Among the scathing messages that poison my inbox each day, one recently accused me of being “a disgrace and a poor advocate for peace.” He might be half right. Others can decide my level of grace, but I am indeed not an advocate for peace. I am an advocate for Israel and the Jewish people.

That sentence tends to short-circuit people. It sounds brutish to modern ears. It violates a Western sensibility that treats “peace” not as a condition to be achieved but as a performance to be staged.

The West’s doctrine of peace first, security later—precisely the fantasy underpinning US President Donald Trump’s imaginary Gaza peace plan—is among its most destructive and infuriating habits. For Jews, as ever, it is among the most dangerous.

Peace is not a virtue in isolation. It is the outcome of deterrence, containment, and a sober confrontation with reality rather than its denial. When peace is elevated above security, it ceases to be peace at all and becomes a lull before catastrophe. For Jews, whose history is carved with the consequences of such lulls, this distinction is existential.

The Romans grasped this without therapy-speak or moral exhibitionism: Si vis pacem, para bellum. Peace followed strength, not conferences. It arrived when the cost of aggression became intolerable.

Israel understands this. The modern West—what remains of it—adrift in postmodern guilt and terrified of power, does not. It scolds Israel for prioritizing survival over “peace,” even as it increasingly cannot secure their own.

Nowhere is this failure clearer than in the West’s insistence on misdiagnosing the Israel-Palestinian conflict as a territorial dispute, rather than as a clash between Islamist barbarism and civilization.

Israel’s objective is simple: security. To exist, defensibly, as a Jewish state—at peace if possible, at war if necessary. The dominant Palestinian political objective—that Hamas states openly and the Palestinian Authority more politely—is not coexistence but replacement.

The belief that Palestinians are fighting for a peaceful liberal democracy beside Israel exists entirely in Western imaginations. It persists only because its adherents refuse for a host of ideological and psychological reasons to listen to what Palestinian leaders say, in Arabic, to their own people.

This is why the international obsession with the two-state solution is not merely naive but morally disabling. It has become a cargo cult. Maps are drawn, statements issued, rituals performed, all in the belief that repetition will summon a reality that flatly contradicts one side’s declared aims. Israel is asked to make irreversible concessions—land, security, sovereignty—in exchange for promises of future moderation that every empirical indicator rejects. It is asked to mortgage its survival on hope, sentiment, and diplomatic paper.

Which brings us to the latest episode of Western magical thinking: Trump’s floated “Board of Trust for Gaza,” a title that sounds like it emerged from a management consultancy lunch—and did.

Trump’s Gaza plan is not real and destined to fail. It assumes Gaza’s problem is managerial rather than ideological, and administrative rather than jihadist. It treats genocidal Islamism as a governance glitch.

Islamists cannot be negotiated away. At best they are defeated; at worst, relentlessly and ruthlessly contained. Any confusion on this point is fatal. That is why I advocate for Israel to do what makes it safe—whether that is peace, war, or some uncomfortable space in between.

My advocacy is for the Jewish people everywhere, not just Israel.

Diaspora Jews, especially, must reject the peace-over-security trap. Most do. Yet a small, attention-seeking cohort—primarily in America—has chosen to march with so-called pro-Palestinian mobs as self-styled “advocates for peace.”

Advocates for their own demise would be more accurate. Each time they pressure Israel—directly or via Western governments—to choose peace over security, they make Jews everywhere less safe.

Either they have not thought this through, or they do not think very much of themselves. I am open to both explanations.

History must not just be quoted, but learned from and understood. The lesson of the 1930s was not that negotiation is immoral, but that negotiation divorced from strength is suicidal. Concessions to expansionist ideological movements are not read as goodwill. They are read as weakness.

Today’s Western leaders lack even the excuse of fresh trauma. The Somme and the Blitz do not haunt them. Their greatest fears are storms on X, campus protests, and being called something unpleasant while eating a frozen yogurt. They fear escalation more than defeat, reputational discomfort more than strategic catastrophe.

This moral inversion explains their fixation on peace plans that ignore ideology, jihadist aggression, and the reality that Israel is invariably told to de-escalate even when rockets, massacres, and kidnappings force escalation upon it. It is the familiar demand for Jewish restraint in the face of existential threat.

Israel lives in reality. Jewish advocacy must as well.

Peace is profoundly desirable, but only when it is the secured product of deterrence and defeated hostile intent, not delusion and diplomatic paperwork. Deterrence works only when it is credible. Credibility rests not just on weapons, but on will—the demonstrated resolve to defend what is non-negotiable.

Without strength, diplomacy is not diplomacy. It is begging.