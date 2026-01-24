Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debkin's avatar
Debkin
5hEdited

History is replete with more examples of temporary faux peace than actual enduring peace. A certain percent are Obama types fantasy driven like to wave a gun in the air for a photo but have never fired one. A certain percent are ON THE OTHER SIDE. They know exactly the advantage that temporary faux peace confers to their team. A certain percent don’t even want to engage mentally and are happy to hear the word peace even if it doesn’t remotely apply. Even realists can be idealists but just so many times.

Fundamentally there are severe structural issues in Gaza that make peace impossible. The entire generation has been poisoned by indoctrination since a young age. Certainly a small percent maybe twenty max have dissented less likely for reasons of wanting to embrace the west let alone Israel and more because Hamas runs Gaza like a mafia. This indoctrination has been facilitated financially and materially by the west and United Nations. If the same was going on in Israel you would hear ceaselessly about it but barely any coverage about this key issue in any mainstream media. MEMRI just translates. It’s all there for those who have eyes and ears.

Gaza is run by a brutal fascist mob. Theocratic but also brutal and fascist. They are also kleptocratic. They are also well funded by Iran. And very likely Qatar who is not an ally. It is a proxy war in every sense of the word.

The only way out which the west and even Israel don’t have the stomach for is to defeat Hamas and BADLY. as fully as possible. This notion well more terrorists will sprout up. Than what number? It’s as bad as it gets NOW. the only non complicit portion of the population is comprised of people who embrace the west tiny number people who find the war against Israel futile. Tiny number but changeable. Waging a humane limited war tends to not change minds. When I say humane I mean for war. No war is humane nor can it be. I pray but have no evidence of people who are too decent to beat up a hostage. But clearly there are some people sick of being brutalized by Hamas and having their families brutalized by Hamas. The west watches Hamas hang oppositional clan members in the street. This would be like defeating Germany but having a large Nazi contingent executing anti Nazis in the street. Good luck with that!

Hamas needs to be badly defeated. Israel can do this but hasn’t out of misguided calculation and gratitude to America. Part two is impossible for Israel. Controlled occupation of Gaza and effectively a de hamasification process. To invite any participation by a Russia or by a Qatar raises this endeavor to a hilarity neither Kafka nor Solzhenitsyn could conceive of.

I don’t need to say I support Israel and its security. I support peace when it’s real. I don’t support Trojan horses nor should anyone but the Greeks

Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
3h

Stellar framing of the Si vis pacem paradox. Most policy discussions treat peace as a virtue signal rather than an outcome of credible deterance. I've seen this play out in corporate negotiations too where concessions without leverage just invite more demands instead of reciprocity.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nachum Kaplan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture