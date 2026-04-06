Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Western governments are increasingly debating Israel. India is increasingly partnering with it. That divergence tells us something important about where global power is shifting — and many Western policymakers and analysts have not yet caught up.

For decades, Israel’s diplomatic map was relatively simple.

Its strategic world revolved around Washington, Europe, and a handful of Western allies. The US was central. Europe mattered politically and economically. Beyond that, Israel’s partnerships were often secondary.

That map is now changing.

The deepening relationship between Israel and India is one of the clearest indicators of a broader strategic shift that many analysts still fail to recognize. Israel’s future diplomatic weight will increasingly lie in Asia rather than in the West.

This is not a rejection of traditional allies. The US will remain Israel’s most important partner for the foreseeable future, even though support for it on the US side may be waning in some quarters.

However, the global balance of power is shifting — economically, demographically, politically, and strategically — and Israel, perhaps more than many Western observers realize, has begun adjusting to this new reality.

The Israel–India relationship offers a case study in how that shift is unfolding.

For much of the Cold War, India and Israel were not close.

India recognized Israel in 1950 but kept relations distant for decades. During the Cold War, India leaned toward the Soviet Union and aligned with the Non-Aligned Movement, which often translated into pro-Arab positions and criticism of Israel. Domestic considerations, including India’s large Muslim population and reliance on Middle Eastern energy, reinforced this caution.

Formal diplomatic relations between India and Israel were only established in 1992 — relatively late by global standards for a non-Arab country. Over the past decade, though, the transformation has been striking.

Israel and India have built a partnership spanning defense, intelligence, technology, agriculture, cybersecurity, water management, and space cooperation. What was once a cautious diplomatic relationship has developed into one of Israel’s most strategically significant partnerships.

The numbers alone tell part of the story.

India has become one of Israel’s largest defense customers. At various points, India has accounted for roughly 40 percent of Israeli defense exports — an extraordinary figure given Israel’s broad global client base. Israel, in turn, has become one of India’s top arms suppliers, alongside Russia and the US.

This is not a marginal relationship. It is a strategic one. The logic behind it is straightforward and powerful. Both countries face similar security challenges.

They confront persistent terrorist threats, operate in volatile regional environments, face adversaries supported by state and non-state actors, and must manage difficult borders and complex internal security dynamics.

India faces threats from Pakistan-based Islamist militant groups, instability along its borders, and a complex strategic rivalry with China. Israel faces Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, and other regional actors.

These shared realities have fostered a practical, security-driven partnership.

Israel provides India with capabilities in areas where it excels: surveillance systems, drones, missile defense, intelligence technologies, border security systems, and counterterrorism expertise.

India, in turn, provides Israel with scale, strategic depth, and a major emerging market for defense cooperation and technological partnerships.

This is not an ideological relationship so much as a pragmatic one and that, ironically, may be what makes it durable.

A powerful driver of Israel–India cooperation is the shared experience of Islamist terrorism.

Israel has endured decades of rocket attacks, suicide bombings, and cross-border infiltration. India has faced similar tactics, from attacks in Kashmir to high-profile incidents such as the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which targeted civilians, hotels, and even a Jewish center.

These shared experiences create a powerful foundation for cooperation.

Both countries have developed sophisticated counterterrorism capabilities and invested heavily in intelligence gathering, surveillance technologies, and border security systems. Both understand the strategic challenge posed by non-state actors with state sponsors.

This shared threat perception encourages practical cooperation rather than ideological alignment.

Unlike many Western countries, India approaches these issues primarily as security challenges rather than ideological debates. This has produced a direct, operationally focused partnership built around capabilities rather than rhetoric.

The military dimension is particularly significant. Israel has supplied India with:

Barak-8 surface-to-air missile systems

Phalcon airborne early warning systems

Heron and Searcher drones

Anti-missile defense technologies

Border surveillance systems

These are core components of India’s defense modernization.

The Barak-8 system, developed jointly by Israel Aerospace Industries and India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation, illustrates the depth of cooperation. This is not merely a buyer-seller relationship. It is joint development, co-production, and long-term strategic collaboration.

Intelligence cooperation has also deepened, particularly in counterterrorism after the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The attacks underscored a shared vulnerability and accelerated cooperation.

The rise of nationalist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi further accelerated the relationship.

Modi has been unusually open in his support for Israel compared with previous Indian leaders. His recent visit to Israel included a landmark address to the Knesset and marked a symbolic turning point in the relationship.

Historically, Indian leaders approached Israel cautiously, maintaining cooperation while avoiding overly public political warmth. Modi changed that approach.

