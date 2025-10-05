It has been two years since the horrific October 7 pogrom, and in that time the global anti-Israel movement has achieved nothing except to revive antisemitism as an acceptable form of hatred in the West. It has been a vile spectacle.

They have not freed Palestine, because there is no such country to free. Nor have they stopped a genocide in Gaza, because no such thing has occurred. They have not shifted Israeli policy by so much as a millimeter, because Israel has always been fighting a just war of self-defense. The entire anti-Israel movement rests on antisemitic hallucinations.

If their goal was not to help the so-called Palestinians but to inflame and normalize Jew-hatred, then it has been a resounding success. In two years of marching, bullying, vandalizing, and chanting “From the river to the sea,” they have not moved history forward an inch. They have dragged it backwards to the 1930s. That is not a triumph but a disgrace.

While Israel has remade the Middle East, the anti-Israel brigade has built nothing but a tower of resentment. Graffiti on synagogue walls is the closest thing they have to a monument. They have generated no diplomacy, delivered no humanitarian relief, and brokered no peace. They have done nothing but poison the moral atmosphere and spread fear among Diaspora Jews. No doubt, they count that as success in their long, sick war against Jews.

October 7 should have been a day of universal moral clarity. Instead, it became a mirror reflecting Islamist depravity and the West’s moral collapse. The livestreaming of civilians being slaughtered, women raped, and children burned alive should have left no room for ambiguity. Yet within hours came the excuses — the moral sewage — about Hamas “resisting occupation” pouring out from universities, newsrooms, NGOs, parliaments, and think tanks.

The revelation of October 7 was not Hamas’ barbarism, which the sane already knew, but the West’s degeneracy. Hamas’ perversion is well documented. What has been shocking is that the world’s most educated societies could not even name evil. Instead of condemning it, and worse than rationalizing it, they took to the streets to support it.

There are no words adequate for the moral obscenity of watching atrocities against Jews livestreamed to the world and treating them as a geopolitical opportunity. That was the death of moral reflex, replaced by sterile and cowardly sophistry.

In this two-year vacuum of courage, demonstrators have built a mass movement of moral decay and breathed new life into the ancient hatred of antisemitism.

Their movement rests on lies. They chant “genocide” while Israel warns civilians to evacuate. They scream “occupation” even though Jews are the land’s indigenous people.

Every word of their creed is a falsification, repeated until it feels true — because, in their postmodern insanity, feelings have become facts. The movement’s intellectual bankruptcy is complete. Its priests are professors who take petrodollar grants from slave-owning Qatar. Its prophets are influencers who monetize outrage. It is a movement with no ideas, no thinkers, and nothing but hashtags.

Ask them to draw the borders of their imagined Palestinian state or name a credible Palestinian leader untainted by terror, and they dissolve into slogans.

Their marches are not protests but pleas for identity, bids for belonging in a cult of grievance. Like a street gang, the anti-Israel mob offers its members what their empty lives lack: purpose, camaraderie, and the illusion of meaning.

These demonstrations are not acts of solidarity with Palestinians; they are rituals of self-worship. The protesters march for the thrill of righteousness, the social reward of outrage, and the narcotic high of moral certainty. They protest because it flatters them.

It is grotesque that Jews, as usual, are paying the price for this. The movement is not anti-war; it is anti-Jew and anti-West. It is not pro-peace; it is pro-resentment.

The irony is exquisite. For two years, they have screamed about “occupation,” yet they have colonized their own minds with the dogma of victimhood. They have chosen slavery to grievance over freedom of thought. Parading under slogans they barely grasp and fighting for causes that they would not survive under, they have cast their own civilization as the villain and denounced their own freedoms as sins.

Every political movement reveals the civilization that produces it. The anti-Israel movement has exposed the West’s decadence, its self-loathing, and its moral paralysis. The political hemisphere that once taught the grammar of liberty now mumbles incoherently when faced with barbarism. Its universities have become laboratories of ignorance. Its NGOs are laundromats for moral fraud.

Two years after the massacre, the scorecard is brutally clear. The West’s moral exhibitionists have achieved nothing but to make antisemitism fashionable again.

The slogans they spray on walls are indistinguishable from those of the 1930s — only now written in the fonts of moral vanity. Their grandparents joined unions and fought fascism; today’s leftists join hate marches and reenact Nazism in keffiyehs.

So, the old truth that only Israel guarantees Jewish survival reasserts itself. That is Jews’ reality in 2025. Jew haters have made a stronger case for Israel’s necessity than any Zionist could.