The latest in US-Iran tensions is that Washington is considering so-called “limited strikes” against Iran initially to show that the US is serious about waging a bigger war if Tehran does not make concessions on its nuclear program. This is plainly naive.

While not having boots on the ground will make any US action against Iran different, it is still astonishing that after Afghanistan and Iraq — after two decades of blood, treasure, moral injury, and strategic ambiguity — this kind of fantasy still passes for sober thinking inside the American foreign-policy and military establishment. In those conflicts even enormous troop deployments were insufficient.

For America, this fantasy’s appeal is obvious, as it always is. Washington does not want another Iraq or Afghanistan. Planners want something clean, surgical, and over before the markets close (but presumably not before they have locked in their short positions).

So-called limited strikes could involve precision strikes on nuclear facilities, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps bases, missile stockpiles, or drone production sites.

Yet this is precisely what Israel did in its 12-day war against Iran last year — a campaign the US joined toward the end to help strike Iran’s deep underground nuclear sites. Israel took out Iran’s air defenses, hit ballistic missile stockpiles and manufacturing infrastructure, and exposed vulnerabilities deep inside Iran. Israel recorded a stonking victory, reducing Iran’s immediate capabilities considerably.

Yet the mullahs began rebuilding immediately and remain as bellicose as ever.

There is a growing consensus across the political spectrum in Jerusalem that Israel will need to fight Iran again to finish the job, alone if necessary, to destroy Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities. Israel is worried that these missiles, which can reach Israel in about 10 minutes, are not part of any Washington-Tehran nuclear-focused talks.

The flaw in the “limited-strike” theory is the assumption that Iran would treat such action as bounded, controlled, and rational — and retaliate proportionately, or not at all.

No canny bookmaker would give you favorable odds on that outcome.