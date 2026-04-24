Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
36m

The Democrats also fail to understand that, without Iron Dome and other rocket and missile interceptors, Israeli likely would intensify is military campaigns to eliminate Hezbollah and Hamas. Israel’s defensive shield reduces (often negates) casualties, thereby enabling Israel to endure and survive attacks that no other country on the planet would accept or tolerate. Without Iron Dome, Israeli civilians casualties would increase significantly, and no Israeli government will accept this reality. If Iron Dome isn’t there to protect civilians, the alternative is an even more aggressive military campaign to eliminate Hezbollah, Hamas, and likely the mullahs in Iran calling the shots.

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Jane Stuart's avatar
Jane Stuart
30m

It's probably safe to say that the current composition of the democrat party does not care one iota about the creeping , growing rise of antisemitism that is poisoning their party. Some of them are genuine semites coming out of the closet. Some of them, let's be honest, are stupid. They are clueless as to the function of the Iron Dome, that it has saved countless Israeli lives, that its function is SOLELY to save lives. It does not shoot missiles, it dismantles them before they can hit their intended target. As a conservative republican I don't claim to know what's happened to the democrat party. I will say one thing. I used to respect Chuck Schumer even though I didn't much agree with his politics. After October 7th he made a strong, evocative speech, warning Americans about the rising tide of antisemitism in our country. He was clearly personally moved by the event. I called his office to ask that my admiration of his speech be passed on to him. I don't know these days what's happened to him.

At any rate, I believe we are living in very uncertain times. On many levels.

I was born in 1949. The world I grew up in was very different from the one I live in now. Apologies for the digression.

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