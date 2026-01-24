Why I am not an advocate for peace
Why I advocate for Israel’s survival in a culture that prefers comforting lies to hard truths.
ONLY 24 HOURS LEFT: Upgrade to a paid membership for just $35 a year—20% off our regular low price and less than 20 cents as essay. Pricing will NEVER be cheaper than this.
Among the scathing messages that poison my inbox each day, one recently accused me of being “a disgrace and a poor advocate for peace.” He might be half right. Others can decide my level of grace, but I am indeed not an advocate for peace. I am an advocate for Israel and the Jewish people.
That sentence tends to short-circuit people. It sounds brutish to modern ears. It violates a Western sensibility that treats “peace” not as a condition to be achieved but as a performance to be staged.
The West’s doctrine of peace first, security later—precisely the fantasy underpinning US President Donald Trump’s imaginary Gaza peace plan—is among its most destructive and infuriating habits. For Jews, as ever, it is among the most dangerous.
Peace is not a virtue in isolation. It is the outcome of deterrence, containment, and a sober confrontation with reality rather than its denial. When peace is elevated above security, it ceases to be peace at all and becomes a lull before catastrophe. For Jews, whose history is carved with the consequences of such lulls, this distinction is existential.
The Romans grasped this without therapy-speak or moral exhibitionism: Si vis pacem, para bellum. Peace followed strength, not conferences. It arrived when the cost of aggression became intolerable.
Israel understands this. The modern West—what remains of it—adrift in postmodern guilt and terrified of power, does not. It scolds Israel for prioritizing survival over “peace,” even as it increasingly cannot secure their own.
Nowhere is this failure clearer than in the West’s insistence on misdiagnosing the Israel-Palestinian conflict as a territorial dispute, rather than as a clash between Islamist barbarism and civilization.
Israel’s objective is simple: security. To exist, defensibly, as a Jewish state—at peace if possible, at war if necessary. The dominant Palestinian political objective—that Hamas states openly and the Palestinian Authority more politely—is not coexistence but replacement.
The belief that Palestinians are fighting for a peaceful liberal democracy beside Israel exists entirely in Western imaginations. It persists only because its adherents refuse for a host of ideological and psychological reasons to listen to what Palestinian leaders say, in Arabic, to their own people.
This is why the international obsession with the two-state solution is not merely naive but morally disabling. It has become a cargo cult. Maps are drawn, statements issued, rituals performed, all in the belief that repetition will summon a reality that flatly contradicts one side’s declared aims. Israel is asked to make irreversible concessions—land, security, sovereignty—in exchange for promises of future moderation that every empirical indicator rejects. It is asked to mortgage its survival on hope, sentiment, and diplomatic paper.
Which brings us to the latest episode of Western magical thinking: Trump’s floated “Board of Trust for Gaza,” a title that sounds like it emerged from a management consultancy lunch—and did.
Trump’s Gaza plan is not real and destined to fail. It assumes Gaza’s problem is managerial rather than ideological, and administrative rather than jihadist. It treats genocidal Islamism as a governance glitch.
Islamists cannot be negotiated away. At best they are defeated; at worst, relentlessly and ruthlessly contained. Any confusion on this point is fatal. That is why I advocate for Israel to do what makes it safe—whether that is peace, war, or some uncomfortable space in between.
My advocacy is for the Jewish people everywhere, not just Israel.
Diaspora Jews, especially, must reject the peace-over-security trap. Most do. Yet a small, attention-seeking cohort—primarily in America—has chosen to march with so-called pro-Palestinian mobs as self-styled “advocates for peace.”
Advocates for their own demise would be more accurate. Each time they pressure Israel—directly or via Western governments—to choose peace over security, they make Jews everywhere less safe.
Either they have not thought this through, or they do not think very much of themselves. I am open to both explanations.
History must not just be quoted, but learned from and understood. The lesson of the 1930s was not that negotiation is immoral, but that negotiation divorced from strength is suicidal. Concessions to expansionist ideological movements are not read as goodwill. They are read as weakness.
Today’s Western leaders lack even the excuse of fresh trauma. The Somme and the Blitz do not haunt them. Their greatest fears are storms on X, campus protests, and being called something unpleasant while eating a frozen yogurt. They fear escalation more than defeat, reputational discomfort more than strategic catastrophe.
This moral inversion explains their fixation on peace plans that ignore ideology, jihadist aggression, and the reality that Israel is invariably told to de-escalate even when rockets, massacres, and kidnappings force escalation upon it. It is the familiar demand for Jewish restraint in the face of existential threat.
Israel lives in reality. Jewish advocacy must as well.
Peace is profoundly desirable, but only when it is the secured product of deterrence and defeated hostile intent, not delusion and diplomatic paperwork. Deterrence works only when it is credible. Credibility rests not just on weapons, but on will—the demonstrated resolve to defend what is non-negotiable.
Without strength, diplomacy is not diplomacy. It is begging.
History is replete with more examples of temporary faux peace than actual enduring peace. A certain percent are Obama types fantasy driven like to wave a gun in the air for a photo but have never fired one. A certain percent are ON THE OTHER SIDE. They know exactly the advantage that temporary faux peace confers to their team. A certain percent don’t even want to engage mentally and are happy to hear the word peace even if it doesn’t remotely apply. Even realists can be idealists but just so many times.
Fundamentally there are severe structural issues in Gaza that make peace impossible. The entire generation has been poisoned by indoctrination since a young age. Certainly a small percent maybe twenty max have dissented less likely for reasons of wanting to embrace the west let alone Israel and more because Hamas runs Gaza like a mafia. This indoctrination has been facilitated financially and materially by the west and United Nations. If the same was going on in Israel you would hear ceaselessly about it but barely any coverage about this key issue in any mainstream media. MEMRI just translates. It’s all there for those who have eyes and ears.
Gaza is run by a brutal fascist mob. Theocratic but also brutal and fascist. They are also kleptocratic. They are also well funded by Iran. And very likely Qatar who is not an ally. It is a proxy war in every sense of the word.
The only way out which the west and even Israel don’t have the stomach for is to defeat Hamas and BADLY. as fully as possible. This notion well more terrorists will sprout up. Than what number? It’s as bad as it gets NOW. the only non complicit portion of the population is comprised of people who embrace the west tiny number people who find the war against Israel futile. Tiny number but changeable. Waging a humane limited war tends to not change minds. When I say humane I mean for war. No war is humane nor can it be. I pray but have no evidence of people who are too decent to beat up a hostage. But clearly there are some people sick of being brutalized by Hamas and having their families brutalized by Hamas. The west watches Hamas hang oppositional clan members in the street. This would be like defeating Germany but having a large Nazi contingent executing anti Nazis in the street. Good luck with that!
Hamas needs to be badly defeated. Israel can do this but hasn’t out of misguided calculation and gratitude to America. Part two is impossible for Israel. Controlled occupation of Gaza and effectively a de hamasification process. To invite any participation by a Russia or by a Qatar raises this endeavor to a hilarity neither Kafka nor Solzhenitsyn could conceive of.
I don’t need to say I support Israel and its security. I support peace when it’s real. I don’t support Trojan horses nor should anyone but the Greeks
Stellar framing of the Si vis pacem paradox. Most policy discussions treat peace as a virtue signal rather than an outcome of credible deterance. I've seen this play out in corporate negotiations too where concessions without leverage just invite more demands instead of reciprocity.