There are moments when symbolism becomes necessity. After the October 7 pogrom in 2023, and the way the world joined the resurgent antisemitism like zombies that an ancient curse had reanimated, my rage and clarity crystallized into something elemental.

I looked at my shaved face that I had carried through a lifetime of arguments, essays, editorials, corrections, counter-arguments, and outright fights, and I thought: not anymore.

If the world still fantasizes about the compliant, apologetic Jew of the Western imagination, then let it meet the opposite: a strong, unashamed one with a purple beard.

This was not a midlife crisis. It was the aftermath of a civilizational rupture in which Jews were told—yet again—that their lives were negotiable. I knew in my bones it was time to fight. Retreat is not in my nature—I score so high on “disagreeable” in the Big Five Personality Test that I am an outlier—but after October 7 it became impossible for anyone with a name as Jewish as mine to have a low profile.

So I decided to leverage it. The ancients took up shields and swords; I took a bottle of hair dye named PURPLE AF and began smiting antisemites with words, argumentation, and condescension.

This choice was emotional as well as strategic—a small, private rebellion that rapidly became public. My purple beard is a tiny flag of Jewish autonomy in a world that wants to crush Jewish sovereignty. It is self-determined, unapologetic, and entirely mine. No committee voted on it. No academic approved it. No activist can veto it.

It is a declaration of ungovernability in an age when Jews are told to sit down, shut up, and stop making the barbarians uncomfortable. My purple beard speaks to the fact that I am done being polite with those who would do me harm and with those who apologize for them.

After October 7, the world split into two camps: those who were horrified, and those who feigned horror while checking the fine print to see whether Israel might somehow be responsible for its citizens being savagely murdered and raped.

You know the type: the moral accountants who treat genocidal terrorism like a parking violation; the antisemites who discovered overnight that “context” is the new kryptonite against Jewish suffering; the activists who know every Gaza statistic except the number of Jewish bodies. To all of them, my beard is a retort: I categorically, cosmically do not give a flying squirrel fuck what you think—scientifically speaking.

I have spent the last two years writing forthrightly—too forthrightly for some—and have learned that clarity attracts as many enemies as supporters. Yet in an age of mass hysteria, when university presidents cannot condemn Jews being harassed without first consulting their lawyers, forthrightness becomes a civic duty.

So when people take bad-faith issue with my views—and they do, in an endless parade of coarse emails, crude insults, snide comments, and pathetic threats that scare me as much as a dishcloth—it bounces off me. I simply do not respect these people enough to care what they think.

My purple beard embodies this indifference and the contempt in which I hold these people. Purple AF is the color of not caring.

It is also liberating to adopt a visible provocation in an age of intellectual cowardice. At a time when so many people curate their moral views to match those of their boring dinner-party guests, my beard is a neon sign.

It announces that I am not the Jew who polite society prefers: not the Jewish writer who whispers about “dialogue,” not the Jewish intellectual whose voice quivers when he condemns Hamas murderers, not the Jewish professor who insists she is a Zionist but apologizes for Israel with every exhale.

That is not me. And my purple beard makes that known before I even open my mouth. It is a warning that I will speak bluntly, write truthfully, and defend Israel and the wider Jewish nation with the full force of my vocabulary and my conscience. It announces that I will call out antisemitism where I see it and will offend those who deserve offence.

People respond with the kind of fascination. Parents hush their young children who point at it. Then there are the online reactions—an entirely different zoological category that requires its own taxonomy. Digital antisemites, emboldened by anonymity and poor hygiene, hurl threats from accounts with usernames such as “FreeGaza420,” “IntifadaGirlBoss,” and anime avatars holding AK-47s.

My beard is a firewall against these digital insects. A symbol that I will not conform to the demands of people whose intellectual diet is one of memes and misquotes.

Jews have survived thousands of years not only through genius—which I missed out on, with Einstein and Freud hoarding the clever genes and leaving me the clumsy ones—but through conviction and unshakable conscience.

My beard is a tiny expression of the oldest Jewish impulse: You will see me. You may hate me, you may fear me, you may sneer, you may seethe, but you will not erase me.

October 7 taught Jews—again—that blending in does not make them safe; it simply makes them vulnerable to being blindsided. The world pretends not to see Jews until it needs a scapegoat; then it sees them everywhere.

If visibility is inevitable, then I choose my own version. I choose purple. For centuries, others regulated Jewish appearance. Medieval Europeans forced Jews into pointed hats; the Nazis branded them with yellow stars; modern progressives brand Jews symbolically with labels like “colonizer” and “oppressor.” The world has always tried to decide when Jews may be visible and when they must shrink. My purple beard is a small reversal of that ancient humiliation.

So, in this peculiar world where so-called pro-Palestinian activists turn their heads into watermelons to signify their allegiance to a cause built entirely on fantasy, I dye my beard to signal allegiance to a cause based on reality: Jewish survival, dignity, sovereignty, and clarity.

Each morning when I see my beard in the mirror, I am energized and empowered not to be cowed, intimidated, softened, or shamed. It is Purple AF. And so am I.

It also makes me look younger. (I am only 22 years old, you know? I just had a tough paper round as a kid.)