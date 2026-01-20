Who is older, this tortoise or Palestinian Authority dictator Mahmoud Abbas?

I never imagined I would find myself thanking the Palestinian Authority (PA) for making me laugh out loud, but credit where it is due. Its declaration that 2026 will be the Year of Palestinian Democracy is a masterpiece of political satire.

The PA is a magnificently corrupt and authoritarian body whose leadership normally breaks out in hives at the mere mention of democracy. And yet there it stood in Ramallah, announcing elections, reform, accountability, and the rule of law—as if reciting from a political catechism it has spent two decades methodically dismantling.

One must admire—and I never thought I would ever use this word in this context—the chutzpah of such an act. Although chutzpah is not the right word; that would be stinking hypocrisy.

Maybe the PA’s announcement is simply an authoritarian regime’s muscle memory: when legitimacy collapses, declare an election (but under no circumstances ever hold one.) When credibility evaporates, announce intangible reforms. When reality becomes unbearable, stage theater. When all else fails, loose the cannons and hope no one checks whether they are loaded.

At this farce’s center stands Mahmoud Abbas, the PA’s president, who is as old as a Galápagos tortoise and now into the third decade of his four-year term that began in 2005. Since indefinitely postponing elections that should have taken place in 2009, Abbas has ruled by decree, dissolved legislatures, canceled multiple elections, jailed critics, censored journalists, and presided over a security apparatus that treats dissent as sedition.

The announcement arrived perfumed in the usual bureaucratic incense: municipal elections in April, party conferences later in the year, general elections at some conveniently undefined “appropriate time.” The word appropriate is among the PA’s most durable instruments of governance. It translates loosely as “never,” but with plausible deniability.

The last time Palestinians were allowed to vote freely was in 2006, when Hamas won handsomely in Gaza then drove the PA out with customary, stomach-turning violence.

The PA fled back to Judea and Samaria, where it still held power, and promptly gave up on all efforts at democracy, much as I did on my New Year’s weight-loss resolution.

The lesson the PA learned was not that it had failed its people, or that it should govern better, but rather: let us not allow the people to do that again. Having been driven out of Gaza, the PA abandoned even the most basic pretense of democracy, lest elections produce another inconvenient result.

Since then, the PA has perfected a system that combines the aesthetics of statehood with a mafia crew’s mechanics. Billions of dollars in international aid—much of it from credulous and ideologically twisted European governments—have flowed in, and then flowed straight back out again into offshore accounts and patronage networks. The Palestinian elite’s lifestyles are so luxurious that I am tempted to pitch The Real Housewives of Ramallah to one of the big networks.

Let us be clear about what the PA’s nature. It does not run even a Palestinian proto-state, let alone a democratic one. It is a donor-funded patronage machine with guns, badges, and press releases—speaking of justice, democracy, and human rights in English, and of revolution, martyrdom, and incitement in Arabic.

Its security forces coordinate, intermittently and reluctantly, with Israel in Judea and Samaria—not out of devotion to peace, but to ensure that Hamas or some other Islamist rival does not grow strong enough to threaten the PA’s grip on power.

Yet we are now told that 2026 will be different. Elections will be held across Judea and Samaria, Gaza, and East Jerusalem, with the three regions to be treated “as one political and geographic unit.”

I wish my children were still young enough for fairy tales. I would read them this one, right after the chapter on unicorns.

The PA does not control Gaza, nor does anyone else as far as anyone can tell. The PA cannot control large swaths of Judea and Samaria without Israeli security support. As for Jerusalem—which is Israel’s eternal capital—the notion that the PA will conduct elections there without Israeli approval is delusional.

Reality has never been the PA’s strong suit. Narrative, on the other hand, it something it has mastered.

Abbas’ speech followed its usual trajectory: democracy first, denunciation immediately after. Israel was blamed for everything—settlements, annexation, violence, economic hardship, climate change, bad coffee, and rising tahini prices. The international community was implored to pressure Israel. Aid was demanded. International recognition was celebrated. The PA’s own exemplary record of repression, stagnation, and institutional rot was conspicuously absent.

