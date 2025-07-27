Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Kafr Dhimmi
5h

Unfortunately if there is no consensus among the Islamic scholars to repudiate the deeply ingrained Jew hatred in the death cult masquerading as a religion nothing will change. A decent start would be for the Al Saud to completely ditch Salafism. They could recognize and establish diplomatic relations with Israel. That would go a long way towards a possible peaceful future

Liora Jacob
2m

Einat Wilf:

“His Majesty’s Government have thus been faced with an irreconcilable conflict of principles … For the Jews the essential point of principle is the creation of a sovereign Jewish State. For the Arabs, the essential point of principle is to resist to the last the establishment of Jewish sovereignty in any part of Palestine”

Quote by British Foreign Minister Ernest Bevin in February 1947 in a speech to the British Parliament explaining why Britain can no longer carry out the mandate with which it was entrusted by the League of Nations and thus sending it back to the United Nation.

Note the date - February 1947: there is no Israel, no refugees, no occupation, no settlements, no blockade - none of the ‘understandable causes’ for Palestinian violence that even the UN Secretary General has fallen for.

And yet, already in February 1947 it is crystal clear why the conflict is already “irreconcilable”: as a matter of top priority, “the essential point of principle”, the Jews want a state whereas as a matter of top priority the Arabs of the land (later known as Palestinians) seek “to resist to the last the establishment of Jewish sovereignty *in any part* of Palestine”.

That’s the conflict. The Jews want a state in even a part of the land. The Palestinians want the Jews not to have a state in any part of the land. That’s “Free Palestine”. That’s “From the River to the Sea”. It’s an idea that guarantees that generation after generation trained murderers will rise under different names: Fatah, DFLP, Hamas, Jihad, to “Liberate Palestine”.

If we are ever to have peace, this idea must change. Palestinians must develop a constructive vision of living next to a Jewish state rather than the century long destructive vision of living instead of it.

