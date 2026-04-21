The debate over the US–Israel alliance is framed backwards. It obsessively asks what Israel costs America while avoiding the more revealing question: what would America lose without Israel?

That asymmetry is not accidental. It assumes, quietly, that Israel is the supplicant—the junior partner whose value must be justified. Reverse the question and the conversation changes. It becomes less about charity and more about power.

This is no longer a purely theoretical exercise. Israel has signaled that it intends to reduce its dependence on American weapons over the next decade. If that trajectory holds, the question of what the US gains from Israel will become harder to ignore—and more consequential to answer.

Start with the most concrete reality: power.

Israel is the most capable, battle-tested, technologically advanced military ally the US has in the Middle East. It is not a client state or a fragile dependency. It is a sovereign power that fights its own wars and wins them. It degrades terrorist networks, dismantles hostile capabilities, and adapts operationally at a pace that most Western militaries study rather than replicate.

American policymakers speak in abstractions about “regional stability.” Israel enforces it.

Remove Israel, and the US faces a Middle East in which Iran and its proxies operate with fewer constraints, where pressure on Sunni allies intensifies, where intelligence gaps widen, and where Washington must either expand its own military footprint or accept diminished influence. There is no stable middle ground between presence and irrelevance.

Power is the foundation. Intelligence is the multiplier.

Israel is a world-leading intelligence power, operating at a level few states can match. The granular, real-time insights it provides on terrorist organizations, Iranian strategy, cyber threats, and emerging technologies do not merely complement American capabilities—they sharpen them.

The US may have unparalleled eyes in the sky. Israel provides something different: depth. Networks built over decades, linguistic fluency, cultural familiarity, and human intelligence embedded across the region. Strip that away, and American visibility in one of the world’s most volatile regions degrades sharply.

The contribution is not abstract. It saves lives. It informs operations. It shapes decisions before they become crises.

Then there is technology—the backbone of modern power.

Israel is a global leader in cybersecurity, missile defense, artificial intelligence, and advanced drone warfare. Joint US–Israel projects have not simply enhanced Israel’s security; they have strengthened America’s. Systems developed in cooperation have improved US defensive capabilities and provided models for confronting threats that did not exist a generation ago.