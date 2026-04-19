Every few weeks, someone announces it, or writes a column or blog about it.

“I am a Zionist.”

Or: “I’m not sure if I’m a Zionist.”

Or, more theatrically: “I used to be…”

It is presented as a moral disclosure. It is not.

It is one of the least interesting sentences uttered in modern political discourse. After all, who cares?

This is not a gesture of dismissal, though there is some of that, admittedly. Rather, who precisely is meant to alter their worldview because some random individual—usually far removed from the conflict’s consequences—has declared their relationship to a century-old label?

It does not change Israel’s strategic position, make its borders flicker in and out of existence, or make its enemies go home and reassess their lives because you have clarified your stance.

The state of Israel exists. It governs, fights, negotiates, innovates, and persists. It is not a thought experiment or a campus debate, and it is not contingent on your declarations.

Yet an entire subculture—particularly among Diaspora Jews in the West—continues to treat declaring their Zionism as a decisive moral act rather than an inherited vocabulary, recycled thoughtlessly and deployed as an identity signal.

No other people speak this way about their country.

The French do not write anguished essays about whether they believe in France. The Japanese do not publish reflections on Japan’s right to exist. It would sound absurd, because it is absurd.

Countries are not belief systems in that sense. They are realities.

Zionism once described a concrete political project: the re-establishment of Jewish sovereignty in the Jews’ ancestral homeland. That project succeeded. Israel exists. Yet people continue to speak as if the matter is unsettled, as though we are still waiting to see how it turns out.

It has turned out.

Declarations of “I am a Zionist” or “I am not a Zionist” are not interventions in a live political question. They are gestures performed in a space where history, war, and diplomacy have already resolved the matter.

This is what makes the discourse so tedious. It mimics engagement with reality while floating entirely above it.