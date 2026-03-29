Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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ECB's avatar
ECB
9hEdited

Excellent article. When the dust from this latest spasm of antisemitism settles, the garden of the righteous is going to need to have a number of names added to its roster of the righteous in this world.

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Grace Bennett's avatar
Grace Bennett
5h

Sometimes I feel I am talking to myself. That no one is listening. Thank you for acknowledging our voices.

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