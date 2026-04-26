Almost no one knows what is going on in Iran.

Everyone has an opinion about Iran. Almost no one knows enough to justify having one.

Taxi drivers, TikTok analysts, mid-ranking diplomats, podcasters with a ring light and a grievance—each speaks with the confidence of someone who has just returned from a classified briefing in Tehran, rather than from scrolling headlines between sips of instant coffee.

Iran has become the world’s favorite armchair war: endlessly discussed, confidently interpreted, and almost entirely a black box.

The truth is that almost no one—outside of a very small circle of intelligence professionals and senior decision-makers—knows enough to hold a credible opinion about what is happening inside Iran. Not journalists, commentators, or politicians, and certainly not the professional outrage class that metabolizes geopolitics into moral theater over their morning cornflakes.

This does not stop them. If anything, it emboldens them.

What is presented as analysis is often little more than epistemic fraud—confidence without access, assertion without verification.

Let us start with the most basic question: who is governing Iran?

This is not a trick question, though it might as well be. Formally, there is a Supreme Leader, a President, a parliament, a clerical establishment, and a dense web of security organs. Informally, there is a shifting and opaque balance of power between the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), intelligence factions, clerical authorities, and patronage networks that do not publish their org charts for Western consumption.

US President Donald Trump wrote on social media that “there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their ‘leadership.’ Nobody knows who is in charge, including them.”

The next time you read a Western analyst writing that “Iran has decided” something, take a moment to ask: which Iran? Was it the “elected” government? The IRGC command structure? A faction within the clerical elite? A temporary convergence of interests between groups that hate each other but loathe a common enemy slightly more? Or was it, more likely, journalistic dross dressed up as analysis?

With America and Israel decimating Iran’s leadership, decision-making in Tehran is fragmented, contested, and often deliberately obscured. Even insiders do not always know who has prevailed in any given internal struggle until after the fact. Yet from London, New York, and Washington, commentators announce Iranian intentions that there is no possible way they could know.

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Then there is the question of military damage.

Every few days, a new wave of analysis appears, explaining how much of Iran’s military capability has been degraded. We are told its facilities have been destroyed, then that more ballistic missiles than expected may remain, then how severely its command-and-control has been disrupted, and then how close—or far—Iran is from reconstituting its capabilities. We are even told that Iran’s entire navy has been sunk even as smaller naval boats continue to block the Strait of Hormuz.

Knowing this would be a remarkable feat of omniscience given that even the US and Israel—with satellites and drones in the sky and human intelligence on the ground—do not fully know.

Battle damage assessments, particularly in a large country such as Iran that has long been preparing for war, are notoriously difficult. Facilities are buried, dispersed, or deliberately misrepresented. Decoys and redundancies exist. Intelligence is fragmentary, contested, and often wrong. Governments themselves argue internally over what has or has not been achieved.

Yet the public is treated to a parade of definitive conclusions. Iran’s capabilities are “crippled,” until they are “resilient,” or “rebounding,” until they are “on the verge of collapse.” New information does not drive this; a psychological need on the part of those doing the interpreting does.

The nuclear question is worse.

No one outside a handful of intelligence agencies—and perhaps not even within them—knows the status of Iran’s nuclear program. Enrichment levels, weaponization progress, stockpile quantities, the integrity of facilities, centrifuge status, and how many key personnel remain cannot be casually inferred from satellite images, occasional covert reporting, and a well-written think piece.

Yet the commentary effluence flows.

This game began before the war when Iran was “months away” from a bomb. Or “weeks away.” Or “years away.” Or secretly already capable. Each claim was made with solemn authority, as if the speaker had personally inspected centrifuges deep in a mountain and fired a test missile. These are educated guesses layered atop partial intelligence, filtered through institutional biases and political agendas.

Then comes the financial picture.

Iran’s economy is one of the world’s most sanctioned, distorted, and opaque. Official figures are about as reliable as an Iranian Government promise. Black markets are pervasive and enjoy support from foreign powers such as China.

