Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Noah Otte
Thank you, Nacham! An important piece that should be shared and go viral! Nation-states don't exist to win popularity contests; they exist to protect the people who live in it. Sovereignty is the one and only thing that matters, not how well liked you are. The West has forgotten this, thus why they're in the situation their in. This is also why nationalism is rising all over the West especially in Europe. Western nations have forgotten the lessons of history. I'm so glad Donald Trump has America of this. But much more work remains to be done to re-educate western nations on this. Israel has no time to worry about optics; they've got a tiny country the size of New Jersey surrounded by hostile nations and terrorist groups to defend. Globalization I think has reached its limits and international law has lost its ways and is a dream that has yet to be fully realized. The United Nations and the European Union are both broken and need to be reformed. The only ones who can keep order on the globe and in the Middle East are the United States and Israel respectively. Only if they start living by the Israeli mentality and drop colonial guilt can western nations thrive again. Israel fought the wars in 1948, 1967 and 1973, defeated the two intifadas, kidnapped, tried and executed Adolf Eichmann, forced Otto Skorzeny to work for them, pushed the PLO out of Lebanon in 1982, destroyed Iraq, Syria and Iran's nuclear facilities, killed most of those behind 1972 Munich Massacre in Operation Wrath of God, assassinated most of Hamas' leadership, launched the Gaza War, built a nuclear program from scratch, killed those responsible for the Magdal Shams Massacre, killed Shani Louk's killers, and rescued a number of hostages all without UN, American or western permission.

I'd like to see Britian, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Ireland, Spain, Norway, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Portugal start doing stuff like that. Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand need to reform their governments, elected new leaders, end mass immigration, assert their sovereignty, increase military spending and the size of their militaries, and focus on rebuilding the family and get birth rates up to 2.1. Russia's invasion of Ukraine shows that international law is not strong enough to get nation states to behave. It takes force to make them do that. That's why Israel did Operation Rising Lion, and the United States did Operation Midnight's Hammer. The UN Human Rights Council, ICC and ICJ are a joke! Unless they undergo a massive revamp and stop being biased against Israel while giving actual authoritarian regimes a pass, they'll never be relevant again. They've said jack*** about the twenty-year genocide in Sudan, the slaughter of Christians in Northern Nigeria, China's fifty-year occupation of Tibet, Myanmar's genocide of the Rohingya Muslims, the monstrous crimes of the Mexican drug cartels, Pakistan's expulsion of Afghan refugees, the wanton murder of minorities in Syria by its Jihadist government, Mexico's horrible treatment of South American and Central American migrants, discrimination against Christians in the Palestinian Territories, the mini-Rhodesia in Gaza against Afro-Palestinians, the violence faced by the Copts in Egypt, or the plight of the Kurds across the Middle East just to name a few. Are they ever going to pass any resolutions against Saudi Arabia's genocide in Yemen or Saudi Arabia's enslavement of Asian and African guest workers? I won't hold my breath.

Jane Foster
It is my impression that all of the developed countries are being herded toward globalization, and sovereignty is incompatible with that goal. I'm sure that has something to do with the resurgence of anti-Israelism.

