Iran’s youth are urban, educated, digitally connected, and contemptuous of clerical rule.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been Israel’s most ideologically committed enemy since the mullah’s seized power more than four decades ago. Its founding theology does not just oppose Israel as a geopolitical rival; it sacralizes the Jewish state’s destruction, elevating it from a policy objective into a theological obligation. Now the regime appears brittle, the questions are what might happen if it falls and what it would mean for Israel.

Economic decay, demographic revolt, elite exhaustion, and the slow entropy of time have converged. Iran today resembles less an eternal revolutionary state than a late-Soviet system: over-armed, over-repressive, and increasingly hollow—sclerotic, illegitimate, with little more than fear and inertia sustaining it.

Tehran’s deranged mullahs may yet cling to power, but should the regime fall, Israel must be prepared. Regime collapse does not automatically mean regime transformation or guarantee Israeli security.

There are several plausible scenarios that could unfold if the Iranian theocracy falls, each carrying distinct implications for Israel.

Scenario One: Popular collapse from below

This is the romantically imagined revolutionary scenario quietly hoped for in Western capitals and, more discreetly, in Jerusalem: a sustained mass street uprising that topples the regime. The ingredients are present. Iran’s population is young, urban, educated, digitally connected, and contemptuous of clerical rule. Protest movements have grown broader, angrier, and increasingly uncompromising, with slogans evolving from “fix the system” to “end the system.” Repression, state violence, grinding poverty, water shortages, systemic corruption, and the spectacle of clerics living large while the nation sinks have eroded what little legitimacy the regime may once have had.

Beyond its obvious immediate appeal, such an overthrow would be historic as the first Islamist regime in the modern Middle East to be overthrown by its own population for being too Islamist. That alone would reverberate beyond Iran’s borders.

For Israel, this would be a strategic windfall. A collapsing regime turns inward. Command chains fracture, money stops flowing, and proxy networks lose coherence. Hezbollah without Tehran is not Hezbollah; it is just an armed political faction with payroll problems. Hamas without Iranian funding is smaller, poorer, and more locally constrained. The Houthis lose strategic reach altogether.

The multi-front assault Israel has faced in recent years—emanating from Lebanon, Gaza, Iraq, and Yemen—was orchestrated in Tehran. A regime collapsing under internal pressure cannot coordinate such operations. Even a dying regime would struggle to synchronize its proxies while fighting for survival at home.

Yet wishful thinking could prove dangerous.