Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Garrett Glaser's avatar
Garrett Glaser
5h

Nachum, you are 100% on target. In fact, just this morning, I found a note to me directly on Facebook. The writer is a former Executive Producer of a program on PBS. I kid you not. He was commenting on a WSJ op-ed Thursday from the French intellectual Bernard Henri Levy:

"I wish what Levy said was half true. As it would be great to end the criminal state of Israel. But I am afraid Mamdani will have very little impact on ending the horrific Jewish State."

I notice his hateful words disappeared from Facebook a short time later. Today, I was told by a friend I should delete all of my pro-Israel anti-Mamdani posts on Facebook. A sad comment on where we are today.

Please keep up your courageous work Nachum.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daniel Clarke-Serret's avatar
Daniel Clarke-Serret
5h

JD Vance is one scary dude as well. He just about behaves himself bc Trump has a Jewish daughter but his true feelings are barely hidden.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nachum Kaplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture