I am so sick of stupid people. Not regular dumb people, but the kind of cultivated, morally pretentious, pseudo-intellectual stupid people who adopt the so-called Palestinian cause.

Journalists, professors, UN hacks, and trust-fund activists spout drivel about Israel with a confidence to which they have no right. It is not just that they know nothing. It is the arrogance layered over their ignorance, and the whole ecosystem of idiocy that rewards their delusion and punishes those who speak the truth.

These people do not care about facts or truth. They want a morality play where Jews are the villains. Everything else is detail. This essay is not for them; it has too many multisyllable words. It is for people still stuck arguing with these clowns at stuffy dinner parties, inescapable classrooms, and on comment threads that are a waste of time. It is for those who are going insane because the lies keep multiplying, and the world keeps clapping.

I am equally tired of the politically correct insistence that these people are not stupid, only ignorant. Wrong. They are first-order imbeciles. They have had 20 months now to separate fact from fiction with regards to the Israel-Hamas War, yet have failed to do so. Some of this refusal is obviously due to a psychological disorder, but it is also because they have underpowered cerebral cortexes.

Their view of the conflict is based on the absurd premise that the media is reporting honestly from Gaza. Only someone who has abandoned critical thinking and all effort to understand the conflict could believe this.

Hamas murders journalists, beats photographers, detains critics, and imposes complete censorship across Gaza. Every journalist, none of whom is foreign, is either embedded with Hamas or on Hamas’ leash. Every camera, every voice, every “source” is pre-approved or punished. Yet the BBC, CNN, and The New York Times quote “Gaza health officials” as if they were talking to the Mayo Clinic and not a genocidal Islamist death cult.

These people “reporting” from Gaza are not journalists. They are stenographers with a Hamas press badge. Every casualty figure you read comes from Hamas, through its so-called “Ministry of Health,” which includes Hamas terrorists in its civilian death toll, but never reports militants killed at all. Children are used as human shields, and then their deaths are presented as Israeli war crimes. The news media swallows this whole as if the media were big, dumb groper fish.

If you question it, you are dubbed a monster who denies Palestinian suffering. What rubbish. What I am denying is a terror group’s propaganda, which everyone else with a brain cell, no matter how lonely, should be doing, too.

You would have to know absolutely nothing to believe that Hamas is anything but a terrorist organization. It is not a government, or a liberation movement, and it is certainly not “resisting” anything, except maybe the urge to laugh out loud at the West’s useful idiots.

Hamas is an Iran-funded Caliphate-seeking jihadist death cult whose charter calls for the extermination of Jews everywhere, not just in Israel. After that, Hamas wants to Islamize the West. They are not misunderstood, or desperate, or victims. They are butchers who burn babies, rape women, shoot elderly kibbutzniks in the back, steal humanitarian aid, turn hospitals into command bunkers, torture and execute dissenters in the street, and hide behind civilians and blame Israel for the deaths. Anyone who thinks their actions are “understandable” is a sociopath, which is very much in vogue these days.

What a fabulous group of people.

Share

Yet, when Hamas issues a press statement, the moral giants at Reuters, Associated Press, and elsewhere quote them as “Gazan health officials.” Do you know who else had “health officials?” ISIS. These were usually foreign doctors who had taken up the Jihadist cause. Doctors, for some unknown reason, have a long and ignoble history of antisemitism. Doctors joined the Nazi party in higher numbers than any other profession. The British Medical Association is continuing this tradition by refusing all cooperation with Israel. This is hardly in their patients’ interests given that Israel is a world leader in medical science.

Speaking of Nazis, they also had health officials, along with departments for propaganda, sanitation, and logistics. Being organized did not make them credible. It made them efficient at evil.

These people are also fond of quoting the United Nations (UN) as though it were an honest and credible organization. Only someone criminally stupid could believe this. It is as plausible as my plan to turn the world into a marble and roll it down one of Jupiter’s hills.

The UN, you will recall, has a Human Rights Council comprised of tyrannies and theocracies. It has passed more resolutions condemning Israel than every other country combined. More than China, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Russia, and Sudan. Israel, a liberal democracy fighting off a jihadist invasion, is their top priority.

