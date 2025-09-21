It is United Nations Appeasement Day, when world leaders gather at UN headquarters in New York to vote to recognize a non-existent Palestinian state in a performative condemnation of Israel.

In this exhibition of moral abandonment, 10 Western countries will depart from decency and reality and recognize a Palestinian state for the first time. They are Britain, Canada, France, Australia, Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, San Marino, and Ireland.

While the vote is meaningless—it will not bring a Palestinian state into existence any more than my attempts at alchemy in high school chemistry class created gold—it will again show that the UN has become a parody of its founding ideals. The body established after World War Two to uphold human dignity has become an epicenter of antisemitism.

Leaders of these nations will strut to the microphone, swollen with the conceit that their gesture promotes peace when, in truth, they are rewarding violence. This vote would not be happening had Hamas not launched the October 7 pogrom against Israel in 2023. This recognition is a direct and disgusting reward for the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust and a craven display of appeasement not seen since Europe in the 1930s.

Here is a look at the Appeasement Day line-up.

In the United Kingdom, we have the return of the arch-appeaser. No country wears sanctimony quite like Britain. This is the nation that issued the Balfour Declaration, promising a Jewish homeland, only to betray it in the 1930s when Jews were trying to flee Hitler’s Europe. It sealed the gates of British Mandatory Palestine, dooming tens of thousands of Jews to Auschwitz.

Now, in the name of “justice,” Britain reprises its historic role as the patron of Jewish tragedy. This cowardice, dressed up as diplomacy, is a substitute for the moral seriousness their own decayed society can no longer muster.

In Canada, we will have to endure monotone lectures from the preening woke who have turned the country into a lecture circuit with a flag. Its foreign policy is indistinguishable from an undergraduate seminar.

By recognizing a Palestinian state, Canada indulges the fantasy that hashtags can substitute for history. This is a government that cannot supply clean drinking water to its own indigenous people, yet presumes to dictate borders in the Middle East. Canada’s position has nothing to do with the Palestinians and everything to do with Canadians proving to themselves how enlightened they are.

In France, we have the return of history’s great collaborator. France fancies itself as Europe’s conscience, but it is its most flamboyant hypocrite. From Vichy collaboration to Algerian atrocities, France’s human rights record is stained. Yet Paris never tires of lecturing others, and Israel has always been its favorite pupil for chastisement.

France has surrendered its streets to Islamist mobs. In recognizing Palestine, Paris is capitulating to the forces that torch synagogues across France. It is a crude and cynical electoral calculation.

In Portugal, aka Europe’s western suburb, we have a dilapidated state desperately trying to appear relevant by issuing pronouncements for which no one asked and in which no one is interested.

Lisbon is a provincial European Union (EU) capital that takes its cues from Brussels and hopes someone important will notice. By recognizing a Palestinian state, Portugal is trying to project influence it does not possess. It is simply contributing another feather to the UN’s cap of irrelevance.

In Australia, we are witnessing a cruel joke. This is a country that owes its existence to fortitude in the face of hostile geography. It knows what it means to be isolated, threatened, and forced to rely on resilience and strength. Yet its leaders, eager to curry favor with the bien-pensant class in Sydney and Melbourne, have abandoned realism and morality for electoral brownie points.

Canberra’s position might be tolerable if it were in the country’s interests, but it is obviously not. The Australian Government is scared of campus activists, infected with Far-Left lunatics, and cowers before the Islamists it let into the country without a moment’s forethought.

In Belgium, the world’s least interesting country, we have a state that cannot decide what language to speak, how to govern itself, or whether it is one nation or two. Yet it dares to pronounce on Israel’s borders as if Belgium were anything but a gargantuan yawn.

Brussels, seat of the EU and NATO, epitomizes bureaucratic rot. Its leaders think that passing resolutions is the same as exercising power. Belgium cannot even protect its own Jewish population from Islamist murderers, as the 2014 Brussels Jewish Museum attack made plain. In recognizing Palestine, Belgium has chosen moral exhibitionism over courage.

Luxembourg, the world’s postage-stamp capital, is little more than a bank with a flag. The tiny duchy’s sole contribution to the world is shell corporations. How it thinks this qualifies it to pass judgment on the Middle East’s intrigues is as mysterious as the country’s tax code.

In Malta, a tiny state that remains oddly proud of its crusader heritage, we have a country whose primary occupation is not offending the EU consensus. It sees bashing Israel as a cost-free way to display “principled” diplomacy.

Yet Malta cannot even govern its own minuscule affairs cleanly; its politics are riddled with corruption and its journalists murdered for exposing it. For such a country to pose as a moral arbiter is farce.

In Andorra, in case the countries listed are not obscure enough for you, we have a ski resort that is more a curiosity of medieval cartography than a nation of consequence. Yet it, too, presumes to recognize Palestine.

Andorra’s vote in the General Assembly carries the same weight as America’s and Japan’s. That alone exposes the UN’s absurdity: a micro-state whose population is smaller than a Tel Aviv neighborhood gets to lecture Israel on its borders. Appeasement Day is, for Andorra, a chance to cosplay as a world power.

For those who thought things could not get more surreal, I bring you San Marino, the world’s oldest constitutional republic, and a state that is even more irrelevant than the ones above.

For some reason, this country that exists solely because its larger neighbors are indifferent to it, thinks it is equipped to dictate terms to Israel, a nation fighting for its survival.

The petty Republic of Ireland rounds out the list. The Irish political class, forever romanticizing rebellion, sees in the Palestinians a mirror of its own mythologized struggle against Britain. In Irish imagination, every Palestinian terrorist is a freedom fighter, every Israeli soldier a Black and Tan.

Ireland’s recognition of a Palestinian state is rooted less in principle than in its own provincial resentments. The Irish elite, unable to solve their own housing crisis or police dysfunction, find it easier to tilt at foreign windmills. In the process, they whitewash terrorism and lend cover to Jew-hatred.

In these 10 countries we have a faded empire, a woke lecture hall, a collaborator, a minor province, a nervous colony, a dysfunctional kingdom, a tax haven, a holiday island, two micro-states, and a romantic revolutionary. None of them will secure peace. They are rewarding terror and encouraging further violence.

Their leaders will assemble at the great UN Hall of Hypocrisy to applaud themselves in an affirmation ritual out of a cheap self-help book. They will speak of “two states” as though repetition conjures reality. They will condemn Hamas but ignore that the Palestinian Authority is corrupt, opposed to peace, and comprised of jihadists in expensive suits.

Israel, meanwhile, will continue to do what it has always done: defend itself. Israel won its independence on the battlefield, and it will retain it the same way.