The PA’s psychological and political core holds that responsibility always lies elsewhere: Israel occupies, America enables, Europe disappoints, Arab states normalize, donors attach conditions, Hamas undermines, youth are restless, and the universe itself is so hostile that even entropy appears targeted at the Palestinians. Anything, except the uncomfortable business of self-reckoning.

Even the PA’s reform language was revealing. Abbas spoke of modernizing institutions, strengthening the rule of law, promoting transparency, and ensuring separation of powers. These are admirable goals, but they require functioning courts, laws, and—most alarmingly—limits on executive authority. The PA has spent more than 20 years doing precisely the opposite: centralizing power, ruling by decree, sidelining courts, and criminalizing opposition.

You cannot announce a separation of powers; you must relinquish some.

The PA has not relinquished a single power in decades. It clings to them with the desperation of a regime that knows exactly how little public support it commands. Polls consistently place Abbas’s approval ratings somewhere between dismal and catastrophic. Calls for his resignation are so widespread as to be unremarkable. Elections are dangerous to the PA because it knows it may well lose them.

The PA’s defenders—an exclusive club that comprises mainly of the PA itself—argue that democracy is difficult under so-called Israeli occupation.

This excuse is a grotesque fraud.

Democracies since ancient Greek times have functioned under occupation, siege, war, and adversity. They require political will and democratic culture, not ideal conditions, but the PA has never shown the slightest appetite for either.

What the PA has mastered is the performance of democracy. Conferences without consequences. Councils without power. Youth movements that channel ambition upward and dissent outward. Internal elections that change nothing. It is Potemkin pluralism, carefully curated for foreign consumption.

Regrettably, foreign audiences are eager buyers.

Western diplomats, exhausted by the conflict and desperate for a “moderate” Palestinian partner, routinely suspend disbelief. They nod gravely at reform pledges, praise announcements, issue statements, fund programs, and do almost everything except demand accountability—because accountability, like a Palestinian state, has never existed.

The PA has had decades to build democratic institutions and at least lay the cornerstone of a democratic culture. It has not done so because it does not want them. A democratic PA would be vulnerable to voters, rivals, scrutiny, and consequences.

An authoritarian PA, by contrast, is predictable, stable, and legible to foreign donors. It speaks the correct language, signs the appropriate documents, and ensures that nothing becomes too disruptive. This is its real social contract—not with Palestinians, but with the clientelist international system that sustains the whole fraud.

Which brings us back to the PA’s Year of Democracy pantomime.

The PA’s declaration is not meant for Palestinians, who know better. It is meant for Europe, Washington, the misguided Anglophone world, and anyone else still invested in the fantasy that the PA is a transitional body en route to something better.

It is designed to reassure donors that their money supports progress, to signal moderation without reform, and above all, to buy time, which is the PA’s most valuable currency.

The scam is destructively elegant. Palestinian society is young, frustrated, and increasingly alienated from a leadership that has nothing left to offer but slogans. The absence of political renewal does not produce stability; it produces decay. Into that vacuum rush extremism, despair, and violence.

By refusing democracy for decades, the PA has not protected Palestinians from Hamas; it has strengthened Hamas’ argument that ballots are meaningless. By suppressing dissent, the PA has not prevented chaos, only ensured that when change comes, it will be ugly.

So thank you, PA, for the laugh. It is a rare gift in these troubled times. Thank you for the straight-faced declaration that 2026 will be the Year of Democracy, and for reminding us that in the Middle East, irony is not a literary device but a governing principle.

Laughter, however, fades. What remains will be the familiar grim reality of a leadership terrified of its own people, a political system allergic to accountability, and an international community that continues to confuse rhetoric with reform.

The tragedy is not that the PA lies about democracy. All regimes lie. It is that after decades of failure, too many are still willing to pretend otherwise.