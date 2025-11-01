If you want to know what serious shtook America is in, consider that it has reached the point where antisemitism is no longer a problem—not in the sense that the nation has overcome it, but in that it has become so accepted it is no longer seen as problematic.

Antisemitism has become so normalized on the Left and the Right that not only is hating Jews accepted, but those who do so are passionately defended. This is how civilizations collapse.

The way the Democratic establishment has rallied behind Zohran Mamdani's bid to become mayor of New York City has been disgusting. This man has a clinically deranged obsession with Israel. As a student, he founded a chapter of the terror-glorifying Students for Justice in Palestine, an organization devoted to Israel’s destruction.

In a healthy polity, that alone would be career-ending.

As a legislator, he made the risible claim that Israel is responsible for the New York Police Department’s behavior—reviving the trope that Jews are to blame for all social ills.

In mayoral debates this year, he repeated Hamas’ grotesque blood libel that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, despite it being wholly unrelated to being mayor of New York City.

The best one can say for him is that he is a truly despicable individual whom anyone with a modicum of decency would treat as though he had halitosis.

Once a mark of moral degeneracy, antisemitism has become a price Democrats are willing to pay for political convenience. The Democratic machine, cowed by its own activist base, treats intersectional antisemitism—whatever the fuck that means—as a necessary evil for retaining young voters.

If this is what passes for morality in today’s Democratic Party, anyone with half a conscience would take a hard pass.

For the last few years, I have said the threat from the Left was greater than that from the Right because, on the Right, there was a better sense of where the boundary of unacceptability lay. On the Left, it was never clear where the line between the liberal left and full-blown socialists was drawn—if it was at all. On the Right, it was clear that once the Nazi salutes came out, you were toxic. No longer. The Woke Right has been let out of its cage.

Tucker Carlson—once the face of Fox News—has spent his post-television career turning that platform into a megaphone for resentment and paranoia. He has hosted Holocaust deniers and antisemites such as Daryl Cooper. Most recently, he has given airtime to neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes, a man who denies the Holocaust, venerates Hitler, and is, all things told, a steaming pile of elephant dung. Carlson fits that description, too.

In an astonishing display of moral bankruptcy, the Heritage Foundation—the flagship conservative think tank—stood by him. Its president, Kevin Roberts, declared that Heritage would not “cancel our own people” or “police consciences.”

Roberts then descended into full antisemite mode himself, accusing those angered by Carlson’s Jew hatred of forming a “venomous coalition” of globalist elites—a phrase straight from the Far Right’s conspiracy lexicon. His clarification the next day that he disagreed with Fuentes’ views was as limp as his spine.

If the new moral standard is that you can abhor antisemitism abstractly while enabling it concretely, then the American Right is in deep, deep trouble.

Betraying Jews is now a bipartisan endeavor in American politics. On the Left, the Jews are the face of oppressive whiteness. On the Right, they are the face of globalism. The vocabulary differs, but the target is the same.

The political center is not holding because it no longer believes. If antisemitism is no longer a problem, it is because America has decided it no longer wants the burden of having moral standards. It is easier to tolerate evil and redefine hatred as opinion than to confront it and name it.

History’s lesson about societies that normalize antisemitism is clear: they rot from the inside until the hatred that began with the Jews consumes everything else. That is where America is headed—unless those who still possess the courage to name evil as evil reclaim the ground they have surrendered.