Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
4h

The difference between the NY Times and many other outlets which post similar things is that some of the other outlets at least WANT to post the truth. The Times has zero interest in truth. All it cares about is its narrative designed to push hard leftism which means anti-Americanism and anti-Israel bs.

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Rick Gordon's avatar
Rick Gordon
2h

Good article. Those who claim to 'know' the details of today's Iran's mullahs and IRGC are making it up as they go - looking for eyeballs. 'Sources' like the NYT are suspect. They no longer represent 'all the news that's fit to print'.

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