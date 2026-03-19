Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Heartworker's avatar
Heartworker
6hEdited

What you're describing is something I've been hoping, discussing, spreading and praying for quite some time, but so far nothing significant had happened in that direction. There are tough nuts to crack within the Gulf States, and clinging to the status quo against all odds isn't uniquely present in the "Arab world."

Just today I read an article from a German "Think Tank" (BICC) stating that despite everything Iran is doing to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and especially the UAE, they don't believe these states will take any truly decisive steps to distance themselves from or openly oppose or threat Iran.

They apparently had seriously hoped that their attempts at "rapprochement" over the past few years would deter Iran from attacking their „brothers“ - similar to German/ European-„(We-are-no-)Nazis(-but)“-flatheads who „think“ that „talking“ with Putin will get him to peace.

How things proceed will likely depend primarily on the extent of Iran's actual devastation and the further threats it poses. If the Gulf States had done their weaponizing job they could have helped turning Iran into an ash heap instead of leaving it to Israel and USA.

What should be clear in any case is that the Gulf states will finally massively be arming themselves, and it's important that unlike Iran, they don't build their own weapons but are largely dependent on US technology, which, if the US plays its cards right, could give them greater influence.

For me, it has long been incomprehensible why these Gulf states, given the Iranian threat and overwhelming power, hadn't rearmed long ago and could now have helped the US achieve „Endsieg“.

This can only be explained by the fact that they in fact genuinely believed Iran would spare them.

So the mentally challenged aren't just in Europe; how very comforting.

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
7h

All of this is true IF Washington stays the course and sees this through to an unmistakable victory. Only if victory is clear and undeniable can the opposing party be trusted not to reverse the entire thing when it takes power next.

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