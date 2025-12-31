Every year as the New Year beckons, the world reenacts the same empty ritual. Institutions with sterling records of failure will make bold predictions. Experts who were catastrophically wrong last year will explain why this time it is different. Journalists will write about “turning points.”

We can deal with the despair, but it is the hope that gets us, so to spare readers any unnecessary hope, here are 20 things that will not happen in 2026.

1. No Middle East peace plan will work

There is always some kind of peace plan. It is how diplomatic types boost their frequent flyer miles. Presently, it is US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, which exists mainly in his mind and those of his hangers on.

It is already failing for the same reason all such plans fail: the Palestinians do not want peace.

Nevertheless, each stage of Trump’s plan will be announced and failure will never be acknowledged. All will insist that everything is going to plan and Trump has brought peace the Middle East and deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, maybe even two.

2. The United Nations will achieve nothing

The UN’s achievements this year will be less than zero. This is why they teach negative numbers at school. They will, however, issue more lanyards and think up new acronyms.

It will remain the world’s most worthless institution. It will issue statements, pass resolutions, and hold emergency sessions once the said emergency is over. Delegates will read speeches condemning violence in the abstract and Israel in the specific.

Resolutions will pass with overwhelming majorities, proving that if enough countries that do not recognize human rights vote together, human rights will materialize on paper and these countries will therefore be compliant.

This will be framed as multilateralism.

3. Journalists will continue not to recognize cause and effect

Journalists will continue their proud tradition of reporting on violence as though it springs spontaneously out of the ether without cause.

Attacks will “erupt,” conflicts will “flare,” and civilians will die “amid tensions,” in an impressive array of passively written, subjectless sentences. Luckily, I spent decades in newsrooms, so I will translate for you. What they mean is: “We know exactly who did this and why, but explaining it would be inconvenient to our worldview, so we are not going to do so.”

Countries or militias will attack Israel regularly and it will go unreported or be covered only cursorily. When Israel responds, time will suddenly begin, just as it did in the Big Bang.

Moral scrutiny will then arrive fully caffeinated.

4. Antisemitism will not be recognized as the scourge it is

Antisemitism will remain the only form of bigotry that requires peer review, occupying a unique taxonomical category: real, but highly conditional.

It will require explanation, justification, and contextualization before being acknowledged. Jewish fear will be interrogated as though it were a suspected double agent. Jewish anger will be pathologized and Jewish self-defense will be reframed as evidence of Jews’ warlike nature, which is fair because I do, indeed, want to wage war on these people.

“Never again” will continue to mean “until further notice.”

Jews will ring up the antisemitism hotline to hear the recorded voice: “Your call is important to us…”

5. Universities will not return to being bastions of higher learning

Universities will keep insisting that mobs chanting for violence are “engaging in political expression,” especially outside the US, where Trump has at least put some pressure on the universities, which I have enjoyed enormously.

Administrators will issue statements affirming free speech, safety, and values, without specifying whose safety or which values. Faculty will explain that Jews fearing for their safety has pedagogical value and advise them to utilize “wellness” resources. To do so, Jews will just need to run the Far Left-jihadist gauntlet of crazies to get to them.

Institutions that employ allegedly some of the world’s finest minds will fail to identify hateful ideology when it is written in letters larger than the Hollywood sign.

Degrees will continue being conferred. Education will not.

6. Terrorism will not be named promptly

There will be heinous terror attacks. Muslim extremists will be behind most of them, but no one will say so out loud. After each attack, there will be a pause, followed by a statement of concern, then another pause while the authorities investigate what happened, even though everyone knows because the perpetrators livestreamed their atrocities.

We will then all be reminded that violence does not occur in a vacuum, which was is a useful reminder because I always thought it did. The word terrorism will arrive late, hedged, and exhausted, long after it could have mattered, and then only in some publications.

7. NGOs will not reflect and ask whether they are part of the problem

No NGO will ask whether they might, in fact, be making things worse, even though the evidence that they are is as conspicuous as a carcharodontosaurus wreaking havoc through Manhattan. Monsters and aliens have a thing for Manhattan.

None will notice that the conflict has not changed for decades and conclude that their approach has failed. They will, however, note their higher salaries and new Herman Miller chairs, and fire anyone who publicly acknowledges that peace would be disastrous for fundraising and detract from their humanitarian goals.

8. The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will not hold

The Israel-Hamas ceasefires will continue to resemble interpretive dance. Hamas will attack Israel and the Jewish state will defend itself. The latter will be deemed a ceasefire violation.

