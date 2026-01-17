Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Gerichter's avatar
Susan Gerichter
2h

Thanks for your assessment, Nachum. It seems obvious this management group will remove all hope of Israel regaining sovereignty over Gaza and probably Judea and Samaria. What a mess!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nachum Kaplan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture