Rebuilding Gaza will be a big job, but not as big as deradicalizing it.

Some journalists are so scared of being wrong that they hesitate even to call the result of a football match, lest they sully their pristine reputation. While I am cautious about making predictions, I have never been in that camp. I do make predictions on the impeccable grounds that it is impossible to be wrong about the future in the present.

With that in mind, let me make the relatively easy prediction that US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan is going to fail. I know this is hardly the sort of brilliant insight that will earn me membership of the International Soothsayers Guild. Yet the reason it is going to fail needs to be spelled out properly, because the mainstream media have already begun producing unfettered nonsense.

Trump has announced the key members of the clumsily titled Board of Peace Executive Committee that he imagines will govern Gaza into peace. The panel includes Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, senior Qatari diplomat Ali Thawadi, Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad, UAE Minister of International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy, and former UK prime minister Tony Blair. Other members include US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner, Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan, Israeli-Cypriot businessman Yakir Gabay, former UN humanitarian coordinator Sigrid Kaag, and former UN envoy to the Middle East Nickolay Mladenov.

This has about as much chance of working as my attempts at baking soufflés.

I have written an entire essay on why Tony Blair hould not be allowed anywhere near Gaza, so I will not repeat those arguments here. It is Turkey’s and Qatar’s involvement that has the punditry talking, as both are hostile to Israel.

The idea is that this Board of Peace Executive Committee will oversee a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), envisioned as a team of Palestinian technocrats who will govern Gaza day to day.

Jerusalem had objected strongly to Turkey’s and Qatar’s involvement, so it will be interesting to see what concessions Israel secured in return for assenting to this stupid an reckless idea. There are even mumblings that Trump is riding roughshod over Israel on this.

Trump is said to believe that involving them is necessary because they have the regional diplomatic clout to get Hamas to disarm. Even if that were true—and I doubt it—so what? The Israel Defense Forces could have achieved that months ago if schools of clownfish were not leading the so-called international community.

The obvious takeaway is that Turkey’s and Qatar’s involvement means two nations belligerent to Israel will gain influence and meddle in Israel’s backyard in Gaza. Their interests do not align with Israel’s in any meaningful way.

Much will be written about the strategic implications of this, but I want to explore what Qatar’s and Turkey’s involvement means in terms of Islamism.

Turkey and Qatar are not rivals of Israel in the way Britain and Norway quarrel over fishing quotas. They are rivals because Islamist lunatics govern Ankara and Doha and want to destroy Israel for religious reasons. So my prediction that Trump’s peace plan will fail hardly makes me Nostradamus.

Why this religious element matters so much is because the Israel-Palestinian conflict is not a war about territory, as the international commentariat imagines, but about something far nastier and more fundamental: the Palestinians’ unwillingness to live with Jews and their desire to murder them as part of building a caliphate.

That is the issue that must be resolved if the century-long conflict is ever to be resolved. If the Palestinians were willing to live with Jews, it would be easy to devise a workable constitutional arrangement—be it two states, a confederation, one state with Palestinian autonomy, or some other system.

For that to happen, there must be a wholesale deradicalization of Gaza, where 20 years of Hamas rule—with full United Nations complicity and support—has indoctrinated Gaza’s unusually young population to aspire to martyrdom through the killing of Jews. There are two million Palestinians in Gaza, so the required systematic un-brainwashing will be an extraordinarily difficult task.

The de-Nazification of Germany after World War II is often held up as a model of how deradicalization programs can work. Yet while the German project was far larger, it also faced fewer challenges. Deradicalization worked there because, although there were still plenty of Nazis in Germany and Europe at the war’s end, Nazism was dead as a political force.

Islamism remains a thriving political force. It is hard to kill because, beyond its claim of divine mandate, there are malicious states and organizations—such as the Muslim Brotherhood—that continue pumping out propaganda and radicalizing the next generation.

The three main countries funding and fueling this jihadism are Iran, Qatar, and Turkey. While Tehran is battling its own people, it is almost unbelievable that Trump is bringing on board the two worst agitators to help oversea Gaza.

This is unfettered madness. It is akin to putting crocodiles in charge of a kiddies’ inflatable swimming pool and imagining everyone will live happily ever after.

Lest anyone be unaware, here is a quick overview of Qatar’s and Turkey’s jihadist malignancy and lunacy.

