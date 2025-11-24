Hezbollah’s Haytham Ali Tabatabai — late and unlamented.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has condemned Israel for assassinating Hezbollah’s chief of staff, Haytham Ali Tabatabai, as though Israel woke up one morning and decided to affront Beirut’s dignity for sport. This is politics as usual in Lebanon, a failed state where a president who barely runs the country pretends he is responsible for its borders.

As Lebanon’s leader, Aoun is meant to disarm the Iranian-backed Islamist militia Hezbollah and stop it from using southern Lebanon as the Levant’s largest non-state arms depot.

Lebanon’s political class knows this, as does the whole Arab world. Europe knows this too, but pretends not to, because not doing anything is a European specialty. Israel, which has spent almost two decades watching the cedar republic rot under Hezbollah’s influence, knows it better than anyone.

By reputation, Aoun is no fool. He is a career soldier who understands command structures and lines of authority. Yet he presides over a republic in which the chain of command runs not from the palace to the barracks, but from Tehran to Dahiyeh. His condemnation of Israel is about his political survival.

The alternative to this performative outrage is for Aoun to admit that his government—indeed, the Lebanese state—is too weak to disarm or to restrain Hezbollah. A state that cannot monopolize force is not state; it is a silhouette.

Israel did not create this situation. Lebanon’s political aristocracy did when it entered the Taif Agreement in 1989, trading Hezbollah’s disarmament after the civil war for a temporary peace with Hezbollah, which never honored the agreement or ever had any intention of doing so. All the militias were dissolved—except Hezbollah.

It was a disastrous compromise born of exhaustion, and it produced today’s dysfunctional polity: a government too weak and terrified to confront its most powerful internal faction, and too entangled in its corruption networks to isolate it.

Aoun’s condemnation of Israel would carry moral weight if Lebanon had spent the last 18 years enforcing—or even pretending to enforce—United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701. Lebanon agreed, formally and solemnly, to prevent Hezbollah from rearming south of the Litani River. Hezbollah responded by building a dense missile forest containing as many as 150,000 rockets aimed at Israel—at least until the Israel Defense Forces destroyed many of them earlier this year.

Yet Lebanon’s president condemns Israel for eliminating a man responsible for Hezbollah’s near-daily attacks on Israeli villages, farms, and military outposts—and which does so at Tehran’s pleasure. Tabatabai’s presence threatened not only Israel’s security but what little remained of Lebanese sovereignty. If anything, Aoun should be thanking Israel.

The hypocrisy is as large as a brontosaurus. If Lebanon truly asserts sovereignty, then it must accept the obligations that accompany it, including preventing cross-border attacks. A sovereign state is obliged to ensure foreign proxies do not use its territory to attack neighboring countries. A sovereign state must dismantle non-state militias that rival its army.

Lebanon has failed on all counts.

Lebanese leaders—from presidents to prime ministers to parliamentary committees—have spent two decades lamenting that they are too weak, divided, and fragile to disarm Hezbollah. That confession alone makes Lebanon a failed state.

If Lebanon were serious about disarming Hezbollah and defending its borders, its constitution, and its citizens, it would swallow its faux pride and seek Israel’s help in dismantling Hezbollah.

Israel is the region’s only actor with the will and the firepower to defeat Hezbollah. The Lebanese Armed Forces do not. The international community will not. UNIFIL peacekeepers are a spectator force.

Lebanon’s president condemns Israel because it is easier than condemning Iran, safer than condemning Hezbollah, and far less politically costly than admitting that a militia subservient to a foreign theocracy has captured the Lebanese state.

Israel has rightly declared that it will not accept a return to October 6, 2023, when Hezbollah possessed 150,000 rockets aimed at Israel and fired enough of them to force the evacuation of northern Israel. The mainstream media was too busy repeating Hamas lies about Gaza to report on the 120,000 internally displaced Israelis—Jews and Arabs alike.

The notion that Israel will ever again tolerate rocket attacks and infiltrations from Hezbollah is as dead as my prime-ministerial ambitions.

Israel’s calculation is straightforward. If Lebanon will not disarm Hezbollah, then Israel will. Jerusalem will act not because it seeks to govern Lebanon—no sane person covets that poisoned chalice—but because securing its northern frontier is a national imperative.

Israel does not expect help from Beirut. It expects obstructions, condemnations, and toddler tantrums typical of fragile states. These do not matter and no one should pretend they do.

Ironically, ordinary Lebanese know this. They are exhausted by foreign powers using their country as a proxy battlefield, leaving it bankrupt, cratered, and broken.

They know Hezbollah is responsible for Lebanon’s economic implosion because of its stranglehold over ports, its smuggling networks, its domination of the energy sector, and its pillaging of the state’s coffers. They know Lebanon is not at war with Israel, but that Hezbollah is—and that Hezbollah seeks Israel’s annihilation from Lebanese soil.

Yet Lebanon’s leaders continue to play make-believe. Aoun pretends Lebanon is a sovereign state, with a functioning parliament and a capable military. The so-called international community, for its part, is in thrall to this diplomatic hallucination because Hezbollah frightens them.

Israel cannot afford to hold such delusions. Its two-year, seven-front war—decades in the making—has made that abundantly clear. So, Lebanon’s condemnation of Jerusalem is irrelevant.

If Lebanon wants sovereignty, it must disarm and restrain Hezbollah. If it cannot, then it must seek help from those who can. Until it takes this responsibility seriously, it forfeits the right to object when others act.

Israel is not asking for Lebanon’s affection—only that it behaves like a state. That should not be an extravagant demand. The one certainty is that Israel will not tolerate a return to the status quo before the October 7 invasion in 2023. The sooner Beirut grasps this, the safer the region will be.