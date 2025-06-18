The first time I heard of Daniel Clarke-Serret was when someone forwarded me his essay Pure Jewish Anger last year. I knew immediately that I wanted to collaborate with him.

I have been a journalist for three decades, and done everything from mentor first-day rookies to edit Pulitzer Prize winners, so I know talent when I see it.

What struck me about Daniel’s piece was his exceptional prose and the quality of his thinking.

Writing is a strange skill. On one level, it is innate. You can either write well, or you cannot. No amount of training can turn a poor writer into a good one. Yet for those who can write well, the right mentorship can lift their writing from good to great.

Daniel’s writing was superb. He used vulgarities without being crude and was erudite without being snobbish. His essay was, as his title promised, pure Jewish rage.

Yet, it was well-structured, well-reasoned, historically factual, and built on sound philosophy. This is what separates a good polemic from a mad rant, and what separates a mere writer from a thinker.

When I checked out Daniel’s Substack publication Guerre and Shalom (you are an idiot if you do not subscribe immediately), it was not at all what I expected.

Far from being polemical, it was a unique and educated mix of politics, philosophy, poetry, religion, and all-round erudition, connected by Daniel’s love of Western thought and civilization. It was Renaissance man.

Moreover, it was written in several different “voices”, ranging from the polemical to writings that would be at home in a philosophy journal. The quality, however, was unchanged. This showed his rare versatility. I really wanted to collaborate with him then.

A few weeks ago, my desire became a reality. I wrote an exclusive story on Why the media is antisemitic and anti-Israel for his publication (subscribe here), and he then did an hour-long interview with me about it. It was a challenging interview, too.

The reader response was fantastic, so I returned the favor. I asked Daniel to pen an essay for Moral Clarity arguing that anti-Zionism is antisemitism, and I would then interview him about it on my podcast. He kindly accepted.

So, with apologies for such a long introduction, I am delighted to announce the beginning of Anti-Zionism is Antisemitism Fortnight.

It comprises five parts, beginning today.