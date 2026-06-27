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If reality is the only thing that does not care about your feelings, then it has spent the past two years delivering corrective blows to American Jews. Unfortunately, far too many US Jews are still living under a set of delusional beliefs.

Three of recently elected antisemitic New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Jew-hating flunkies have won their congressional primaries in New York—ousting two incumbent lawmakers—in a major boost to the Democratic Party’s progressive wing.

The whole thing makes no sense. New York is the largest city outside of Israel, and it has experienced an extraordinary surge in antisemitic incidents. Jewish students have been intimidated, Jewish businesses vandalised, synagogues threatened, and anti-Israel mobs have repeatedly occupied streets and campuses.

Yet many American Jews still find themselves politically aligned with the movement that has incubated this hostility. Jews are meant to be smart, right, but right now they are acting like octopuses sucked their brains out.

Many progressive Jews just cannot seem to read the writing on the wall, even though it is in 400-point Sans Serif. How many political earthquakes must someone survive before concluding that they have been reading the map upside down?

For decades, many American Jews convinced themselves that progressive politics represented Jewish security’s safest guarantor. The calculation appeared straightforward: Support civil rights, minorities, immigration, social justice, and the coalition will protect everyone, including Jews.

That contract has expired. The other side has already shredded it in one of those shredding machines that do not exist anymore because everything has gone digital as part of the technological dystopia we are all enjoying.

Since October 7, Jews have watched university presidents equivocate over open calls for genocide. Elite institutions have tolerated harassment that would never have been accepted against any other minority. Progressive activists have marched alongside people celebrating Hamas terrorists. Jewish speakers have been shouted down. Israeli flags have become invitations for intimidation.

And yet many Jewish voters continue behaving as though nothing fundamental has changed.

I am sure there are political explanations but, in psychotherapeutic terms, I think it is because major change is psychologically expensive. That is just a fancy way of saying that something carries a high mental or emotional cost. It may not cost money, but it requires significant emotional energy, cognitive effort, or challenges deeply held beliefs, identity, or values.

It is the psychological equivalent of paying a large bill.

Admitting that Jewish standing in progressive circles has changed is very expensive indeed because it requires admitting that decades of political certainty, and a swathe of their political identity, rested upon a profound misreading of the ideological landscape.

Nobody enjoys discovering that the movement they spent a lifetime defending has quietly reassigned them from protected minority to privileged oppressor. Yet reality has never shown much interest in preserving anyone’s self-esteem.

The modern progressive movement increasingly interprets society through an infantile power hierarchy. Humanity is divided into oppressors and oppressed. Once Jews are perceived as successful, educated, prosperous, and associated with Israel, they are quietly transferred into the oppressor category.

Everything else follows with grim predictability. Antisemitism becomes “complicated,” Jewish fears become “weaponized,” terrorism becomes “resistance,” self-defence becomes “genocide,” victims become villains, and I cannot finish this sentence without puking.

Meanwhile, the true antisemites display no such confusion. Their slogans are no longer even coded; their intimidation no longer sporadic. Yet many Jews continue insisting these are merely fringe voices.

Really?

How many fringes must surround the garment before one admits they have become the garment?

Their friends vote a certain way, their colleagues think a certain way, their professional circles reward certain opinions. Changing one’s political conclusions and identification risks social exile.

Denial is often cheaper than honesty, which explains the endless search for nuance. Every antisemitic protest must somehow be separated from antisemitism.

The movement has changed. Or perhaps it has simply stopped pretending. None of this means every progressive hates Jews. Nor does it mean every conservative loves them.

Politics has never been that tidy. Yet that was never the question. The question is where antisemitism is increasingly tolerated, excused, rationalised, sanitised, or simply ignored because confronting it would inconvenience the coalition.

That answer has become painfully obvious. October 7 did not create this reality. It just removed the mask.

Many American Jews struggle to accept this because it overturns generations of political instinct. For decades, antisemitism was imagined primarily as a pathology of the far right.

That threat certainly remains. Yet the explosion of hostility over the years since October 7 has exposed another source that many spent years refusing to acknowledge.

Progressive identity politics has become fertile soil for a sophisticated new antisemitism wrapped in the fashionable vocabulary of anti-colonialism.

Hatred simply updated its branding. The result is astonishing. Some Jews now devote more energy to condemning Israel than confronting those demanding its destruction.

Others persuade themselves that chants celebrating “resistance” are misunderstood.

Some continue supporting politicians who minimize antisemitism while insisting they oppose it.

People rarely recognize political transformations while they are unfolding.

They explain them away and normalize them, reassuring themselves that normality will soon return.

Then one morning they discover that normality quietly left without leaving a forwarding address.

American Jews are obviously not confronting anything remotely comparable to Europe’s darkest chapters. Historical analogies demand restraint, but history does teach one stubborn lesson.

Minorities ignore changing political coalitions at their own peril.

Political loyalty is not a sacrament. No party deserves permanent allegiance.

No ideology deserves unconditional trust.

When circumstances change, intelligent people adapt.

That is prudence, not betrayal.

The real tragedy is that many American Jews have fused politics with identity. Once that happens, changing one’s vote feels like apostasy.

That is how intelligent people end up defending indefensible positions.

The New York election should function as a wake-up call because it symbolizes a political transformation that too many continue pretending not to see.

The only unanswered question is whether Jewish voters will change before reality changes them.

Every election now reveals the same divide between those responding to present realities and those emotionally invested in yesterday’s political map. Eventually, reality wins.