Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
3h

Righteous & objective

Halachicly I'm speculating that the cursed entities that are triggered by Jews when displaying their cursed behavior of proclaiming lies and derangements illustrate Genesis 12 and humanities reaction to it

Those who bless Israel will be blessed those who curse Israel will be cursed...

If all of the lies and derangements proclaimed by the cursed illustrate the eternal Torah truth which it does and they do it thus bestows additional blessings virtue beauty truth and bounty upon the eternal Nation by the cursed incessantly and irrationally displaying their cursed condition it's a repudiation of their curses and lies upon the eternal Nation just like with bilam and the donkey

Even if it's not halachicly kosher I proclaimed myself Chief Rabbi of the nation of Alan and according to the chief Rabbi it's legit...

I concluded yet again this morning watching a history video describing deceit and depravity and American soldiers collecting body parts and wearing necklaces made of Jap ears and have concluded that every rant and rave of them is a projection of their own civilizations the properties in their history.

There's a cursed entity here on substack with Canadian in their name and this is what I found when I searched out the Canadian game...

Mount Cashel Orphanage Scandal (Newfoundland and Labrador):

This is widely regarded as Canada’s most disturbing and well-documented church child abuse scandal, centered at the Mount Cashel Boys Home in St. John’s. From the 1940s to the 1980s, over 300 former residents alleged sexual, physical, and emotional abuse by staff, primarily members of the Christian Brothers of Ireland. The abuse was systemic, and the Church repeatedly transferred accused clergy to new assignments without disclosure. In 2020, a court ruled the Archdiocese of St. John liable, leading to a $104 million settlement (approximately $76 million USD) for 292 victims, with payouts ranging from $55,000 to $850,000. Despite the Archdiocese declaring bankruptcy in 2021, the settlement was upheld, and additional compensation was awarded in 2025 to 59 more victims, bringing total compensation to $121 million.

Catholic Church and Residential Schools:

The Canadian Indian residential school system, operated by the Catholic Church and other religious orders, was a state- and church-led project that forcibly removed Indigenous children from their families and subjected them to widespread sexual, physical, and psychological abuse. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) found in 2015 that the Church and government were well aware of abuse risks and systematically covered it up. Survivors have reported sexual assault, forced labor, and medical experimentation, with some children dying under horrific conditions. In 2025, the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation released a list of over 100 Oblate priests and brothers who worked in these schools, enhancing transparency and accountability.

High-Profile Priest Cases:

Rev. Paul-André Harvey (Quebec): A defrocked priest who confessed before his death in prison that he abused female minors for over 20 years in the Saguenay region. His confession revealed that his superiors knew of his crimes and covered them up, raising serious questions about Church hierarchy complicity.

Rev. Dale Crampton (Ottawa): Pleaded guilty in 1986 to sexually assaulting seven altar boys over a 10-year period. Pre-trial documents revealed early warnings about his behavior, yet he was never removed from ministry. The Archdiocese of Ottawa-Cornwall quietly settled three lawsuits involving Crampton, including allegations that his superior, Auxiliary Bishop John Beahen, also abused victims.

Fr. Robert Joseph Whyte (Alberta): Abused 18 children between 1962 and 1982 while serving as a parish priest and teacher. He was convicted in 1990 and sentenced to four years in prison. A 2016 lawsuit named his estate and the Alberta Catholic Church as defendants, seeking $4 million in damages.

Systemic Cover-Ups and Institutional Failures:

The Catholic Church’s response has been criticized for prioritizing institutional reputation over justice. The 1917 and 1962 Vatican instructions mandated secrecy in abuse cases, enabling cover-ups. Even after the 1992 "From Pain to Hope" report by the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, abuse continued, with bishops like Bernard Prince being shielded from justice. In 2021, Pope Francis updated Canon Law to criminalize sexual abuse of adults and hold lay church employees accountable—a historic shift acknowledging broader victimhood.

These scandals reveal a deep-rooted culture of secrecy, power imbalance, and institutional denial that has caused lasting trauma across generations, particularly among Indigenous communities.

At no time in history have Jews had this much power to project and to slap back incessantly at the cursed entities and the endless schadenfreude achieved by me as I distribute kosher salt is peak satisfaction.

Your results may vary 😉

1 reply
William Tuesday's avatar
William Tuesday
12m

I just tell them "Beep beep beep..... kaboom." The shut the fk up immediately.

