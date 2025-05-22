Western leader’s anti-Israel rhetoric is having foreseeable ugly consequences. It is not a co-incidence that the murder of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington DC follows an escalation in anti-Israel rhetoric from world leaders.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar rightly said the murders were a direct consequence of rising global antisemitism and anti-Israel incitement and called out world leaders for spreading “modern blood libels”.

Britain, France, Canada, Australia and other countries have dialed up the rhetoric and again repeated Palestinian lies about Israel’s war against the genocidal Hamas in Gaza. These countries’ leaders now have blood on their hands and all over their bodies.

“This is the direct result [of] toxic antisemitic incitement against Israel and Jews around the world,” Sa’ar said. “This is what happens when leaders across the world surrender to the Palestinian terrorist propaganda. Stop your incitement against Israel. Stop your false accusations.”

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee gets it. He accused Britain and France of “hypocrisy” and said he was “outraged” by their recent rhetoric and actions against Israel.

The two countries “need to go back and remember their history,” he said, referencing how Britain, France, and their allies won the Second World War. They “bombed the heck out of Germany, and that’s what ended the war, it was a decisive victory.”

This is not the first time violence has followed Western countries’ anti-Israel actions. The firebombing of a Melbourne synagogue in November came immediately after Australia betrayed Israel by clandestinely changing its policy and voting at the United Nations to recognize Palestinian sovereignty in disputed Judea and Samaria.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the time that the Australian Government’s anti-Israel positions had become “extreme” and that Australia’s UN vote was a contributing factor to the synagogue attack.

This story from August 16, 2024, explains how Western governments and leaders stoke rampant antisemitism, making violence inevitable.

Many Western governments’ policy and rhetoric towards Israel are feeding rampant antisemitism, yet leaders do not seem to understand their role in stoking it. It is partly a moral failure and partly ignorance about the Israel-Palestinian conflict’s nature.

The US, UK, Canada, Australia, and France have more in common than just a huge antisemitism problem and terrified Jewish communities. They also have leftist leaders, whose policies and rhetoric exacerbate antisemitism. These leaders seem to think that just because they condemn antisemitism, it somehow undoes their contribution to it, or stops it.

It does not.