Qatar presents itself to the West as a polished, “moderate” mediator, but this is a grotesque lie sustained by money, lobbying, and cowardice. Doha is neither neutral nor normal. It bankrolls Hamas, shelters its leaders in luxury, and provides diplomatic cover for a genocidal movement openly committed to Israel’s destruction. It is a state that weaponizes respectability—buying universities, think tanks, sports franchises, and Western silence—while sustaining a jihadist ecosystem. Its foreign policy is not ambiguity but duplicity.

Doha does not just tolerate Islamist extremism as a cost of doing business; it invests in it, nurtures it, and then pretends to be indispensable when it gets out if control and needs to be reined in. For Israel, Qatar is not a peripheral irritant but a strategic enemy operating under poorly camouflaged diplomacy.

At home, the regime is no less vile. Qatar’s economy rests on indentured labor so brutal it meets any honest definition of modern slavery. Migrant workers are trapped by debt, stripped of passports, housed in squalor, worked to exhaustion, and discarded when broken—all so the ruling elite can host World Cups and lecture the world about human rights. Qatar is amoral, cold, calculating, ideologically and financially entwined with the Muslim Brotherhood, and shielded by the West’s habit of confusing wealth with legitimacy.

Turkey, under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has followed a similar but more brazen path: the slow transformation of a NATO member into an Islamist authoritarian state wrapped in tawdry democratic aesthetics. Ankara enjoys the privileges of the Western alliance while undermining the values that alliance claims to defend. Erdogan has hollowed out Turkey’s secular institutions, crushed judicial independence, silenced journalists, and turned elections into rituals. The state’s ideological compass now points toward political Islam, grievance politics, and neo-Ottoman nostalgia.

On Israel and jihadism, Turkey’s record is damning. Ankara openly hosts Hamas operatives, grants them legitimacy, and allows Istanbul to function as a logistical and financial hub for Islamist networks.

Erdogan does not merely criticize Israel in policy terms; he demonizes it in civilizational terms, openly spouting antisemitic tropes and making clear they are engaged in a religious struggle. Turkey’s support for Muslim Brotherhood–aligned movements is core to its strategy.

For Israel, Turkey is no longer a drifting partner but an adversarial state that has chosen ideological hostility over strategic cooperation—while demanding to be treated as a responsible Western ally.

Call me a cynic, but I find it hard to have confidence in these actors or their intentions.

Before discussing what might work in deradicalizing Gaza, we must be clear about what has consistently failed elsewhere. The West loves to repeat mistakes; it has become part of its identity. Just as the US squandered opportunities to weaken Iran and Syria under former US President Barack Obama’s appeasement policies, it risks doing the same with deradicalization in Gaza.

For decades, the West has allowed Islamism to run riot by mistaking activity for effectiveness, good intentions for outcomes, and denial for policy. This is why radicalism regenerates faster than it is suppressed right across the West despite periodic crackdowns.

Another persistent myth is that poverty causes radicalism, prompting the West to pour money into causes that end up funding terror. It does not. Poverty creates misery; Islamism offers meaning, identity, hierarchy, and moral license for violence.

Many jihadists are not their societies’ poorest. Hamas leaders are millionaires and billionaires. The 9/11 hijackers were educated, middle-class men. Money does not dissolve ideology; it entrenches it. Rebuilding Gaza without dismantling its ideological infrastructure will merely refurbish extremism’s shell. Schools that teach martyrdom will not become benign because their walls are repainted with Turkish and Qatari paint.

Trump’s Gaza redevelopment plan embodies this error, funneling influence and funds to Turkey and Qatar. Washington is subsiding the next generation of Islamists.

Another myth is that democracy is a panacea that will bring stability to Gaza. This is nonsense. The idea that elections naturally defeat radicalism was disproven in Gaza itself in 2006, when Hamas won, refused to moderate, crushed its rivals, and abolished pluralism.

The assumption that political participation moderates absolutists rests on the fatally flawed belief that all people, states, and actors share the same goals. Hamas seeks dominance, a caliphate, and sanctified death. Elections will not change that calculus. The idea that Qatar and Turkey will foster genuine representative government is absurd enough to make a cat burst into laughter.

Closely related is the belief that Islamism is merely a response to grievances, and that addressing them will soften ideology. This framework fails even with secular extremists; with religious absolutists, it collapses entirely. Islamism’s claims are celestial, not transactional. Compromise is apostasy.

Western conflict-resolution models assume symmetry, good faith, and a shared preference for peace. Islamist movements reject all three. Framing Hamas as a misunderstood political actor is not empathy but a glaring category error.

Returning Islamists to Gaza under the guide of Qatar and Turkey will only confirm this. Whether it takes one year or 10, they will reveal their true colors—and their hearts’ true colors, too, which are black.