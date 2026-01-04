A few months ago I returned to Australia to visit family in what was my first trip home in some time, certainly post-COVID. While there, I heard about a family friend who had stopped wearing her Star of David necklace because it was costing her business.

Her decision made me uneasy. I do not judge others for the choices they make in these matters. Concerns for physical safety are real, and so are the bills people have to pay and the mouths they have to feed.

I wear my large Star of David necklace unapologetically. If anyone has an issue with that, then that is their problem. Yet I am acutely aware that not everyone is fortunate enough to be able to do so. I wear mine out of fierce pride and in gleeful defiance—to show our enemies that I am not scared—and I wear it for all the people, like my family friend, who cannot do so.

If one of these pro-Palestinian punks physically threatened me, it would absolutely—as Dirty Harry once put it—make my day.

I have a somewhat different take on the question of physical danger. Obviously, no one wants to get hurt. Yet I distinguish being attacked for who I am versus for what I do.

Jihadist and Far-Left lunatics want to kill Jews for who we are, not for anything we do. For me, that “do” includes wearing a Star of David. When someone is assaulted for wearing Jewish appendages, they are not being attacked for wearing them; they are being attacked for being Jewish. The appendage is a tell, not the cause.

Widen the aperture and the picture changes. If they want to harm us for being Jewish, they will do so whether or not we are wearing Star of David necklaces. So if I am going to be attacked for being Jewish, I will do so at full volume with the bass turned up.

I acknowledge that this is not optimal self-defense advice. But I am in the pride business — and it is that pride that makes me willing to fight.

Let us dispense with the nonsense that antisemitism is reactive and something Jews could avoid through better behavior, softer optics, or strategic invisibility. This is an ancient lie because it comforts non-Jews and exhausts Jews. It allows otherwise decent people to believe that hatred is negotiable, conditional, and that mundanities such as wardrobe choices might appease it.

They cannot.

Antisemitism is not a response to Jewish conduct, but to Jewish existence. It does not erupt because of Israeli policy, Zionist slogans, or a particular necklace worn on a particular Tuesday afternoon. These are pretexts, not causes. Antisemitism is a conspiracy theory masquerading as politics. Conspiracies do not dissolve when their targets whisper.

History is unambiguous. Jews who dressed like everyone else, spoke the local language better than the locals, and contributed disproportionately to science, medicine, law, art, and commerce were never spared—not from the medieval pogroms and expulsions or from the Holocaust’s industrialized slaughter. Jews who removed visible identity markers were not thanked for their discretion. Jews who believed assimilation would buy them safety paid for their optimism in blood.

The idea that Jewish visibility is provocation is obscene. It shifts moral responsibility from the aggressor to the victim and recasts cowardice as prudence.

I refuse to accept it.

Wearing a Star of David today is not a fashion choice, or even a religious symbol in the benign sense that a cross is allowed to be. It is political because others have made it so. It has become a declaration: I am here, I am Jewish, and I will not apologize for either.

This is why comparisons to other religious symbols are rarely apt. Jews are not targeted because of theology. Antisemitism requires a Jew the way a fire requires oxygen. It feeds on Jewish presence, Jewish difference, and the Jewish refusal to disappear.

My family friend did not stop wearing her necklace out of shame. She stopped because the cost became too high. While antisemites are bold enough again to arrive with clenched fists, there is a far larger mass of tacit antisemites who license these more extreme ones. These people do not ball their fists; their antisemitism arrives as friction, as exclusion, as a quiet recalibration of who is welcome and who is suddenly deemed “complicated.” This is the water in which the larger antisemitic fish swim.

That is why those of us who can must refuse to cooperate with the process. Not because we are braver, or more righteous, or more reckless—but because rewarding efforts at erasure only encourages and accelerates them.

I do not wear my Star of David because I believe it will protect me. I wear it because safety purchased at the price of dignity is not safety at all. Even if it were, it would not be worth the price. I wear it because fear thrives on compliance, and because the demand that Jews self-edit in public is itself an act of aggression.

Yes, I am fully aware that this stance is easier to romanticize than it is to live in practice for many people. It is not advice, not a commandment, not even a recommendation. It is a personal line in the sand. No one owes heroism. No one owes martyrdom. Survival has its own ethics.

Yet pride does, too.

My Star of David necklace is not a challenge. It is a reminder—to myself mainly—that Jews did not survive by being grateful for tolerance. We survived through stubborn continuity and an almost unreasonable insistence on existing openly in a world that repeatedly punished us for doing so.

If someone attacks me for that, they are not attacking a symbol. They are attacking a Jew. And I would rather meet that reality standing than pretend it can be negotiated away.

I refusal to shrink. For now, that means wearing my Star of David exactly where it can be seen.