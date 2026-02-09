I hate antisemites. I really do. I hate them viscerally, aesthetically, morally, and—perhaps most damningly, because I am a snob—intellectually. I hate them the way one hates a bad plumber who floods the house with excrement, blocks more pipes, and insists it is someone else’s fault.

I hate antisemites because they are boring. They recycle the same conspiracies the way drunks recycle excuses. Jews control the banks, the media, governments, culture, the weather, the tides, their Wi-Fi signal, and probably their disappointing sex life, too. Yawn.

Antisemitism exists to spare these people from the humiliating realization that the world is chaotic, power is fragmented, history is tragic, and sometimes—most of the time—there is no grand villain behind their disappointment except themselves.

The faith antisemites place in Jewish omnipotence is almost touching. If a tenth of it were true, Jews would not need to crowdsource synagogue security, and I would not need to write these exhausting polemics.

I hate antisemites because they are paranoid. They see Jews everywhere because they are always looking for them, like a hypochondriac let loose on ChatGPT.

Antisemitism flatters the antisemite. It offers them a simple, soothing story that they are not mediocre, unlucky, undisciplined, or wrong. No. They are oppressed by a tiny, sinister cabal with an uncanny talent for running everything while also being uniquely deserving of hatred. They did not fail or lose—the Jews cheated and rigged the game.

I guess that means I hate antisemites because they are losers.

Every antisemite is, at heart, a failed novelist. They desperately want a story with a clear antagonist, a hidden hand, and a final reveal because their book is a boring three-act mess. They want a universe that makes narrative sense, and Jews are the plot device that turns randomness into intention and misfortune into malice. Nothing frightens them more than the possibility that no one is in control.

Antisemitism, thus, is psychological self-soothing dressed up as political activism.

I hate antisemites because they think they are brave dissidents when they are conformists repeating Western civilization’s oldest and most unimaginative slander. Hating Jews is not edgy. Pharaoh did it. Medieval kings and peasants did it. Czarist mobs did it. Nazi bureaucrats did it with memos, filing cabinets, and Zyklon B. Islamist ideologues do it with sermons, suicide vests and drones. Campus activists do it with hashtags, keffiyehs, and bad grades. Same hatred, different fonts.

Every generation of antisemite believes it has discovered antisemitism anew, scrubbed clean of its embarrassing past. This time, they say, it is not about Jews. It is about “Zionists,” or “power,” or “colonialism,” or “global capital,” or “whiteness”—even when applied to non-white Mizrahi Jews that Arab states expelled. Irony is not their strong point; indeed, they do not have any strong points.

It is antisemitism with notes from Foucault.

I hate antisemites because they demand that Jews justify their existence in ways no other people are asked to do. Israel must explain why it exists, and Jews must explain why they need a state, why they are entitled to one, why they deserve safety, why their lives matter, why their dead count, why their history matters, and why they are allowed to defend themselves—and then apologize when they do.

No other nation is required to submit and defend a moral dissertation before responding to rocket fire, or is told that defending itself is “provocative.”

The antisemite’s worldview is calibrated to ensure that Jews are always wrong. Jews are contemptible when weak, dangerous when strong, insidious if assimilated and alien if distinct, parasites when poor, and manipulative if successful.

It is a closed system. A perfect ideological machine. Evidence does not disprove it; evidence feeds it.

I hate antisemites because they are deeply unserious about power while being obsessed with it. They imagine Jews as puppet-masters while ignoring empires, armies, oil states, and ideologies that openly declare their intentions. They will scream about Israeli influence while blind to regimes that execute dissidents, enslave minorities, and flatten cities.

It is less moral courage than cowardice. Wearing a Che Guevara T-shirt, waving a Palestinian flag, and wearing a tea towel on their head is not the stuff of which heroes are made.

I hate antisemites because they pretend to care about Palestinians while treating Palestinian suffering as a prop in their long-running obsession with Jews. If Israel vanished, Palestinian governance would still be corrupt, authoritarian, and violent—only without Jews to blame. That is why antisemites need Israel to exist; it keeps the fantasy alive.

Nothing terrifies the antisemite more than Jewish normality. Jews farming, building, studying, arguing about zoning laws, having high cholesterol, and living unremarkable lives in a state that endures, and refuses to die quietly. Persistence, not power, is the real offense.

I hate antisemites because they are shocked—shocked—when Jews refuse to play their assigned role as history’s designated corpse. Jews are supposed to be tragic, passive, pitied, and above all silent. The moment Jews assert agency, the sympathy evaporates and the blades are drawn. Antisemites want Jews to learn that their role is to suffer gracefully or else.

I am terribly sorry; I am just a bit punchier than that.

I hate antisemites because they think they are moral while rooting for the destruction of the one Jewish state. They will tell you this is not antisemitic, because Jews can live “anywhere,” which is easy to say when you have never been expelled from everywhere.

Demanding Jewish vulnerability as a moral virtue is peculiarly grotesque.

I hate antisemites because they smuggle ancient hatreds into modern language and then act offended when you notice. They insist it is about “structures,” not Jews—while chanting slogans that end with Jewish blood. They denounce “collective guilt,” except when Jews are involved. They reject “essentialism,” except when explaining Jewish behavior.

I hate antisemites because the euphemisms and jargon they hide behind debase our language. They say “Zionists” with a smirk that tells you exactly what they mean. They pretend “from the river to the sea” is a poetry reading, say “context” when they mean justification, and say “resistance” when they mean murder.

I hate antisemites because they lack any capacity for introspection and cannot entertain the possibility that they are wrong. It is unmysterious. What would it mean if the people they are obsessed with were not demonic masterminds but just a small, stubborn nation—or minority—that refuses to disappear or allow its state to do so? Or if their moral certainty was built on a lie older than their ideology? Or if their problems were not Jewish power, but their own incurable resentment?

Antisemitism is every ideology’s default failure mode. It is what happens when left-wing utopianism confronts human nature, when right-wing nationalism meets complexity, or when religious absolutism collides with reality.

I also hate their lies, their cowardice, their smugness, their certainty, and their endless moral preening. I hate the way they make every catastrophe about Jews. I hate their refusal to learn anything from history except how to repeat it with better branding.

Mostly, I just hate their guts.

Debate flatters them, engagement dignifies them, and explanation is an indulgence of which they are unworthy. Antisemitism does not need to be “understood.” It needs to be identified, rejected, and isolated like the pathogen it is.

I hate them because antisemitism is not just an attack on Jews, but on accountability—on the idea that people are responsible for their own failures, and that history is complex and evil does not always wear the same face.

Antisemitism is the world’s oldest excuse and deserves nothing but contempt. I actively look down on them, and from great heights.

If that sounds harsh, good. Antisemites and their sick ideology should be named, mocked, and rejected without apology.

Unlike antisemites, Jews have learned from history. “Never again” is not a plea. It is a statement of intent. They can check out the pictures of Gaza’s ruins if they are unclear what that means.

Should any antisemites be reading this—and I know they will be, judging by the charming correspondence with which they love-bomb me—know that I hate you.

I am not scared of you, and I will not tolerate you.