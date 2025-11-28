Today’s resurgent antisemitism has been sobering for those Diaspora Jews who came of age in the West after World War Two. This generation thought that overt Jew-hatred belonged to their parents’ and grandparents’ generations.

Anyone who imagined that antisemitism would ease now that a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is in place in Gaza has now been disabused of that notion. The evidence is starkest in New York City, the largest Jewish city outside Israel.

Outside the Park East Synagogue, demonstrators called for Intifada, death to the Israel Defense Forces, and hurled obscenities at Jews entering the synagogue. Taking place inside was a seminar on how American Jews can move to Israel, which must have seemed pretty appealing given the baying mob outside and that jihadist skunk Zohran Mamdani has become the city’s mayor.

Observers have long noted that antisemitism never disappears; it just alters form. Yet beneath its shape-shifting lies a continuous theological structure that links medieval antisemitism to its contemporary manifestation as anti-Zionism, certainly in its Western form.

For 2,000 years, the Jew has been Western civilization’s scapegoat; the people on to whom every generation poured its sins. In the Middle Ages, the Jew was accused of killing Christ. In the Enlightenment, of killing divinity. In the 20th century, of killing socialism, capitalism, nationalism, and whatever -ism the age happened to idolize. Now, in the 21st century, the Jew stands accused of killing peace itself.

Old theology has been rewritten in secular language. “Christ-killer” has become “colonialist,” and “deicide” has become “genocide.” The archetype of the Jew as the destroyer of innocence now features in press releases and social media posts rather than in tracts distributed alongside Christian bibles.

The continuity between medieval antisemitism and modern anti-Zionism is not figurative; it is structural.

Both systems treat Jews not as people but as symbols that relieve Western guilt through Jewish culpability. In medieval Christendom, antisemitism was not incidental but doctrinal. The Jew was designated the eternal witness to Christian truth, condemned to wander as living proof of divine judgment. Jewish suffering validated the Church’s triumph.

This theological resentment soon became political necessity. Jews became bearers of Christian sin. When redemption failed to materialize, Jews were blamed. When plagues struck, harvests failed, or corruption spread, the charge resurfaced that the people who “killed God” now poisoned the world, although in reality the Romans killed Jesus, not the Jews (we would have stoned him, obviously.)

The Jew became the Christian self’s negative mirror. Where Christian teaching emphasized mercy, Jews were accused of cruelty; where it taught humility, Jews were charged with avarice and conspiracy. Europe’s moral self-understanding relied on this Jewish counterimage.

Antisemitism was never about Jewish actions. It was, and is, about Jewish existence. Jews were required as “the other” against whom Christians affirmed their virtue.

The Enlightenment promised to abolish such superstition, but only altered its language.

The Church’s theological animus transformed into political antisemitism. History replaced God, progress replaced salvation, yet the Jew remained the impediment to both. When modern politicians are declared to be on the “wrong side of history,” it echoes the familiar pattern of divine moral judgment, only in secular terms.

The “Christ-killer” became the “cosmopolitan,” the “capitalist,” the “revolutionary.” The Jew as universal destabilizer continued to be rewritten and redrawn.

Nazi antisemitism claimed that the Jew corrupted nature, history, and blood — a biological heresy. Hitler’s war was not just territorial; it was metaphysical. It sought to eradicate the people who represented conscience.

When the Holocaust ended, Europe swore Never Again. Yet Europe’s need for absolution remained. A new theater of blame was required. After 1948, the West could no longer despise Jews for being stateless. So it began despising them for having a state. Presto. Antisemitism had its new form.

The categories shifted, but the logic of Jewish guilt did not. When Jews lacked power, they were condemned for weakness. When they gained power, they were condemned for strength.

Zionism, the Jewish return home after centuries and millennia of exile, was recast as a transgression. The restoration of Jewish sovereignty, history’s greatest act of decolonization and self-liberation, was recast as colonialism.

This claim disintegrates upon even the most genteel examination. It is theology disguised as political analysis. It reinstates the ancient accusation that Jews violate the world’s innocence.

The “Christ-killer” narrative condemned Jews for rejecting the salvation that others offered. The “colonialist” narrative condemns Jews for creating their own salvation. Both insist that Jews have disturbed the cosmic order, then and now, by existing on their own terms and having agency.

