Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Noah Otte
Hezbollah has long been a menace on Israel's northern border and has killed thousands of civilians like those poor Druze children at Magdal Shams who were just playing soccer. Who is Hezbollah? Hezbollah is an Islamist terrorist group who is funded by Iran. They are most well-known for the murder of two hundred forty-one U.S. military personnel, fifty-eight French military personnel and six Lebanese civilians in 1983 Marine Barracks Bombing. They've been launching missiles at Northern Israel now for decades. They have murder men, women, children, babies, and old people and Jews and Arabs alike. They also displaced hundreds of thousands of Israeli Jews and Arabs in the current Gaza War. Hezbollah is guilty of too many human rights violations to count. They are antisemitic, anti-LGBTQ+, anti-American, and anti-western. They use civilians as human shields, throw LGBTQ+ people in prison and discriminate against them, treat women as chattel, stifle freedom of expression, subjecting migrant workers from Ethiopia, the Philippines, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka to restrictive and abusive laws, regulations and customary practices, being abandoned by their employers and denied shelter, abuse, forced labor, and human trafficking, and leaving Lebanese civilians without electricity. It was a HUGE mistake for Israel to unliterally pull out of Southern Lebanon in 2000. They must rectify that by re-occupying Southern Lebanon whenever the war truly comes to an end because I don't think it has yet. But nonetheless, that's what they've got to do.

Lebanon needs to stop blaming Israel for their problems and for taking action against Hezbollah who directly and lethally threatens their national security. They had every right to kill Hezbollah's Chief of Staff. Lebanon needs to just admit they are too weak, feeble and fragmented to disarm and neutralize Hezbollah. They need to ask for Israel's help to do so. I propose a joint operation where the IDF and Lebanese military with the assistance of Israel's Arab allies and the Kurds, go after Hezbollah and destroy and disarm them once and for all. Lebanon's government needs to be stabilized and democratized. I think France needs to return to Lebanon. French charter cities should be opened in the country and French advisors should be sent to help the Lebanese build a successful democratic government and build up the Lebanese military. A Maronite Christian majority should be cultivated in Lebanon. Muslims must become a minority once again in Lebanon. That's the only I see Lebanon becoming a successful, peaceful state. The French military should also have a buffer zone in Southern Lebanon. That way you have an extra guardrail to protect Israel. UNFIL is useless and should be withdrawn immediately and its mission officially ended.

Nathan Brown
@Noah … Israel’s Arab allies ? 🤔 .. Lebanon is a terrorist playground .. just another in the Middle East theatre of terror.

One might count the Kurds and Azerbaijan as Israel’s allies, but that is as far as it goes.

Egypt has a ‘cold peace’ with Israel, Jordan is better but has its own problems. The Abraham Accords, I am sure the Emiratis prefer trade deals to war, as does Bahrain and Morocco.

BUT, trust with other Arab countries is non existent. Most of them are dysfunctional dictatorships dealing with their own internal issues .. Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Sudan .. Qatar, purveyors of world terrorist Muslim Brotherhood and evil Iran.

The Arab world never helps its own people, with the fake notion of palestinianism nothing but a curse for the region.

The charades of Lebanese politics will continue … European and western powers have also got no spine left.