Revenue streams—from oil to smuggling to regional networks—are deliberately obscured. Currency values fluctuate wildly, especially on the black market. Much trade is now being done in renminbi rather than greenbacks. Internal inequalities are stark and often hidden.

Ask ten analysts to describe Iran’s financial health and you will hear ten confident, incompatible answers. Iran is either on the brink of economic collapse, weathering sanctions well, quietly flush, or hemorrhaging resources.

Whatever elements of truth these statements contain, none is sufficient to support the sweeping conclusions that inevitably follow.

If we cannot answer who governs, what remains, what is being built, or what can be sustained, then what exactly are these confident conclusions built on?

Which brings us to the media—those indispensable curators of certainty in an uncertain world.

Take The New York Times, which is unquestionably not one of the world’s great newspapers. It has perfected the art of sounding authoritative on subjects it cannot possibly fully know. Its coverage of Iran carries a tone of quiet omniscience, with claims attributed to unnamed sources, officials, and analysts. The machinery of informed speculation hums along, producing narratives built on quicksand foundations.

This would be less objectionable if the masthead had a record of getting things right closer to home.

It does not. You will find more facts in a Dan Brown novel.

This is a paper that struggles to report accurately about its own city, regularly misreads political dynamics in Washington, and often reveals more about its newsroom’s ideological priors than about that contestable thing called reality.

Yet we are expected to believe that it can decode the internal dynamics of a theocratic regime thousands of kilometers away, operating behind layers of secrecy, deception, strategic ambiguity, and in a foreign language and culture.

Do not waste my time.

This is not a problem unique to the Times; I just enjoy picking on it. It is a structural feature of modern media. There is no incentive to say “we do not know.” The incentive is to say something—anything—with sufficient confidence to hold the reader’s attention and maintain the illusion of insight.

Not knowing the unknowable is unacceptable, so it is concealed.

The result is a public discourse in which uncertainty is edited out, complexity is flattened, doubt is replaced with declarations, and analysts compete to appear more confident, not more accurate.

Certainty, in this context, is not an intellectual achievement. It is an emotional coping mechanism. Iran becomes a canvas onto which desirable narratives are projected.

For some, the Islamic Republic is on the verge of implosion, its remaining leaders scrambling to maintain control as the system rots from within and is battered externally. For others, it is a resilient, adaptive power, outmaneuvering its superpower enemies and consolidating influence across the region. For still others, it is a misunderstood actor, reacting defensively to foreign pressure.

Each narrative selects its facts, arranges them carefully, and presents them as the whole, which none of them is.

Iran is all of these things at once—and none of them in the simplistic forms presented. It is a regime with internal fractures and external ambitions, constrained yet dangerous, weakened yet capable.

To hold all of this in mind requires a tolerance for ambiguity that is deeply unfashionable and psychologically untenable for editors who cannot sit with uncertainty.

It is far easier to declare certainty than to write honestly about limits.

The amateur analyst prefers clean lines. Iran is winning or losing, rational or irrational, deterred or undeterrable. Likewise Trump is a genius, a fool, three steps ahead, or no longer fit for office. Each statement offers the comforting illusion that the world can be reduced to a sentence.

The more honest position—the one that almost no one takes—is to admit how much remains unknown.

Who governs, what remains, what is being built, what can be sustained—these are not known quantities. They are inferred, contested, and frequently wrong. We know fragments, infer patterns, and construct models. Then, far too often, we mistake those models for reality.

There is a peculiar arrogance in all of this: a quiet assumption that the world must be legible to us and that sufficiently clever analysis can pierce any veil.

Iran, unfortunately for the commentariat, is fog—dense, shifting, occasionally illuminated by flashes of insight, yet never fully revealed.

This does not make analysis useless. It demands that analysis be humble—aware of its limits, resistant to premature certainty, and allergic to theatrical confidence.

Such restraint is rare. It does not trend well, produce viral clips, or satisfy audiences that need to be told what to think.

So the cycle continues. Another article, another assertion, another tidy narrative about a country that remains, in crucial respects, unknowable.

Everyone has an opinion about Iran. Almost no one has the right to one.