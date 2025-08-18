Diaspora Jews across the political spectrum do not see Israel as the country it is but as one that exists only in their politics, nostalgia, or fantasy. The October 7 massacre and subsequent war in Gaza should have stripped away _these illusions, but for many they seems to have become entrenched.

It is amazing how many Jews in the West are flatout ignorant about Israel. They have have confused their care for the country with knowledge of it, and the two are not synonymous. The left-wing diaspora sees an Israel that is somehow still only one Oslo handshake away from peace, if only the government was not so hawkish and brave enough to take the necessary risks. Those on the right see Israel as a fortress that must never flinch, never concede, and that must grind its enemies into dust.

Both make mistakes are born of distance - from the land, from the daily threats, and from the human cost of living in a place where rockets come across every border.

Let us start with the diaspora left, which is especially dominant in the US. They have noble instincts for compassion, equality, and justice, but this manifests as catastrophic naivety when it comes to how to deal with Israel’s enemies.

Progressive Western Jews cling to the two-state solution delusion like a talisman. They invoke it as if speaking the phrase will summon peace, much as the misguided international community believes it can will a Palestinian state into existence, despite it being an absurd proposition.

Even after the horrors of October 7, the diaspora left criticizes Israel’s war of self defense in Gaza, swallowing the United Nations’ and media’s wholesale lies about what is happening there. Some have even stooped to repeating the blood libel allegations of genocide and starvation. Even many less strident ones think Israel has “gone too far,” whatever that means.

Those living in Tel Aviv or Sderot know there is no such thing as “overreaction” when rockets arc over your children’s playgrounds. There is only reaction, or death. Israelis are not warmongers; they are exhausted realists who have learned, through blood, that every territorial concession has resulted in more violence.

The appetite in Israel for a two-state solution is like my appetite for mushrooms - zero (though I might be open to the hallucinogenic ones.) This loss of appetite does not stem from an ideological hardening, but from Israelis seeing clearly that there is nothing resembling a peace partner on the Palestinian side.