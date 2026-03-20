I am growing tired of these boomer types going on about how everyone from today’s leaders to today’s youth is lost in a moral fog. The exact opposite is true. Never has the world been more moral.

Sure, there was a time in the not-so-distant past when moral conviction required action. People marched, donated, risked reputations, sometimes even risked their safety. Today, though, we have streamlined the process.

Moral courage now fits neatly into 280 characters.

Why wrestle with complexity when you can post certainty? Why engage in difficult conversations when you can broadcast a slogan? Why do something when you can say something—and have it liked, shared, and algorithmically affirmed?

We are in the golden age of performative morality, where the primary goal is not to be good, but to be seen being good.

The mechanics are simple. First, identify the issue of the day—preferably one that is trending, emotionally charged, and safely distant from any personal cost. Next, adopt the correct position. Not a thoughtful or nuanced position, but the correct one—the one that signals alignment with your digital tribe’s prevailing moral consensus. If you are very special, you may even be able to connect with an actual tribe of living, breathing Homo sapiens.

Then, condense that position into a sentence. Add urgency. Remove doubt. Sprinkle with just enough indignation to demonstrate sincerity. Post.

Congratulations. You have participated.

The beauty of this system is its efficiency. Complex geopolitical conflicts can be reduced to hashtags. Historical grievances can be summarized in a meme. Entire moral frameworks can be expressed through the strategic placement of an emoji.

This, ladies and gentlemen, is what progress looks like. In real time, too.

Nowhere does this efficiency shine more brightly than in discussions involving Jews and Israel. This is where the rules of performative morality reach their highest form.