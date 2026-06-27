Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
9h

I know a few Jewish red-diaper babies in the Diaspora holy land of Upper West Side NYC and the cognitive dissonance is so strong I'm surprised their brains haven't burst.

As their real felt faith is some species of humanitarian egalitarian socialism, they cannot and will not be able to face the fact that their erstwhile comrades have turned on them and now demand strong anti-Zionist bona fides if they are to remain in their chosen community of the blessed. Thus they all voted for Mamdani and spend their days reciting "Anti-Zionism isn't anti-Semitism" as if it's a prayer and turning a blind eye to all the Lefties vomiting Jew hate—anything but admit that the revolutionary faith they and their families pledged their lives and souls to has (once again) turned on Jews and singled them out as suspicious possible enemies.

Many are in the process of transforming themselves into some species of Brad Lander, meaning a Jew who willingly befriends and supports various Jew haters, whitewashing all their insane bigoted rhetoric about "Zionists" and denouncing Israel twice as loud so everyone gets the point and the signal. Basically (and sadly) Jews once again face pointed loyalty tests, and you either denounce the Zionist entity or face condemnation and ostracism. (See: Dan Goldman and Scott Weiner.)

But no one willingly leaves the Upper West Side utopia (mental and otherwise), so rationalization and cowardice disguised as principle are the order of the day. Much more has been demanded of Jews in the past when their hosts turn on them, but appeasement only buys you so much time. We shall see how long our prophets of the Diaspora can cling to the mast of universalism as the storms grow stronger around them...

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Benjamin Rose's avatar
Benjamin Rose
7h

"Political loyalty is not a sacrament. No party deserves permanent allegiance."

Maybe hollowing out actual Jewish identity and replacing it with Tikkun Olam platitudes was not in fact a smart idea on Reform's part. Their Rabbis made progressivism a sacrament, and in effect an idolatry.

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