Standing before Israel’s parliament this year, Modi spoke openly about shared democratic values, technological collaboration, and the common threat of terrorism. He emphasized innovation, security cooperation, and long-term strategic partnership.

The symbolism mattered. India was no longer treating Israel as a quiet partner but as a strategic ally worth defending publicly.

In diplomacy, symbolism often reflects deeper structural shifts. Modi’s address signaled that the Israel–India relationship had moved from cautious cooperation to strategic alignment.

India also subtly recalibrated its diplomatic posture. While continuing to support Palestinian statehood, India adopted more balanced positions in international forums and increasingly emphasized bilateral ties with Israel.

This represented a shift from ideological alignment rooted in Cold War-era diplomacy toward pragmatic strategic partnership.

The Israel–India relationship is part of a broader pattern.

Israel has steadily expanded ties across Asia:

Growing defense and technology cooperation with Singapore

Quiet but significant ties with Vietnam

Expanding relations with Japan

Deepening partnerships with South Korea

Increasing engagement with the Philippines and Indonesia

These relationships often receive less attention than Israel’s Western alliances yet they reflect an emerging strategic reality.

Asia is becoming the center of global economic and geopolitical gravity.

India alone is projected to become the world’s third-largest economy within the next decade. Southeast Asia is growing rapidly. Japan is now the world’s third-largest defense spender, while South Korea remains both a technological and military powerhouse.

Israel, as a technologically advanced but geographically small country, seeks partnerships with dynamic, growing economies.

The logic is simple: future influence will increasingly be shaped in Asia.

This shift runs both ways. Israel is looking east — and Asia is increasingly looking west toward the Middle East.

For decades, Western countries dominated Middle Eastern diplomacy, security arrangements, and economic partnerships. That era is gradually changing.

India, China, Japan, and South Korea all have growing interests in the Middle East, driven primarily by energy security, trade routes, and economic opportunities.

India imports a significant portion of its energy from the Gulf. As its economy grows, its reliance on Middle Eastern stability increases. This naturally encourages deeper diplomatic and strategic engagement with the region.

China has already demonstrated this trend, most notably by brokering a now-collapsed rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran — a role that would have been difficult to imagine China playing a decade earlier.

India’s approach is quieter but significant. It has strengthened ties with Gulf states, expanded economic partnerships, and increased diplomatic engagement.

Israel’s relationship with India therefore becomes strategically valuable not only bilaterally but regionally. It connects Israel to a rising Asian power increasingly engaged in Middle Eastern affairs.

This is part of a broader geopolitical reconfiguration linking Asia and the Middle East.

A deeper reason why relationships such as Israel–India may become increasingly important is that Western support for Israel is no longer automatic. It is increasingly conditional, contested, and politically volatile.

In Europe, public opinion has shifted in ways that make long-term strategic alignment less predictable. In the US, support for Israel is increasingly polarized.

This does not mean Western alliances are disappearing but they may become less stable and automatic.

Western commentators often assume that Israel’s diplomatic future will continue to revolve around Europe and North America. That assumption reflects habit more than reality. The world’s economic center of gravity is shifting toward Asia.

The demographic center of gravity is already there. Strategic influence is following. It makes sense for Israel to align with rising powers rather than rely exclusively on aging ones.

While Western debates about Israel often revolve around ideology and moral posturing, many Asian countries approach Israel pragmatically. They are interested in technology, security cooperation, agriculture, water management, and innovation. Ideological debates regarding the Israel–Palestinian conflict hold less sway.

This produces relationships that are often more transactional, but also more predictable, which, in strategic terms, can be more valuable than rhetorical warmth.

Many Western commentators still view Israel primarily through a Western lens. Yet Israel is in the Middle East and strategically positioned between Europe and Asia. As global power shifts eastward, Israel’s diplomatic orientation may increasingly reflect that geography.

From an Asian vantage point, this shift is more visible.

Economic growth, demographic expansion, and strategic competition are increasingly centered in Asia. India and China alone represent more than a third of humanity. Southeast Asia is emerging as a major economic bloc.

These realities are reshaping global politics. So the growing Israel–India partnership is not just a bilateral development but a sign of broader strategic evolution.

Israel is diversifying its partnerships, building ties with rising powers, and positioning itself for a world in which Asia plays a larger role and the West a smaller one.

For decades, the West dominated Israel’s strategic horizon. That is increasingly extending eastward, even as Asian powers deepen their own engagement with the Middle East.

Diplomatic revolutions often unfold gradually before becoming obvious in retrospect.

While Western capitals debate Israel, India is partnering with it. The future of Israel’s diplomacy may not be decided in Brussels or Paris — but in New Delhi, Tokyo, and beyond.