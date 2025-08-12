A Palestinian state is as real as a Monopoly business empire.

The question of what constitutes a legitimate state is one with historical, legal, and political answers, none of which the Palestinian polity meets. Western countries’ rush to recognize a Palestinian state is performative nonsense on stilts.

Australia has become the latest country to declare that it would recognize a Palestinian state in September, following France’s and Canada’s lead, and other countries such as Spain and Ireland doing so last year. It is as meaningless as zoologists getting together and recognizing the Sumatran white rhinoceros as a unicorn.

In international law, the term state refers to a sovereign entity with certain characteristics, generally at least the four outlined in the 1933 Montevideo Convention on the Rights and Duties of States, which are a permanent population, defined territory, government, and a capacity for foreign relations.

These four criteria are aspects of international customary law, meaning they reflect a generally accepted practice as the legal standard. They set a widely referenced baseline definition of statehood. They can be thought of as necessary, but not always sufficient conditions. Other commonly applied criteria include international recognition and perceived legitimacy.

The Palestinian polity falls at the first hurdle of having a permanent population. In practice, it does, and is presumed to do so, but the Palestinians’ own legal games may hoist them on their own suicide bombs. The two million Palestinians in Gaza claim refugee status - which the United Nations (UN) grants them, absurdly given most of them were born there - in which case they cannot legally be considered a permanent population. There are also 19 refugee camps in Judea and Samaria. They demand a so-called right of return to the land that is now Israel. Strike One.

As for defined territory, the Palestinians cannot claim that either in practice or in law. Judea and Samaria is disputed territory and, under UN Security Council Resolution 242, a final border was supposed to be negotiated with Israel surrendering parts of the land it won in the war in exchange for recognizable, defensible, and secure borders. A border was negotiated under the 1991 Oslo Accords, but Yasser Arafat and his successor, Mahmoud Abbas, buried the accords in so much blood and so deeply that archaeologists will never find them.

When Western powers say they are recognizing a Palestinian state, they cannot even say where that state begins and ends. They presume it will have pre-1967 borders, but those are just the armistice line of the Six-Day War and, as per Resolution 242, never considered final. It is as farcical as a Francis Veber film.