israel. They get to collect political brownie points at home by endorsing a symbolic Palestinian state, outsource all risk to Israel and all enforcement to Israel and America, and present themselves as moral brokers without having taken any risk or paid any strategic price.

Israel sees the cost. Trump should see it too.