Iran is restless—and in the old, dangerous way—where strikes ripple across cities, funerals descend into protests, and slogans are shouted not with hope but with fury. The clerical regime still stands, but no longer comfortably. It leans, it sways, and everything is suddenly in play.

The Islamic Republic faces something even more corrosive than anger: exhaustion. Fear still works—but unevenly. Ideology still functions—but without conviction. Even the men with guns are watching each other as much as they are watching the streets.

The old saying about revolutions, that they are deemed inconceivable before they happen and inevitable afterward, definitely holds true. No one knows if the mullahs’ vile regime will fall. Yet if it did happen, what would come next?

Regimes rarely collapse straight into freedom. They fracture, get hijacked, and those best positioned to seize power amid the chaos usually do so.

If the 2010–2011 Arab Spring taught us anything, it is that in long-standing dictatorships, civil society is weak, meaning religious groups and the army are often the only institutions with enough organizational clout to take power.

If the Iranian regime falls—through mass uprising, elite fracture, economic implosion, or external shock—several possibilities could unfold, including some we probably cannot imagine. Some are hopeful. Some are catastrophic. Most are morally uncomfortable. And none will be decided by hashtags, because the Western media is not that interested in Iran—because no Jews, no news.

Let us begin with the least romantic scenario. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)—the clerics’ Praetorian Guard, which much of the world designates a terrorist organization and which effectively runs a parallel state—would be first in line to take over, well ahead of student groups, feminist collectives, or constitutional lawyers who also fancy courageously that this is their moment.

The IRGC controls ports, energy assets, construction monopolies, black markets, smuggling routes, intelligence services, and proxy forces from Lebanon to Yemen. They have money, guns, training, and institutional discipline. They understand revolutions because they were born of one.