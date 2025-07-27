Few seem to know the strong case against a two-state solution.

This is a considerably expanded and updated version of our essay titled “The case against a two-state solution”, which was published on April 7, 2024.

Western leaders are so convinced that a two-state solution will resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that they sound like people who have never heard the arguments against it.

French President Emmanuel is the latest Western leader to surrender cravenly to Jihadism by declaring France would recognise a Palestinian state come September. France, like Spain and Ireland, wants to reward the unspeakable terrorism of October 7 with recognition of Palestinian statehood. This betrayal of Israel to pander to antisemitic voters reveals a deep moral stunting.

Even many Western countries that do not plan to recognize a Palestinian state unilaterally, such as Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, and most latterly the UK, have said they would do so as part of a two-state solution, which they mistakenly think will end the conflict.

It is wrong to think this will bring peace. It shows how detached the West has become from realities on the ground in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Middle Eastern politics is played by its own set of rules, which the West does not understand, and, for some reason, is incapable of learning. The cardinal one is that strength equals respect. Showing weakness is a terrible idea in a region of despots, militias, tribal allegiances, and deranged religious fervor.

In the Middle East, those too weak to defend their land lose it. Syria wanted Lebanon and gave up its claim only in 2008. It has lost the Golan Heights to Israel and is now in the hands of Islamists, having been ravaged by civil war. Lebanon itself has lost much of its sovereignty to Iran-backed Hezbollah. Yemen has lost half its territory to the Iran-backed Houthi militia. Jordan and Egypt wanted to carve up Israel and lost control of Judea and Samaria and Gaza. Iraq has become an Iranian client state.

Even being willing to surrender land in the Middle East displays weakness, and signals that you are ripe for the taking. A shrinking Israel is a weaker Israel. Islamists see a two-state solution as a stepping stone to destroying Israel, bit by bit.

The Palestinian Authority (PA), the presumptive government of a Palestinian state, is not more moderate than the overtly Jihadist Hamas; it just thinks the way to destroy Israel is by gradually shrinking it, rather than annihilating it in a second Holocaust the way Hamas envisages.

In 2000, Israel pulled out of Lebanon. Hezbollah filled the vacuum. In 2005, Israel withdrew from Gaza. Hamas took over. Israel has spent the past 21 months fighting those enemies and their sponsor Iran. It is insane that the West wants Israel to repeat this failed formula in Judea and Samaria, and again in Gaza. It is extraordinary that even after the Second World War, they do not understand that appeasement is folly.

The West just cannot shake its colonial habits. Unilateral boundary drawing at the end of the colonial era is what caused many of the Middle East's problems today, not to mention problems elsewhere. They did not understand the region then, either.

Patronizingly, they refuse to listen to Palestinians and Israelis, most of whom do not want a two-state solution. Polling from the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research shows that 64 percent of Palestinians do not support a two-state solution, while a Pew Research Center survey shows that only 35 percent of Israelis think it can work peacefully.

It is hard to fathom how Western leaders can think that a solution that neither side wants is the answer. On the rare occasions that they at least acknowledge this fact, they phrase two states as a “compromise”, rather than as something neither side wants and to which will not be adhered. That is fantasy.

Western leaders misunderstand the conflict. They think the Palestinians want self-determination, Israel wants security, and that having two states is the obvious answer.

Wrong!

As support for Hamas demonstrates, Islamism dominates Palestinian political discourse and civil society. Jew-hatred spews from Palestinian mosques, media, and schools. They have been rejecting a two-state solution since the 1937 Peel Commission, which is so long ago that the Arab immigrants to Holy Land were still just called Arabs, rather than the invented Palestinian identity that they parade around in today. They want to destroy Israel, kill all the Jews, bring down the West, and build a Caliphate.

Israel had warned for years that Hamas was an ISIS-like group, but the West just could not grasp it and still cannot do so. A Palestinian state will only bring the Jihadists closer to achieving their evil goals.

Modern Western political thought has no framework to understand Islamism fully. It is totalitarian in every sense, meaning it has no room for compromise as anything other than a short-term strategy to help it achieve its twisted long-term objectives.

Likewise, the West fails to grasp that Israel has been fighting a seven-front war not for territory, but for its existence. The West’s recent wars - mainly failed ones in the Middle East - have been fought overseas with no threat to their large and defensible homelands, let alone their existence.

Jews are a post-Holocaust people; they know that when people say they want to exterminate Jews, they mean it. Today’s Jews are now a post-October 7 people, too. Israel wants more than security. It wants to keep existing. Islamists boast that despite the carnage it brought upon Gaza, the October 7 pogrom removed Israel's veil of invincibility.

The Islamists play a long game. They think Israel cannot win wars forever, and that the West lacks the spine to keep supporting the region’s only democracy. They are half right. Israel’s nuclear capability means it most certainly can keep winning wars, but the West is looking more invertebrate-like by the day.

The corrupt PA’s new cabinet, which is allegedly “revitalized”, whatever that means, has members who are documented racist supporters of terror. They have called Jews “apes and pigs” and speak of resisting “75 years of occupation”, meaning Israel’s existence is the occupation. If Western leaders are supporting such people, then the moral worm has eaten its way out of the apple and it might be time to panic.

The PA’s recent crackdown on terror cells in Judea and Samaria displays its cheap opportunism. Now that Western leaders are talking about recognizing a Palestinian state, the PA is trying to show that it is credible and serious about tackling extremism. Only an idiot would believe this. The PA has spent decades fermenting anti-Jewish hate.

Israel is fighting a crazed Islamist death cult that does not want peace, or to defeat Israel in war, or to establish a state. It wants to annihilate Israel, and then move on to the West. What could possibly go wrong giving such people the apparatuses of a state right beside their blood enemy?

Western leaders should ask the following:

Does it make sense for Israelis to give up their land to people who want to murder them?

Is it sensible for Israel to trade land for peace when doing so has failed for 88 years? On every occasion Israel has given up its land, Islamist terror has moved into that space.

Is it wise for Israel to bring its enemies closer?

Would Israel be safer if it had fewer settlements, or more settlements?

Is it smart for Israel to give up the strategically important highland of Judea and Samaria that gives the country vital strategic depth, making it more defensible?

Is it wise (or even sane) to grant statehood to a radicalized population and expect a thriving, stable democracy to emerge?

Does the Arab world need another corrupt (and maybe theocratic) dictatorship?

Would anything stop a Palestinian state from becoming a terror state even bigger than Gaza?

Does the world want or need another Islamist terror state?

The answer to these questions is ‘No’. It is delusional to think otherwise. Amid rampaging antisemitism, the West’s waning support for Israel is a stark reminder of why Israel needs to exist, and why its nuclear deterrent remains essential.

Each new attempt to weaken Israel - reputationally, diplomatically, financially, or militarily - makes the case for a bigger Israel stronger, and makes Israel’s Far Right stronger with it. This is why Western attacks and sanctions on Far-Right Israeli ministers such as Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich are so misguided. It strengthens their standing with their political bases.

If the world recognized a Palestinian state tomorrow, nothing would change. The Palestinians will continue their Jihadist terror attacks, and Israel will keep fighting back to defend itself. Diplomatic positions will change, but nothing on the ground will. This shows what pathetic grandstanding it is. If peace could be imposed, it would have been done decades ago.

Only a Palestinian cultural change and a willingness to live with Jews can make peace possible, and only direct talks between Israel and the Palestinians can produce a political resolution. The world must take Israel’s security concerns - and reality - more seriously.