Trump and his acolytes will dismiss these as inevitable and insignificant because admitting otherwise would require admitting that his much-vaunted ceasefire never really existed. The conflict’s intensity just reduced.

When ceasefire violations become too big to ignore, Israel will be blamed for breaking the calm that never existed.

9. Iran and Qatar will not reform into normal countries

Iran will continue funding militias, destabilizing borders, and openly announcing its intentions to do so.

Western leaders will continue not taking this seriously because doing so would require admitting that their years of appeasement have failed. Iran’s proxies will be treated as independent actors, like toddlers who somehow acquired missile systems, like the time I came home and my kids were playing with a Predator drone and Hellfire missiles. I was so jealous.

Qatar, meanwhile, will keep funding the Muslim Brotherhood and other jihadist groups and still be best friends with Trump because they gave him a $400 million plane so that he could tell everyone that he had a $400 million plane. The Qatari psychologists should all get hefty pay rises for reading Trump’s nature so perfectly.

When things explode, everyone will express surprise — again.

10. Social media will not cease to be a cesspit

Wars will be explained in 60 seconds using bold fonts, crying emojis, and pictures only AI could create. In fact, artificial may well be the only kind of intelligence on social media.

Complex histories will be flattened into aesthetics. Confidence will replace competence. Emotional certainty will substitute for evidence, which is fortunate because there will be no evidence.

The most incendiary posts will be considered civic engagement.

11. Moral and legal language will not regain its meaning

Words such as genocide, apartheid, and colonialism will continue their journey from legal terms to emotional sound effects as if they came out of a Foley artist’s studio.

Precision with prose will be condemned as pedantry; definitions as violence.

Those who claim that words have meaning will be punished, ostracized, told to “educate themselves,” and accused of using language as a bourgeois tool of oppression.

12. The Arab world will not be held to any standard at all

Arabs will continue to suffer the bigotry of low expectations. Incitement will be deemed cultural, repression contextual, and violence tragic but inevitable.

No one will ask why peace and education are absent, why martyrdom is celebrated, or why hatred is normalized. This lack of enquiry will be framed as respect for Arab culture.

Personally, I always feel respected when people treat me like an idiot.

13. Western activists will not focus on anything but themselves

Every foreign conflict will be framed through Western domestic grievances.

Every slogan will rhyme in English, even for wars between countries that do not speak English. Every villain will resemble someone activists already dislike. Every war will become a metaphor for their feelings, which everyone knows are the most important thing and mirrors of reality.

Reality will be criticized for failing to conform to their ideology.

14. Institutions will not admit making mistakes

No institution will say, “We were wrong.” They will say processes were insufficient, frameworks need updating, and conversations are ongoing.

No one will resign, apologize, or learn.

Failure will be rebranded as resilience and personal growth as psychobabble continues its march into the workplace and political discourse.

15. Experts will not lose credibility for being wrong

The same experts who got it wrong last year will get it wrong this year, confident that they will be invited back to get it wrong next year.

Experts will speak confidently in real time about developments they failed to predict.

Past errors will not be mentioned, much like my underperforming penny stock portfolio.

16. Clearly stated ideology will not be taken at its word

When jihadist sociopaths declare their genocidal intentions for the year ahead — even Islamists have goals and annual performance reviews — the West will insist they mean something softer.

When these mass murderers say exactly what their goals are, we will be told that they do not really mean it. This is reasonable. After all, we know better than them what they think.

Listening will remain as unfashionable as it has always been.

17. Using humans as shields will not be treated as a war crime

Using civilians as shields will continue to be described as tragic rather than criminal, and their deaths will be blamed on Israel.

Responsibility will evaporate upon contact with moral narratives.

The people who deploy and benefit from this gross tactic will not be blamed for using it.

18. Western guilt will not produce anything positive

Western guilt will continue to generate terrible ideas expressed with absolute confidence.

Self-loathing will be mistaken for wisdom. Psychological projection will replace analysis.

This will be described as moral maturity and taking responsibility.

19. Reality will not be considered when policy is formed

Policy will continue to be written for how the world should work, not how it does work.

Think of it as a normative approach to everything.

When reality refuses to cooperate, the world will be blamed for being insufficiently progressive and “not getting it.”

20. Good intentions will not defeat bad ideas

Finally, 2026 will not be the year that good intentions overcome bad ideas.

Claims of caring deeply will continue to excuse thinking poorly. Empathy will substitute for judgment and moral certainty will replace competence.

Reality will remain unimpressed, as always.

Postscript

I am not without hope. I just propose that since none of these things will happen, we should stop pretending they will. Of course, this suggestion will be ignored, but at least it has the advantage of being fastened to reality.