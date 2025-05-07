Synagogues have been firebombed in many Western countries.

Here is a difficult fact. When the Israel-Hamas War eases and the Israel-Palestinian conflict returns to its usual combustible stalemate, all the antisemites in the West who have been calling for Jewish blood and Israel’s destruction will still be among us.

There is no going back to pre-October 7 illusions. Antisemitism has been normalized. Disturbingly many people are Jew-hating sociopaths and Islamists are making cultural and political inroads.

About 46 percent of adults globally hold some antisemitic beliefs, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Too many Jews, especially liberal ones, are in denial about what this means or have not thought it through. They presume this spike in antisemitism will pass when things cool in the Middle East.

This is wrong. A radioactive level of antisemitism is the new normal.

Muslim communities are openly hostile to Israel and Jews. They have plenty of support from the Far Left in governments, parliaments, academia, and the media.

Far-Right antisemites, who are always lurking in the sewers, are becoming more prominent, too, as part of the so-called Woke Right with their nativist victimhood and imaginary grievances.

Western societies - whether they think about it in these terms or not - are divided between those who supported the Jihadist Hamas death cult when it launched an unimaginably savage attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, and those who supported Israel, a liberal democratic state.

This is not a battle between the Right and Left - terms that are less meaningful than they once were, though still necessary as a convenience - but between the sane and moral versus the insane and immoral.