The whole system is corrupt. Islamic dictatorships and their overbred Western lapdogs dominate the UN. They pump out reports by people such as Francesca Albanese, the UN’s Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, who thinks Israel has no right to self-defense and denies the Jewish people have a right to sovereignty. There is nothing like money well spent and your taxes going to fund the likes of Albanese is nothing like money well spent.

Every time Israel defends itself, these bureaucrats clutch their pearls, hold emergency sessions, and pass non-binding declarations that reek of antisemitic double standards. The UN is not a guardian of peace. It is an accomplice to war. Its headquarters would also make an excellent weapons test site.

The dumbest belief of all is that Israel is a colonialist state, yet this is somehow the most popular view on university campuses where students have abandoned education in favor of being unemployable for the rest of their pitiful, meaningless lives.

Colonialism is when a foreign power invades a land to settle its own people, rule over the locals, and extract resources. Jews are not foreigners to Israel; they are indigenous. Israel is Jews’ ancestral homeland.

There is a very good book about this, if only I could recall its name. What is it again? Oh, that is right. It is the Hebrew Bible. Jews’ history, language, religion, and sacred texts, all come from that small strip of land. Jews returning to their homeland is decolonization, which is something the Woke Left claims to support.

Israel is also not extracting resources from anyone. British mandatory Palestine was a malaria-ridden swamp until the Jews returned and made the land bloom. Now it is a startup nation with a $500 billion economy surrounded by failed Muslim states.

If Israel is a colonialist state, it is history’s least effective empire. Empires expand, but Israel has been shrinking from even before it was reborn in 1948. It accepted Jordan being carved out, it then agreed to the remaining part of Israel to be partitioned into a Jewish and an Arab state, but the Arabs rejected this. After expanding its territory in the Six-Day War, Israel returned the Sinai Peninsula to Egypt in exchange for a peace treaty. It even offered to give up Judea and Samaria and Gaza in the Oslo Accords in 1993, which the Palestinians rejected again.

The above paragraph is factual. These facts are available to anyone with internet access or a library card. There is no excuse for not knowing them if you are commenting on Israel and the Palestinians.

It is so tiring talking to people who refuse to do any proper reading to educate themselves, and who lack the necessary self-awareness to realize they are making themselves look like absolute dunderheads by spouting off factually wrong nonsense in the public square.

The only people who think Israel is colonialist are those who think Jews have no right to exist anywhere; not in Israel, Europe, the US, Johannesburg, or the moons of Uranus. They are Jew haters who dress up their antisemitism in academic jargon and pretend it is political analysis. This fools no one. It is plain old Jew hatred with a new accent.

While I am on the topic of academic gobbledygook, have you ever noticed that popular science books are a dream to read, while those in the humanities are impenetrable? Post-structuralism, anyone? It is because they are desperately trying to obscure the fact that they have nothing to say because their post-modernist theories are as empty as their heads.

Claims of apartheid always follow the colonialist claims. The lack of brainpower required to believe this is staggering. Israeli Arabs are full citizens. There are Arab Muslim Members of Parliament, judges, diplomats, doctors, Supreme Court justices, Arab students in every university, Arab political parties, Arab journalists, and Arab generals. Jews and Arabs ride the same buses, go to the same hospitals, eat at the same restaurants, and swim at the same beaches. If that is apartheid, then the word is meaningless.

What these lazy critics really mean is that Israel treats Arabs in Judea and Samaria differently to Israelis. There is a good reason for this, which is that Israel does not govern most of Judea and Samaria; the feckless Palestinian Authority (PA) does. That is the same PA that insists no Jews may be in its territory (apartheid anyone?), refuses peace offers, and pays salaries to terrorists.

Judea and Samaria is not occupied in the way these pudding-heads claim. The territory is disputed. When the Ottoman Empire collapsed after its defeat in the First World War, Britain was given the Mandate for Palestine, meaning it was to govern it until the Jews were ready to govern it themselves. Mandatory Palestine comprised what is today Israel, including Gaza and Judea and Samaria, and Jordan, which was carved out as Transjordan in 1921 and is therefore a Palestinian state.

