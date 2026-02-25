The strangest thing about being a journalist and a psychotherapist is that my worlds collide whenever I watch the news. The journalist in me rages at the media’s naked bias against Israel and the decline in journalistic standards. My therapist brain analyzes my mounting desire to hurl a chair at the television. You can be a trained psychotherapist, but you cannot stop being human.

That is why therapists need therapists, too.

So I went to my therapist. I told her that I had always considered myself resilient, that I have covered revolutions and riots, but that I was struggling to watch the news on Israel without a red haze descending upon me.

My therapist, who is a calm and irritatingly reasonable woman, told me that growth begins when you learn to sit with discomfort instead of fleeing from it. So I decided to test my nervous system. I turned on mainstream news coverage of Israel and watched it with my therapist.

“Don’t react,” she said gently. “Observe. Notice what comes up. Breathe through it.”

The first report began as they all do — with tone. Tone is everything. The anchor had a punchable face and wore the expression normally reserved for describing a tragic weather event. Floods. Wildfires. Unfortunate but impersonal.

“Violence has erupted,” the newsreader said.

Erupted? Like a volcano? Or acne?

I exhaled slowly. Observe, do not react.

I noticed the language. No one attacked or murdered anyone. Violence simply… erupted. From the soil. From humidity. From unresolved feelings.

I felt my heartbeat rising.

My therapist calls this a “somatic cue.” I call it the start of an aneurysm.

The news segment continued. “We must understand the broader context,” said a correspondent standing in front of rubble that had very clearly not contextualized itself.

Context is the holy sacrament of Western journalism. It is administered immediately after atrocities, occasionally before the bodies are counted. In journalese, context does not mean background; it means dilution.

We were then treated to a seven-minute historical journey beginning in the Late Bronze Age and ending just before whoever fired the first shot this week. The order is critical. They always start with Israel’s founding and not this morning’s massacre.

I box-breathed. Four seconds in. Four seconds hold. Four seconds out. Four seconds hold. Repeat.

My therapist says I need to shift my nervous system from a sympathetic to a parasympathetic state. She means I need to calm the fuck down.