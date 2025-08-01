The West is crumbling.

France, the UK, and Canada are preparing to recognize a Palestinian state in September, while Portugal is moving towards it, and Australia has said it is only a matter of time until it does so.

While the news media would have us believe this is of great significance; it is not. Presently, 139 countries recognize a Palestinian state, so three or four more is not going to make any difference. The reality on the ground, which is what matters, will be unchanged.

What these countries’ actions do tell us is that Western leaders are morally empty, cowardly, ignorant of the conflict’s causes, and unaware of what a so-called two-state solution means and clueless about its implications. It tells us the West is in deep trouble.

The idea of rewarding Hamas’ October 7 massacre of Jews with recognition of Palestinian statehood is the kind of moral depravity usually seen only in serial killers.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s insistence that Britain recognizing a Palestinian state was not a reward for Hamas, but a way to help Palestinian children, is nonsense. Starmer seems to think that just because he called Hamas “vile” that his policies will not encourage and benefit the terror group. Not even a brain-dead monkey believes that. Give me a state and I will let you call me names from now until our sun collapses upon itself in five billion years.

Recognition also shows how cowardly the West has become and how it lacks the courage of what it purports to be its own convictions. If terrorism, antisemitism, genocide, rape, torture, and Jihadism are wrong, then Western states must not only say so, but also act like it is so. Do not tell me, show me.

To appreciate just how morally bereft these countries’ leaders are, consider US President Donald Trump. No one ever accused Trump of being a moral titan, but even he understands that rewarding terror with statehood is fundamentally wrong. When Trump is morally outshining you, then you know you have lost the most basic sense of good and evil.

The only thing that matches their moral cowardice is their ignorance of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and its causes. The cause is singular. The Palestinians do not want to live with Jews or next to Jews. They want Israel wiped off the map. I am absolutely sure of this because Palestinian leaders have been saying so for eight decades. Unlike Western leaders and most of the commentariat, I respect them enough to take them at their word rather than insisting they are victims.

These leaders also do not seem to understand how incentives work. Starmer saying that the UK would recognize a Palestinian state by September if Israel did not stop its war against Hamas was particularly perverse. It told Hamas that all it had to do was keep its Israeli hostages and keep fighting, giving Israel no option but to retaliate, and it would get a Palestinian state recognized. I wish I were making this up.

The West is now a parade of appeasers. Like Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron stands out for his moral vacuity. He claims to defend Israel’s right to exist, but also wants it to halt an existential war against the genocidal Hamas. This makes no sense.

Macron is as untrustworthy as a circus barker. He says France opposes antisemitism, yet his government funds non-governmental organizations that delegitimize the Jewish state and blur the line between criticism of Israeli policy and naked Jew hatred. His response to the October 7 pogrom was to light candles and called for Israeli restraint. It was pitiful.

If I read another story about how this recognition is an important symbolic step in the Palestinians’ “long struggle for their own state”, I am going to be sick. Pass me the bucket.

The refusal of Western leaders and the enabling news media to acknowledge that the Palestinians have been fighting for a state in place of Israel is despicable. It is possible they are too ignorant to know this, but I am just not that charitable. Given that they are supporting such a wildly antisemitic movement, it is hard not to conclude that they are not antisemitic, too.

In fact, the most important recent diplomatic development by far was the entire Arab League condemning Hamas for the October 7 massacre, demanding it release the remaining Israeli hostages, and calling for it lay down its arms and leave Gaza. It barely got mentioned in the Western media.

No one should dismiss this conclusion by arguing that antisemitism is an overused accusation. Wrong. It is an underused accusation, because so few people have even a functional understanding of antisemitism, let alone a sophisticated one. Most people writing about it know as much about it as I know about eating tripe.

Antisemitism in the Muslim world is religiously inspired, overlayed with a dose of Nazism. They want to exterminate the Jewish people for celestial reasons and no changing of maps, recognition of statehood, or anything else, will change this. Islamism is a sick ideology that, like Nazism, simply must be defeated.

This is why the so-called two-state solution is such a terrible idea. The Palestinians realized long ago that they cannot destroy Israel in a great war, so they decided to chip away at it, bit by bit. This strategy has been working. They got control of parts of Judea and Samaria and Gaza this way. Israel bears some responsibility for this, too, because it stupidly gave land away to Jihadist lunatics.

Whereas Western leaders see two states as a “solution”, the Palestinians see it as a stepping stone to destroying Israel. The retort that a demilitarized Palestinian state would make that impossible is gibberish. A Palestinian state would have the terror infrastructure of Gaza within about 10 minutes.

The only way to stop an Iran-supported Palestinian state from building terror infrastructure would be to have effective peacekeepers, and that very phrase is oxymoronic. No peacekeeping deployment to the region has ever worked. They failed in Egypt in 1967, in Syria in the 1970s, and most spectacularly in Lebanon, where they allowed Hezbollah to build a 130,000-strong rocket arsenal.

The idea of peacekeepers under a UN banner would be an obscenity given that the UN is not only antisemitic, but also an active Hamas terror partner. The UN’s so-called Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, is a cog in the jihadist machine. Its staff participated in the October 7 massacre, Hamas members are on its payroll, and its facilities are used as military sites.

There are other implications of recognizing a Palestinian state that reveal the policy’s absurdity. Logically, if Palestine is a state, then Palestinians are no longer refugees. Will stop funding UNRWA upon recognising a State of Palestine.

But never mind all that. The mandarins at the Quai d'Orsay, in Whitehall, and in Brussels, will continue to pretend that the problem is technical, not moral. They will carry on with the delusion that more process, paperwork, and acronyms will bring peace. Most of all they will keep insisting that the problem is a border when it is a belief system that views Jews as subhuman.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are no better. Both are cut from the same threadbare cloth as their European counterparts. Carney, a former central banker who knows nothing about foreign policy, speaks of “balance” as if Hamas terror and Israeli democracy are equivalent. Albanese voices “concern” over Gaza but cannot say the word Hamas without wincing.

What unites these Western leaders, beyond their moral abandonment, is a complete lack of interest in helping resolve the conflict.

If they were serious, they would at least make recognition of a Palestinian state conditional on Palestinian leaders stating explicitly that they want a state beside Israel, not in place of it, and that they recognize Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state. They would demand that Palestinian leaders make this recognition clear in terms so clear that even a toddler can understand them. Furthermore, they would demand that in exchange for recognition, the Palestinians would have to adopt a pacifist constitution, such as was imposed on Japan at the end of World War Two.

Yet, they have not done this. They care only about how they appear to their Muslim and Far-Left constituents and they are happy to sacrifice their Jewish communities for a few more percentage points in the polls.

It is somewhat amusing that these leaders think they can pressure Israel into an act of suicide. There is zero chance of that. The Jews have faced pharaohs, emperors, caliphs, inquisitions, pogroms, and Nazis. Talk about self-important. Today’s leaders do not even look good in the suits they wear, never mind posing a threat to the Jewish nation.

If Western civilization cannot tell the difference between a liberal democracy defending itself and a death cult that rapes women and beheads babies, then the civilization is finished.

Ultimately, more Western countries recognizing a Palestinian state means nothing for Israel. Yet, it means everything for the West. It is the sound of its own funeral bell.