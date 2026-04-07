Western media reacted to US President Donald Trump’s threats against Iran as though targeting bridges were more outrageous than recruiting children for war.

Trump threatened to destroy Iranian infrastructure. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has reportedly recruited minors and fired cluster munitions toward Israeli civilian areas. Yet the former generated moral alarm while the latter barely registered.

It is difficult to imagine a clearer illustration of the moral inversion that increasingly defines Western discourse. Threats provoke outrage. Actual abuses provoke shrugs. Words are treated as more alarming than conduct. Somewhere along the way, the hierarchy of moral concern has inverted.

The problem is not criticism of Trump. The problem is proportionality. When rhetoric triggers greater outrage than conduct, moral reasoning begins to detach from reality. That is what is happening now.

Trump, in classic bluster, threatened to destroy “every bridge and power station” in Iran if the clerical regime does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz. His language was coarse and theatrical, maximalist, and deliberately provocative — the familiar Trump formula of coercive diplomacy through rhetorical escalation.

It is certainly fair to note that Trump sounds as though he is decompensating. His rhetoric often escalates when events appear to slip beyond his control. This unhinged talk is hardly unusual for him; he has long relied on exaggerated threats as a negotiating tool. Sometimes effectively, often not.

Yet much of the media response skipped past analysis of credibility, strategy, or consequences and jumped immediately to the dramatic conclusion that such strikes would constitute a war crime.

This is simply not correct.

Under the Law of Armed Conflict, attacking infrastructure is not automatically a war crime. Not even close. Bridges, power stations, railways, ports, communications networks, and energy facilities are classic examples of dual-use infrastructure. They support civilian life, yes. They also support military operations. That makes them potentially lawful targets provided the attack offers a definite military advantage and is proportionate.

This is not controversial. It is standard doctrine.

NATO targeted infrastructure in Serbia in 1999. The US targeted infrastructure in Iraq in 1991 and 2003. Israel has repeatedly targeted infrastructure in Gaza and Lebanon.

Dambusters anyone?