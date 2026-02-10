News that Indonesia is likely to be the first country to send peacekeeping troops to Gaza—up to 8,000—as part of what is proposed to be the Gaza Stabilization Force was not hugely surprising. Indonesia is the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, and President Prabowo Subianto had mooted it previously. Indonesia does not recognize Israel, and its population is overwhelmingly pro-Palestinian, much more so than its president. Its famous “moderate” version of Islam is largely a thing of the past, something with which the commentariat has yet to fully catch up on. It is also a young, fast-growing nation that seeks a greater role in international affairs, something it considers itself entitled to given that it is the world’s fourth most populous nation. I have lived, studied, and worked in Indonesia (and most recently visited last year). Here are four stories I have written on the country, its Islam, its leaders, history, its approach to Israel, and some personal reflections to help readers better understand a country eager to become a player in the region and that you are going to hear more about it deploys troops to Gaza, especially as it will foolishly be doing so before Hamas has been disarmed.