To call Israel “colonialist” is a historically absurd claim curated to deny Jewish indigeneity to Israel. Jews are the only people exiled from their homeland and later accused of colonizing it upon their return.

Yet the accusation functions symbolically, not empirically. It serves the same purpose that “Christ-killer” once did, which is Jewish survival and actions as sin.

Medieval Europeans accused Jews of ritual murder, draining Christian blood to sustain their power. In the modern imagination, Israel is accused of murdering children in Gaza to sustain its security. The imagery is identical; only the slogans differ.

THE GREAT GENOCIDE BLOOD LIBEL has replaced the medieval one. The keffiyeh now functions where the cross once did. Social media plays the role the pulpit once did.

The moral choreography is unchanged. The world feigns compassion for the victims while secretly enjoying the purification that blaming Jews brings.

What makes antisemitism eternal is not hatred, but inversion. Jewish virtues are recast as vices. Resilience is renamed aggression. Intelligence becomes manipulation. Sovereignty becomes occupation. Survival becomes genocide.

The medieval priest accused the Jews of killing Christ. The modern activist accuses the Jews of killing Palestine. Both claim moral innocence through Jewish evil and create redemption through Jewish culpability, imagining redemption through Jewish suffering.

Anti-Zionism is no more about Palestinian liberation than medieval antisemitism was about Christian piety. It is a debauched moral economy in which Jewish suffering is the currency that buys others’ purity.

In our age, although ideology has replaced theology, faith’s structure endures. The Cathedral of Progress substitutes for the Church. The oppressed are its saints, the privileged are its devils.

Within this conceptual world, the Jew is again positioned as the obstacle to redemption, the final “white,” “Western,” “colonial” people to purge.

The anti-Zionist Left inherited the Church’s spiritual architecture. It preaches universal love while singling out one people as uniquely guilty. It claims to fight racism while reviving its oldest form. It promises salvation through solidarity but offers none to Jews. Its catechism is intersectionality, yet its creed remains that humanity will be pure once it expels the Jew.

The streets that once cried “Christus necatus est” now chant “From the river to the sea.” These are different words for the same dream of a world without Jewish sovereignty.

Western anti-Zionism is not born of empathy for Palestinians but of an exhaustion with Jewish history. Europe’s conscience cannot bear the moral debt the Holocaust imposed, so it seeks to equalize it. By branding Israel as an oppressor, the West alleviates its guilt. The Jew who was once the victim becomes the villain. The moral ledger is balanced. Europe, or what is left of it, can sleep again.

This is why every Israeli war elicits disproportionate outrage. The violence is weighed not by its scale, but by its symbolism. The more Israel survives, the more Europe must condemn it. Survival becomes an accusation; strength become impiety.

Much of what we call “politics” is theology in secular form. Anti-Zionism is not a policy debate but a rite. It reenacts the Passion, casting Palestinians as the innocent Christ and Israel as Rome. The world observes, laments, and congratulates itself.

Each image of destruction from Gaza has become a modern Station of the Cross. Each rebuke of Israel becomes a homily on mercy. Each boycott becomes a secular Lent, a purification through abstention from Jewish goods.

The rituals are ancient, the arena new.

This is why arguing with facts accomplishes nothing. Tunnels under hospitals, the use of human shields, rockets aimed and fired at civilians—none of it matters, because their narrative is not empirical but liturgical.

Antisemitism’s transformation into anti-Zionism has not softened it. Medieval Christendom required Jews alive as testimony to divine justice. Modern antisemitism freed from theological restraint, pursue erasures, as did the Nazis, beginning with delegitimization and progressing toward obliteration.

Thus anti-Zionism readily culminates in violence against Jews. It is an ideological requirement. Once Israel is named the cosmic transgressor, Jews everywhere become permissible targets. The pogrom returns, beginning with slogans and ending with torches.

The response to this new theology must not be more apologetics. It must be clarity. Israel is not a colonial project. It is a people’s return home. The Jewish story did not begin in Europe, but in Judea. The Hebrew Bible is not a European charter; it is Hebraic and the first deed of indigenous belonging ever written.

The genuine colonialism in this story is the persistent effort—whether theological, imperial, or ideological—to dispossess Jews of their history.