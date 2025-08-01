Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Mary F Holley
21h

It will take a minimum of 20 years to deprogram Gazans and West Bank after being brainwashed to hate Israel with a visceral hatred for 80-100 years. They should have been resettled elsewhere in the Muslim word in 1948 but they were not. It's not too late to do that.

Noah Otte
19h

👏👏👏 This article is truth crushed to Earth and irrefutable, Nacham! The decline of the West is clear for anyone to see. Britain, France, Canada, and Australia have lost their way. They hold a false moral equivalency between Israel and Hamas. The West is in terrible shape indeed plagued by political polarization and tribalism, wealth inequality, racial tension, mass immigration, record low birth rates, unemployment, the broken family unit, white guilt, colonial guilt, poor leadership, etc. They have no spine or courage at all. Keir Starmer might just be the worst British PM ever. I didn’t think it was possible for anyone to top Liz Truss but Starmer has. Remember when he called the hostages “the sausages?” He’s a total joke who isn’t fit to run a Walmart store let alone a whole country.

Macron, Carney and Albanese are weak-kneed, yellow bellied cowards who betrayed their respective countries and their respective Jewish communities by emboldening Fatah and Hamas. That also accomplishes nothing in terms of helping the Palestinian people either by the way. There just doing this to pander to Pro-Palestinian and Muslim voters that’s what this is. Their worried about election season. This is the caliber of elected official sadly we get these days in western politics. It’s sad that instead of Winston Churchill, Charles de Gaulle and John Curtin, this is the quality of leader we get. The West has lost its soul and it’s moral compass that’s what it’s treatment of Israel proves. A Palestinian state is at this time an impossibility period. End of story. The West needs a renaissance and needs to change its approach to the conflict completely. Every single western country needs to sign a defense pact with Israel. Every single western country will pass a resolution which states there will be absolutely NO recognition of a Palestinian state until the Palestinians agree to recognize Israel!

