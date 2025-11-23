Western countries have spent the last two years lambasting Israel over its war in Gaza, but the truth is that it is Israel that has something to teach the West, not the other way around.

Many Western democracies have got themselves in a muddle about the difference between sovereignty and global popularity.

Governing a state is adult work; trying to win the world’s approval is a child-like impulse. For most Western states, the difference is abstract. For Israel it is existential. If Jerusalem opts for global popularity, it risks annihilation. That is precisely why nations go to such efforts to isolate Israel; they hope Israel will worry about how many friends it has in the schoolyard and buckle.

The is zero chance of this happening. Israel remembers what most democracies have forgotten, which is that being strong and capable is more valuable than being liked, and that is doubly true in the tribal Middle East.

Niccolò Machiavelli went as far as to say: “It is much safer to be feared than loved because love is preserved by the link of obligation which, owing to the baseness of men, is broken at every opportunity for their advantage; but fear preserves you by a dread of punishment which never fails.”

Communist China’s first leader, Mau Ze Dong, was more blunt, saying that ‘Power comes from the barrel of gun.”

Nowhere is Western confusion about sovereignty and what it means more evident than in its reaction to Israeli policy, most recently in its war against Hamas in Gaza. The Jewish state is the one democracy that still understands the primordial truth that sovereignty is not a public-relations exercise. It is the disciplined willingness to do what survival demands.

Sovereignty is the oldest political virtue. It means being responsible without seeking permission, acting without consulting your enemies, and accepting and absorbing your actions’ consequences. Being a sovereign state means protecting your citizens even when the world—allies and adversaries alike—disapproves. If not, then citizenship of that state is worthless.

Seeking global popularity, by contrast, is a newer political vice in which courage is outsourced to external bodies, observers, and institutions. It is why so many states spend their time preening around the United Nations, grovelling before the inveterate International Court of Justice, and demonstrating an unhealthy national self-esteem deficit.

In earlier eras, the West understood sovereignty, but they lost it somewhere along the way, presumably when they adopted the metric system. They began to confuse legitimacy with affection. Wracked by colonial guilt, they sought absolution from the post-colonial states that emerged from empires’ ruins. Having forfeited imperial authority, they sought legitimacy through popularity.

They forgot that confident sovereign states exercise power, while fragile ones seek to be liked and thus get exploited.

The global leader in non-sovereign patheticness is the European Union. The amount of time it spends seeking “consensus,” “unity,” “shared values,” and other nebulous abstractions is enough to keep the union’s 20 standing committees permanently employed doing who knows what.

America suffers from the same delusion, although in a different lens under President Donald Trump. While the American Left longs to be the darling of the diplomatic set and sip cocktails at Davos, Trump is content for America to rock the boat until it sinks, so long as he personally is feted. The Qataris and Saudis have discerned this and outmanoeuvre him at every turn simply by stroking his ego.

This is why Western foreign policy oscillates between sentimentality and paralysis. The West wants to intervene everywhere except where it should, and nowhere if there are no cameras present.

Israel exposes this Western neurosis with mortifying clarity. It is the only Western-style democracy that still operates under the ancient understanding that states exist to protect their people, not to indulge their critics. It pursues self-determination, not applause.

The modern West sees its own weakness reflected in Israel and finds it intolerable. Israel chooses survival over aesthetics, outcomes over optics, and duty over mood—all things that breed Western resentment. Especially galling is Israel’s economic and military success; it is a rebuke Western critics cannot bear.

The West’s crisis of democratic power is not a failure of strength but of nerve. They cannot bear the moral noise that accompanies any use of power. They fear headlines more than they do the enemy. Activists scare them more than foreign armies. Pimply protestors terrify them the most.

Western democracies decided that citizens should serve democratic ideals rather than these ideals existing to serve citizens. Their inversion and their abstractions have consumed them in turn.

They let idealism replace strategic reasoning. They became so obsessed with accountability that they became indecisive, dithering in that special way than only Europeans can. Every decision now requires justification not only to parliaments and courts, but to international observers, NGOs, global tribunals, editorial boards, think-tank fellows, and self-anointed social-media clerics, and any Rasputin-like character who has a leader’s ear. The circle of required permission expanded until sovereignty evaporated and states all but forfeited the right to pursue their own interests.

This looks like transparent and accountable governance, until crisis strikes, which is when it might be useful to have more than a jellyfish spine. When terrorists strike, dictators escalate, or wars erupt, democracies hesitate, procrastinate, and prevaricate. It is demeaning to watch them issue statements instead of formulating strategies and implementing policies.

Their endless communiqués expressing “concerns” and calling for “restraint” are anodyne and cringeworthy. Far from being moved by such language, their enemies count on it. Sovereign states act decisively to protect their citizens. Weak democracies ask themselves whom defending themselves might upset.

Here is what Israel can teach the West: no one outside your borders is invested in your survival. The West imagines it can outsource its security to the fabled “international order,” but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exposed that fantasy. Russian President Vladimir Putin can smell their fear.

Israel, for its part, prefers to dwell in reality. Many political leaders loathe Israel’s muscular posture because it illuminates their own timidity. Israel does not seek permission, apologize for existing, or outsource its moral judgment to people who have the moral sophistication of an anteater

When jihadists massacred Jews on October 7, 2023, Western democracies mourned for two days before transferring their empathy to the perpetrator’s constituency. When Israel fought back, the West agonized over tone, timing, and optics—everything except strategic necessity. The replaced any sense of steadfast duty with emotional choreography.

Western states that choose popularity over sovereignty are no longer truly sovereign; they are moral mascots in a tawdry theme park, attempting to woo tourists. It looks enchanting until the barbarians start knocking down the gates—as they are once again doing with alarming ease.

The world does not mourn your dead, defend your borders, absorb the cost of your restraint, or bear the consequences of your self-doubt. Ultimately, every state must decide whether it serves its citizens or international hecklers who will applaud until the country vanishes.