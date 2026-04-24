Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system in action against terrorist rockets.

The US Senate vote against funding Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system—though unsuccessful—was not a routine policy dispute. It was a moral failure so stark it stripped away the last pretense that the Democratic Party still understands the difference between saving lives and taking them.

While the good news is that the measure failed, the bad news is that dozens of elected officials were willing—eager, in some cases—to vote the other way.

The Iron Dome is not a tank division, a bombing campaign, or a speculative weapons system designed to project power. It is a purely defensive shield that intercepts incoming rockets aimed at Israeli civilians. Its only purpose is to prevent people from being blown apart in their homes, beds, kitchens, and daily lives.

Opposing it is not a principled stand against war. It is a stand against stopping civilians from being killed.

There is no clever framing that rescues this. There is no academic jargon that can anesthetize the reality that Democrats voted to make it easier for rockets to kill and maim Israeli civilians.

The Democratic Party—at least a loud, increasingly influential faction within it—has decided that this morally abominable position is acceptable.

When Hamas or other Iranian-backed groups fire rockets into Israel, they do not target military installations. Against the laws of armed conflict and all moral norms, they fire at civilians indiscriminately. They even fire from densely populated Palestinian areas to maximize Palestinian casualties when Israel responds. Then they use those who were killed as human shields for propaganda purposes.

The Iron Dome was developed to intercept those rockets mid-air, reducing casualties and preventing the escalation that retaliation brings. Put simply, it buys time and saves lives. Opposing it does not restrain Israel. It removes a restraint on the consequences of attacking Israel.

That is the first moral inversion in this policy vaudeville show.

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The second is the grotesque failure to distinguish between offensive and defensive capability, which is hardly a great feat of cognition. A missile battery designed to strike a distant target is not the same as one designed to intercept incoming fire. One expands the capacity to wage war. The other limits the damage of war.

Yet a growing segment of the Democratic Party collapses this distinction into a kind of moral mush. Everything becomes “militarism” or “violence,” or some other similarly debased term. The categories dissolve, resulting in an intellectually decaying worldview in which stopping a rocket is morally equivalent to firing one.

It is the equivalent of looking at a bulletproof vest and objecting that it normalizes gun violence. Only the morally unwell can inhabit this position without feeling cognitive dissonance clawing at them.

Yet here we are.

Then there is the idea’s strategic stupidity. The Iron Dome is not some foreign aid handout disconnected from American interests. It is a joint US–Israel system. American companies are involved in its production. American defense planners study it. The data it generates informs missile defense systems that protect American assets.

Trying to defund the Iron Dome is not just an act of hostility toward Israel. It is an act of self-harm, which presumably stems from self-loathing.

The Democrats who voted for this are trying to undermine a system their own country helped build, from which their own military benefits, to signal moral disapproval of a war that the Iron Dome does not even prosecute. It merely mitigates.

There is something deeper and darker going on here than a single bad vote. This is about a broader moral confusion that has taken hold within the Democratic coalition. It is a confusion that treats intent as irrelevant, outcome as negotiable, and moral clarity as something embarrassing.

The result is a politics that cannot tell the difference between a society trying to protect its civilians and organizations dedicated to killing them.

An idiotic activist culture that reduces complex conflicts to crude hierarchies of power and victimhood has seeded this confusion. In that framework, Israel is cast as powerful and therefore suspect, while its adversaries are cast as oppressed and therefore, if not justified, at least morally legible.

The details that complicate this narrative—the deliberate targeting of civilians, the embedding of military infrastructure within civilian populations, the open celebration of violence—are treated as secondary, or ignored altogether.

The fact that those “oppressed” actors are jihadists who openly celebrate the murder of civilians, embed themselves among their own populations, and reject any peaceful resolution is treated as a secondary detail, or ignored.

There is also a performative cruelty to this position that deserves to be called out. The same politicians who speak in hushed tones about “de-escalation” and “protecting civilian lives” are willing to vote against a system that prevents civilians from dying in large numbers.

It is a twisted and debauched moral exhibitionism in which they value Palestinian lives but not Jewish ones.

Here is a thought experiment. Imagine there was no Iron Dome and hundreds of rockets a day were bombarding Israeli cities with correspondingly high casualties. What would these Democrats be doing? I bet you dollars to donuts they would be calling for Israeli restraint while lamenting the tragic loss of life among Israel’s enemies.

They would have their preferred moral tableau: visible suffering, neatly apportioned blame, and no inconvenient technology complicating the story. The Iron Dome interrupts that aesthetic, making the pornography of Jewish suffering less photogenic. It is part of a perverse attachment to a narrative in which Jewish vulnerability is desirable, even necessary, for the sake of ideological coherence.

Now, there is also anti-Israel madness on the Right, too. There are figures orbiting US President Donald Trump—himself a chaotic blend of instincts, grievances, and transactional impulses—who veer into conspiracy, isolationism, or crude opportunism. There are voices who see foreign policy as a stage for personal branding rather than a domain requiring judgment and responsibility.

Trump’s political ecosystem is a carnival of grifters, clowns, and ideological tourists.

However, let us not indulge in false equivalence. The scale, institutionalization, and moral impact of antisemitism on the Left—and specifically within the Democratic Party—is an order of magnitude greater.

On the Right, it is disturbing and disgusting noise. On the Left, it has metastasized into policy. It shows up in votes, shapes platforms, and influences the next generation of candidates. Significant swathes of the mainstream media, most of academia, and activist networks that form the party’s intellectual bloodstream reinforce it.

When Democratic legislators vote against funding a system that saves civilian lives, it is not fringe behavior. That is the party, in action, revealing what it has become.

Voters are not exempt from this moral accounting either.

To vote for candidates who take such positions is to endorse them, or at minimum to treat them as acceptable. It is to say that this level of moral confusion does not disqualify someone from power.

That is a spectacularly amoral stance.

It does not matter whether those voters are Jewish, non-Jewish, progressive, moderate, or anything else—although I guess the additional claim of lunacy could be leveled at Jews who vote for this. It is the only conclusion that fits the facts.

The label does not sanitize the choice. Anyone willing to support politicians who would make it easier for Jewish civilians to be killed in order to scratch an ideological itch cannot be treated as morally serious. They have failed the basic human decency test.

The Democratic Party once prided itself on moral clarity about human rights, the protection of the vulnerable, and the responsibilities that come with power. Now it is attracted only to the theater of these things.

That tradition has not entirely disappeared, yet it is being eroded rapidly by factions that confuse moral signaling with moral action, and ideological consistency with ethical responsibility.

Until the party confronts this, and rediscovers how to distinguish between defending life and enabling its destruction, it will continue to render itself politically vulnerable. It is humiliating that the Democrats cannot mount a decent political attack against Trump’s circus act.

Elections can be lost and won again. Reputations can be rebuilt. Coalitions can be reshaped. However, a party that loses its sense of right and wrong loses something far more difficult to recover.

Presently, there is precious little evidence that the Democratic Party understands the magnitude of what it is losing.