There are moments when people reveal themselves. It is when dark times come and it takes courage to stand up for what is right because doing so carries a price.

Jews have been murdered in places as seemingly benign as Sydney’s Bondi Beach, synagogues have been vandalized in Canada, the US, and across Europe. Crowds have marched through Western cities chanting slogans that would have been unthinkable a decade ago.

Through it all, many Jews have experienced a painful clarity about something we always suspected but hoped was no longer true: when the pressure rises, the number of people willing to fight with us collapses with startling speed.

But not to zero. Not this time.

This piece is for the people who did not look away.

You know who you are. Many Moral Clarity subscribers reading this are not Jewish.

You are those who refused to believe or repeat Hamas propaganda when doing so was the norm. You are the neighbors who checked in when a synagogue down the road needed extra security. You are the people who said, in public and without hesitation, that Jews have the right to live safely in their ancestral homeland, that Israel has the right to defend itself, and that slaughtering families in their homes is not complicated and does not require endless contextualization.

You might not think what you did, and are still doing, is extraordinary. It is—because the easiest thing right now is silence, which is tacit alignment with whoever is making the most noise.

It is much simpler to say nothing while Jewish students are intimidated on campuses and street mobs are screaming genocidal slogans. It is much safer to make vague calls for “peace” and “dialogue” rather than stating the obvious: that a democratic country fighting a demented Islamist genocidal state and its terrorist proxies are not morally equivalent to the people trying to destroy it.

Silence has always been history’s default setting and that is why those who speak when it matters stand out so sharply.

Some of you have paid for it. Careers set back. Friendships ended. Social media mobs descending with their predictable and inarticulate fury.

You knew that might happen. Yet you spoke up anyway.

Jewish history has trained us to pay attention to moments like this. When storms gather, people reveal their instincts. Some join the mob. Some hide behind neutral language. A small number quietly steps forward to say: this is wrong.

Those people—the ones who refuse the lie—are never forgotten.

There is an old Jewish instinct to catalogue who stood with us when doing so was unpopular or risky. The list is not long, but it exists.

It includes the Danish fishermen who ferried Jews to safety during the Holocaust. It includes diplomats who issued visas when their governments refused to do so. It includes neighbors who hid Jewish families when the cost of discovery was death.

The situations are not the same today, of course. History never repeats itself so neatly. Yet the moral instinct involved is recognizably similar: the refusal to go along with the crowd when the crowd is wrong.

Please know that we notice it.

So this is simply to say: thank you.

Thank you for saying the obvious when others preferred comforting lies. Thank you for recognizing that antisemitism did not vanish in the 20th century but merely changed its vocabulary. Thank you for refusing to treat Jewish self-defense as a moral scandal.

Most of all, thank you for not abandoning us when it became socially convenient to do so.

Jews have very long memories. It is the year 5786 in the Jewish calendar, and we still mark events that happened millennia ago as if they happened yesterday. Memory may be a burden, but it is also a moral accounting. We remember our enemies with painful clarity, but we also remember our friends.

We remember those who showed courage when it was not required of them. The people who spoke when silence would have been easier. Those who understood that defending Jews was not about tribal loyalty but a basic test of whether moral principles mean anything.

When the moment’s passions fade, what remains is a simple record of who stood where. Others will rewrite where they stood. They always do.

When it mattered, you stood in the right place.

We see you.

I see you.