When Israel declared independence in 1948, five Arab countries attacked Israel and tried to kill it at conception. Israel won the war, but Egypt occupied Gaza, and Jordan occupied Judea and Samaria, which were rightly part of Israel. The first thing the Jordanians did was massacre Jews and drive all the remaining ones out of Judea and Samaria.

When the warmongering Arab states again attacked Israel in 1967, Israel routed them in the Six-Day War and regained Judea and Samaria, Gaza, and won the Sinai Peninsula and the Golan Heights. Given this history, a blind monkey drunk on Sambuca can see the territory is disputed rather than occupied. As Israel unilaterally withdrew from Gaza in 2005, any claim that it was occupied is rubbish.

The territories Israel won in the Six-Day War were taken from Jordan, Egypt, and Syria. There was no Palestine. There never has been, and hopefully never will be, because the last thing the Middle East needs is another failed Arab terror state.

Since then, Israel has repeatedly - foolishly, in my view - offered to swap land for peace and recognition and security. Giving your land away is a stupid thing to do. Every time Israel has done this, without fail, the Palestinians have responded with terror, intifada, and rockets.

There is no excuse for the '“pro-Palestinian” dotards not to know this. This all happened in many living people’s memories. It is well documented in history books. Contemporaneous accounts are available online and in libraries.

Here is a question for the dingbats who have aggravated me into writing this rant. What other country in history has been told it has no right to defend land it won in a defensive war? What other people is told that their ancient capital, in Israel’s case Jerusalem, is “occupied territory”? It is as mad as a herd of cows with mad cow disease.

Another of their specious arguments is that both sides have extremists. This is grotesque moral relativism. Israel has radicals, but they are a marginal and overreported part of the electorate. Extremist Palestinians in Gaza are so mainstream that they won office in an election in 2006, and never held an election again. Palestinianism itself is an extremist ideology. Hamas has so much support from extremists in Judea and Samaria that the governing PA is too scared to hold an election because it knows it would lose.

There is no symmetry or moral equivalence here. Israel uses precision-guided bombs to target rocket launchers. Hamas uses children as shields and builds terror tunnels under hospitals. If you cannot tell the difference, you should not be allowed near a microphone, or a ballot box, and certainly not anywhere near me.

These schleppers, against all evidence and history, argue that ‘Palestinians just want peace’. Some do. Many do. Just as many Germans were not Nazis. But the leadership? The institutions? The official messaging? The education system? They are marinated in jihadism, martyrdom, antisemitism, and hatred.

Palestinian children are taught that Israel does not exist. School textbooks are replete with maps where Israel is missing and streets are named after suicide bombers. Martyrs are glorified on television. And when someone does commit a massacre, such as on October 7, there is celebration rather than condemnation. Candies are handed out. Songs are written. Posters are printed. Memes are circulated.

When challenged on the above, these nerks parade their stupidity by claiming that Zionism is inherently racist. Zionism is just the belief that Jews, like every other people, have a right to national self-determination in their ancestral homeland. If that is racism, then so is Irish nationalism, and every independence movement in history. Palestinian nationalism would be, too, if it were a real thing. Yet, only Zionism gets singled out and demonized because it is Jewish. This is not about land or policy. It is about denying Jews the right to be anything other than victims or corpses.

Their stupidity has reached terminal velocity and their lies have metastasized into doctrine. And the moral illiterates running our governments, universities, newsrooms, and unaccountable non-governmental organizations, are more interested in being popular than in being right or moral.

It is up to us to name the lies, expose the idiots, and to stop pretending that this is a complicated conflict, or a matter of competing narratives. There is great complexity in the details, but the overall picture is as simple as a nursery rhyme. One side wants peace and sovereignty. The other wants blood and annihilation. If you cannot tell which is which, then get away from me before I stick a fork in your eyeball.

Go and read a book. Or visit Israel. Or speak to an October 7 survivor. Until then, do us all a favor and sew your lips together.

Sharing our work on social media really helps. It is the best way to push content out of our echo chamber to where it is needed the most. Thank you. Share



