Al-Aqsa Mosque is built on top of the Temple Mount to try to erase Jewish history.

Every so often I read a story that cheers me up rather than having me don the war paint. The latest such story was US President Donald Trump pulling the US out of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

UNESCO is the body that designates World Heritage Sites, meaning a site has some cultural or historical significance and “outstanding universal value”, which is a description that fits the McDonald's logo.

World Heritage Sites are a good idea, but UNESCO has made a mockery of them in the same way the UN has made a mockery of international law, diplomacy, morality, and decency.

Like all UN bodies, UNESCO is congenitally antisemitic. It cannot stand that history and archaeology prove Jews’ indigeneity to Israel, which is why UNESCO tries to erase Jewish history when deciding which sites get World Heritage status, and why. It is a just another destined-to-fail tactic to delegitimize Israel.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Islam’s third holiest site, enjoys World Heritage status. Yet, this mosque is built on the Temple Mount, the site of the first Jewish Temple, which was destroyed in 586 BC, and the second Jewish Temple, which was destroyed in 70 AD. It is the most holy place in Judaism and UNESCO does not recognize its indisputable Jewish origins.

The Arabs built Al-Aqsa on top of the temple as a symbol of colonial conquest and to erase the site’s Jewish history. UNESCO is complicit in Islam’s and Western Left’s campaign to erase Jewish history, and Jews’ right to their indigenous lands.

UNESCO resolutions in 2016 and 2017 reference the Temple Mount exclusively by its Islamic name, Al-Haram al-Sharif, and omit its Jewish origins and religious significance, including the Holy of Holies, the most sacred place in Judaism. These resolutions, which a bloc of Arab and Muslim-majority countries back, are outrageous and ahistorical.

Pathetically, UNESCO officials claim that the resolutions do not deny Jewish ties to Jerusalem, as if their deliberate exclusion of Jewish terminology and historical framing is not an act of de facto negation.

The resolutions even criticize Israel for conducting archaeological excavations, claiming that they “alter the character” of the site. Archaeological excavations have not changed the site’s character, that honor goes to the giant mosque built on top of the Jewish Temple.

Share

The whole discipline of archaeology terrifies UNESCO because they know it conclusively shows the Temple Mount to have been a Jewish site since deep antiquity. Given that 10 million people visit the Western Wall - the last remaining structure of the Second Jewish Temple’s retaining wall - these shenanigans fool no one and are an insult to human intelligence.

To understand this outrage’s scale, consider that if Western civilization can be said to have begun anywhere, it was at this very place where the Jewish temples stood.

UNESCO also designated the Tomb of Patriarchs in Hebron, where Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob are buried, as a Palestinian World Heritage Site.

Ignore for a moment the historical non-existence of any Palestinian people and marvel with me at UNESCO’s historical and theological ignorance. Abraham is important to Jews and Muslims, but he was a Jew - the Jewish patriarch - and he lived about 2,700 years before Islam was born. UNESCO’s designation of it as a Palestinian site is a gross act of bureaucratic erasure.

In withdrawing the US from UNESCO, as he also did in his first term, Trump has rightly recognized that a “woke, divisive” global agenda has corrupted UNESCO. The decision came after a 90-day review, which Trump ordered in February, determined that UNESCO’s sustainable development goals, diversity, equity, inclusion policies, and pro-Palestinian, and pro-Chinese leanings directly harmed American and Israeli interests.

In explaining the decision, the US State Department cited UNESCO’s admission of the so-called “State of Palestine” as a member. The US said this was “highly problematic, contrary to US policy”, and enabled “the proliferation of anti-Israel rhetoric”.

UNESCO’s institutional bias is almost inevitable given that the UN competes with the Islamic State of Iran and the BBC for the title of the world’s most antisemitic institution.

The principle here is simple. When global institutions lie, nations should withdraw support. When it comes to lying, UN bodies have more form than a Kentucky Derby winner.

The UN and its corrupt apologists have lambasted Israel for declining to renew the visa of UN humanitarian officials for their constant and pernicious biased reporting against Israel. The three are Jonathan Whittall, head of the United Nations’ Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UCHA), Ajith Sunghay who the human rights agency OHCHR, and Philippe Lazzarini from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

Whittall had accused Israel of establishing conditions “created to kill,” accusing Israel of using “weaponized hunger,” and said that being in Gaza was a “death sentence.” He even accused Israel of falsifying reports.

These claims are incongruent with a conflict that has the lowest civilian-to-combatant ratio in the history of urban warfare, or the fact that more food trucks are entering Gaza daily now than before the war. Do not fall for the lie that there were 300 food trucks going into Gaza daily before the war. There were 300 trucks going in daily, but only 73 of them were food trucks, according to the UN’s own data. Between 90 and 100 food trucks a day are entering Gaza now. It seems that Israel is not the party falsifying reports.

It is also curious how these 300 trucks a day were getting in, given that the UN and other Israel critics insist that Gaza has been under a total Israeli blockade for almost twenty years. The UN is trapped in its own lies.

Whittall noticeably failed to criticize Hamas for starting the war with the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, launching rockets from schools, stealing aid for its own use and to sell on the black market, or sealing Palestinian movements within Gaza to manipulate hunger.

He also chose not to mention that it is not Israel that is holding up the 6,000 aid trucks backed up to enter Gaza. The UN refuses to enter for fear of Hamas, which governs Gaza, attacking them and stealing the aid.

OCHA under his watch ceased to be an impartial monitor and became an activist platform. Again, the principle is that those who tell lies and commit slander, should not be supported or facilitated.

Israel should never have tolerated these malicious agitators as long as it did. This is simple border control, something about which most Western states know nothing, having long surrendered control of their own borders. Sovereign nations have no obligation to host foreign officials who lie, distort facts, and embolden terrorists.

Any state that is serious about self-defense must also be serious about truth defense and deny blood libel masquerading as humanitarian reporting from gaining legitimacy.

No institution embodies UN antisemitism and complicity more than UNRWA. Founded in 1949 to support refugees from the 1948 war, UNRWA now supports over five million “refugees” - descendants of descendants - across the Arab world. It is a refugee agency that has not relocated a single refugee in eight decades, which must be some kind of dark record.

Damningly, UNRWA employees participated in Hamas’s October 7, 2023, massacre. There was not a single UNRWA site in Gaza that the agency had not helped Hamas militarize. Satellites track Hamas rocket fire from UNRWA facilities. Social media revealed its staff’s jihadist sloganeering. UNRWA claimed to be saving Palestinian lives, but was facilitating Jewish deaths.

Israel had been pointing this complicity out for years but the UN ignored Jerusalem’s pleas, despite there being more red flags than at a Chinese National Day parade. So, when Israel finally banned its officials from working with UNRWA, effectively banning the group in Israel, it was long overdue despite the manufactured brouhaha.

The UN’s usual special pleading is that if UNRWA or OCHA are punished, Palestinian children will suffer. Yet, Israel offers alternatives. The UN refuses to work with Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which is the private contractor Israel has engaged to distribute food in Gaza to bypass Hamas’ thievery, and which is providing two million meals a day.

The UN refuses to work with GHF, claiming that it puts Gazans in danger, citing several unrepresentative incidents of people being trampled or even shot at by IDF troops. GHF, by contrast, has said it will work with anyone willing to help. Readers can decide for themselves which group holds the moral high ground.

The UN and the established aid community are terrified of what GHF represents, which is a private sector threat to the UN-funded bureaucratic gravy train. It is the most sickening case of the UN playing politics with Palestinian lives in Gaza, while claiming righteousness.

Uniting Trump’s UNESCO exit, Israel’s visa decisions, and its UNRWA ban, is a pushback against internationalism, or universalism, in favor of nationalism. It is democratic states asserting sovereignty and facts over hollow multilateral institutions and their lies.

Nationalism can be ugly, especially when it veers into racism. However, nationalism can also be a bottom-up process that produces a state, government, and laws that reflect the people's (the nation’s) will and values.

Universalism, by contrast, is a top-down approach that presumes all people and cultures are essentially the same and seeks to bind them through international treaties, conventions and laws. However, it can quickly become an unaccountable imposition of foreign and alien values when it trickles down into too many national laws and obligations. Or when it becomes weaponized against a state, as is happening to Israel.

In a sane universe, the UN’s corruption, inability to resolve the world’s major conflicts, and its complicity in genocide, would mark its demise. Yet, there are just too many hangers-on riding making a good living out of the world’s worst suffering. At least, there will now be fewer of them doing so in Israel.